Death to the Biopic: 11 Movie Concepts That Need to Die in 2014

Here at FilmDrunk, we’ve taken a more Festivus-oriented approach to New Year’s resolutions, where we focus more on how the world should change to suit us, rather than vice versa. Ask not what you can do for your country, and so on. Every era has obnoxious movie trends. Here, we’ve compiled 11 movie trends that we hope we can leave back in 2013, along with Miley Cyrus thinkpieces and Shia LaBeouf apologies.
As always, you can view it as a single page if you like.
The Traditional Biopic
I ripped on Jobs a lot when it came out, but it did offer us one service, which was to wrap up, in a pretty little package with Kelso wrapping paper, all the reasons this concept has gotten so stale in recent years. The worst biopics, like Jobs, are producer-driven. The director and writer will be hired guns, and the star some poor actor who desperately craves legitimacy (because awards voters, in their wisdom, have proved over and over again that they believe doing an impression is the highest form of acting). I’m pretty sure that’s not how inspiration works. There is no easier, lazier idea for a movie than “A famous person!”
Some dead person was famous! Of course he deserves a movie about his life! Don’t waste time trying to find out what his life was actually like, there’s not enough time! Just make it like the other biopics you’ve seen! Come on, we gotta strike while this iron is hot!
There are so many jackass producers competing to be the first to make some movie about a famous person’s life that we now get biopics about people right after their name has been in the news for the first time. The Fifth Estate became the biggest bomb of the year, probably by trying to do a biopic about a guy who just got famous yesterday. Meanwhile, there are no fewer than three competing Lance Armstrong biopics, despite there already being a perfectly passable documentary about the same subject. What are they trying to tell us with this? That our brains can’t handle a story without wild embellishments and swelling music? PLEASE PHRASE THIS PERSON’S EULOGY IN THE FORM OF ONE OF THE SEVEN BASIC PLOTS, PLZ.
I move that there be established a mandatory 10-year moratorium on biopics, timed from the day the subject stops being front page news. Sort of like hall-of-fame eligibility in sports, or becoming the subject of a postage stamp. Those are good rules! That way, if the person cures cancer or invents a better post-it note or whatever late in life, the films about him or her won’t miss the final story arc. In the meantime, we can hold a big costume party where actors dress like famous people and the winners all get trophies. Now everyone’s happy, right? Actors love trophies.
Action Rom-Coms
I know, Knight and Day, The Tourist, This Means War – they’re mostly a couple years old now, but let’s hope that 2014 is the year that this concept finally stays dead. The pervasiveness of the action rom-com reflects a pretty simple reality, that it’s easier to finish a hacky rom-com script if you just graft it to a hacky action script. Instead of all that clever dialog and wacky best friend b-story, you just write CHASE SEQUENCE GOES HERE, and bing bang vroom. And rom-com premises are easier to write than action ones, so action rom-coms are like symbiotic genre laziness.
In 2014, let’s just accept that Grosse Pointe Blank is and will always be the only good example of this genre.
Gritty Remakes
Part of me hates Chris Nolan for making one of the most tired concepts work three times (well, two and a half times, anyway). The big takeaway from Nolan’s Batman movies was “dark and gritty remakes can totally work!” when it should’ve been “there’s only one Chris Nolan.” Gritty Evil Dead remake was lame, let’s hope those ideas for gritty Mummy, gritty The Crow, and gritty whatever else all stay dead.
Reimaginings of Public Domain Stories
A close cousin to the “dark and gritty remake” is the “edgy reimagining of public domain stories.” I’ve seen a lot of stupid trailers in my time, but the one for the WASPy, cleft-chinned take on Frankenstein’s monster may take the cake.
I, Frankenstein was just one of these projects lucky enough (for us!) to make it out of development hell, but the siren song of a free premise with “name recognition” and built-in audience™ has long proved too strong for producers to resist. As evidenced by projects such as [deep breath] edgy Little Mermaid, the post-apocalyptic Zorro, Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters, Oliver Twist the parkour master, Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday: Shaman Hunters, Gritty Peter Pan, Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn fight dragons or something, and much, much more.
Oh, and did I mention this year brings us TWO Hercules movies, starring Kellen Lutz and The Rock, respectively? Crap, I guess this one’s already a lost cause.
Documentaries about fashion designers
Oh my gosh, you design CLOTHES? That people WEAR ON THEIR BODIES?? I NEED TO KNOW EVERYTHING. Actually no, on second thought, I think I know enough about Anna Wintour to last me another seven lifetimes. She’s a very powerful fashion magazine editor, have you heard? And she has many rules and opinions about bangs and necklines and what kinds of shoes one should wear on certain occasions. She’s been played by Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada and documented in The September Issue. Then there were docs about Valentino (The Last Emperor), Yves St. Laurent, Bergdorf Goodman’s, Karl Lagerfeld, Diana Vreeland… all of which include copious amounts of footage of fashion people explaining how clothes are their way of expressing themselves. My question, if clothes are so good at helping people express themselves, why do so many of those people also need movies? No more documentaries, everything I need to know about these people IS RIGHT THERE IN THEIR BEAUTIFUL, EVOCATIVE CLOTHES.
