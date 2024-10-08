When Do ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7, Episodes 7-9 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Love Is Blind episode will be found below.)

While many of you may know that love is not blind, Nick and Vanessa Lachey and Netflix are still adamant in proving otherwise. The Lacheys returned to host a seventh season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind series, which kicked off its seventh season last week weeks after the inaugural Love Is Blind: UK season ended. This season, the Love Is Blind crew is in Washington D.C. where couples from the nation’s capital took a chance on love through emotional connections only — nothing physical until they’re engaged. The first six episodes were released last week and three more are coming this week.

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind revealed seven couples that got engaged in the pods: Garrett & Taylor, Tyler & Ashley, Stephen & Monica, Tim & Alexandra, Nick & Hannah, Ramses & Marissa, and Leo & Brittany. Only six of those couples are still together at this point in the season as Leo and Brittany ended their relationship after a trip to Miami. Now that you’re up to speed on this season, here’s when you can watch the next episodes.