Sequels to Beloved Comedy Classics
You would’ve been hard pressed to find something more hotly anticipated than an Anchorman sequel or new episodes of Arrested Development in late 2012 and early 2013. And now that they’ve come out… a resounding… meh? Surprise is such an important element of comedy that it’s damn near impossible to make the same comedy concept work twice (Shh, don’t tell the Super Troopers guys). Other than spoofs (Naked Gun, the first couple Scary Movies), has there ever been a good comedy sequel? The best you could say in most cases is “Eh, it was okay, I guess.”
And before you say it, Wayne’s World 2 was terrible, don’t even bother bringing that trash in here.
Nonetheless, I’m still thankful for this gif:
Lazy Spoofs
Not only have Seltzer-Friedberg not gone away, their awful, lazy brand of anti-funny reference mash-ups seems to have metastasized. Here’s Jaimie Kennedy copying the formula:
Watching what they’ve done to the spoof, what I wouldn’t give for a Naked Gun or even a Walk Hard. It’s gotten so bad that Seltzer-Friedberg have even started trying to Trojan Horse their spoof movies. Their latest, Best Night Ever, tries to pretend it’s not a spoof or even a Seltzer-Friedberg joint:
That others might try to copy the guys who keep making money on movies that look like they written in 20 minutes isn’t that surprising, I guess, but man is it depressing. Trust me that I don’t what I’m about to say lightly: Seltzer-Friedberg movies are worse than those Geico mandolin guy ads.
Franchise Reboots
It’s okay to let some things die, you know.
Characters Who Are, Like, Really Into Jazz, Maaaan
Screenwriters have this weird tendency to equate liking music with emotional depth. It’s like they’re writing online dating profiles or something. “Music is the soundtrack to my life!” No way! Do you also love to laugh and need a partner in crime!?
And the worst iteration of the “music is like, so important to me” scene is the “OMG, you like jazz too??” scene. Even my beloved American Hustle was guilty of it this year. Of COURSE Christian Bale and Amy Adams were destined to be together, they both liked Duke Ellington!
It’s not that I hate jazz or that I don’t believe that some people are into jazz, it’s just that the scene almost always feels superfluous, less like something the character might do than the old white male screenwriter equivalent of posting song lyrics as a Facebook status. You know Carrie, from Homeland? She’s totally into Coltrane, maaan. That dumb trumpet riff in the intro cracks me up every time. Tootle loot toot tootle too, just scattin’ and honkin’, man, scattin and honkin.
White People Solving Racism
I actually really liked Dallas Buyers Club, but almost felt like I couldn’t enjoy it because of the straight-white-guy-to-the-rescue angle. “Dallas Buyers Club feels more like a coming-of-age tale about a big bigot who, through the magic of capitalism, transforms into a beautiful less-of-a-bigot,” as my lesbian spirit animal Heather put it. It’s analogous to the race stories where white people are the heroes. Their tendency to dredge up unfortunate historical memories means that you can’t even tell certain true stories anymore. Let’s just call a moratorium on it for a while, like with blackface Halloween costumes (blackface sexual role play is still fine).
Boring People F*cking/Losing Their Virginity
The “boring-white-guy-loses-his-virginity” trope had been around a long time before Twilight and I assume 50 Shades of Grey flipped it on its head. Point is, it sucks either way. I don’t consider people more awkward than me learning to f*ck a triumph, I consider it an insult.
I am with you on Biopics, I don’t care how much the actor looks or acts like who they are portraying I’d rather just watch a good documentary on the subject. Also, Wayne’s World 2 is awesome so the rest of this article is fake and gay!
Not many biopics can hang. I think Lawrence of Arabia and Patton are as good as the genre can possibly be, mainly because they actually have the audacity to focus on the most important parts of the characters’ lives rather than trying to cover everything. More recently, I liked The Aviator and Walk Hard.
Some biopics can be pretty entertaining, but I still think nothing beats a well-made documentary. I didn’t even really enjoy documentaries until fairly recently. I think school ruined them for me because they were forced on us, same with books and having sex with teachers.
James Ellroy continues to refer to it as The Gay-viator but there is a rare biopic/sequel idea I could get behind.
@Larry
Totally agreed on Patton and Lawrence of Arabia.
Lol at Walk Hard.
Man on the Moon. Nuff said.
Ed Wood is just about my favorite biopic, I don’t care if it isn’t that accurate it’s a fucking joy to watch.
Forgot about Ed Wood. Also agreed.
La Môme/La Vie en Rose, also. Not a great film but with a great performance.
And Gainsbourg, vie héroïque.
I’d like to see a moratorium on all superhero films, just for a decade or two.
I think these examples show that a good biopic usually happens because of a competent director calling the shots and not a producer, as Vince mentioned. I totally agree with Larry though that a bio is better when it just focuses on a particular period and not the entire life.
“I’d like to see a moratorium on all superhero films, just for a decade or two” <- THIS
Both 42 and Lovelace were quite well done Biopics, as the 10 year rule would support. Also, boobies.
I disagree that biopics need to go away. They just need to pick more interesting subjects.
For instance – Steve Jobs? Some schmuck who got his boat caputred by Somali Pirates? A jackass who has to cut off his own hand or die? Steve Jobs?
Anchorman 2 was unnecessary, but there was enough goodness there to make me glad it happened.
LONG LIVE DOBIE.
Yeah, and it’s not like the people making it were being lazy either. It was obviously something that Ferrell and Mckay were heavily invested in, and that they cared about making as good as possible.
I don’t think they were lazy. I just think comedy sequels are usually driven by the fans of the original, and the creators would probably be better off moving onto something else. Trying to recreate the magic of a good comedy is kind of a thankless task, and damn near impossible.
Totally agree. Anchorman 2 is the first comedy sequel I remember enjoying.
Oh man does that Frankenstein movie piss me off. For a couple years I’d been wondering why they weren’t remaking Frankenstein. Done well, it could be an interesting take on what it means to be human and a comment on biological research. Instead we’re getting an Underworld remake.
On a related note, did Aaron Eckhart fuck his agent’s wife or something? The man deserves better.
Del Toro has talked about doing a proper Frankenstein movie. I want that.
They’re the next zombies. Or it’s going to be mummies. We haven’t done mummies in a while.
Nothing against Del Toro, because he’s the only one who seems to have the clout to get a lot of cool things I want to see going (Lovecraft, for instance), but Frankenstein would certainly go well with his English as a second language dialogue.
the best frankenstein I’ve seen in a long time is in this season of American Horror Story, check it out
Agreed, Bex.
Sexy Frankenstein and Sexy Mummy fall in love with bland white girl: The Movie!!!
If I go my entire life without having to hear about whether or not a movie passes the Bechdel Test or not, it’s going to be too fucking soon. It’s become “The Academy thinks [DIRECTOR] is better than MARTIN SCORSESE!!!!1!!!” of online film discussion. If you grade a movie on whether or not it doesn’t pass a deliberately broad test designed to make a larger point about the Hollywood system and was never intended to serve as a litmus test for individual movies, you only value movies for their ability to let people lecture you about how much better you are than them.
Thank you. I’m so sick of hearing about that freaking test.
Agreed. It’s especially bad when a movie fails the test despite having a solid female lead (Pacific Rim comes to mind), and still gets critized for failing. Not to mention, most films that do pass often do so by having the two females talking about stereotypical female topics (children, shopping, ect), which in my opinion, is just as bad as having them only talk about a male lead.
Gravity is probably the ur-example for this year, though. “Why can’t there be two female astronauts?!” Yes, it’s so terrible that a multi-million dollar movie didn’t have two female astronauts, and instead focuses on one woman struggling both physically and mentally and overcoming those obstacles. That is in no way a movie that offers value to female viewers.
Now, “Ilsa, She-Wolf of The SS”, there’s a feminist film boy howdy!
Heh, “a deliberately broad test.”
[jezebel.com]
Enjoy your rage-stroke, Dan.
btw I love that Best Man Holiday doesn’t have a Bechdel score. Tells you all you need to know about the people who wont’ shuttup about that test: crackers.
Hell, if anything, that proves my point. I like a fair chunk of those movies that pass the test, but they aren’t exactly feminist classics.
Yeah. Like Oz for example, a movie that takes an entire universe of strong female characters and turns it into chicks fighting over James Franco and then turning evil when he spurns them passes as feminist friendly but Gravity would fail. But they said it’s proof so what can we do?
Con Air is the be all and end all of action rom-coms!
(if you accept that U.S Marshall Vince Larkin and Miles O’Brien are destined to be together)
Con Air is one of the greatest action movies ever. +1
I just saw Grosse Point Blank on cable and agree very much. But I also just saw Scott Pilgrim and I consider that a good action rom-com.
Con Air is a masterpiece.
Thanks to the source material and the director, Scott Pilgrim is more of an exception to the rule that proves Vince’s point.
I consider people more awkward than me learning to f*ck a mortal threat to all of humanity. And personally depressing (Santa did not bring me a new toy for Christmas).
Awww. :(
If it’s any consolation, I’ve only learned reading books. I haven’t passed the final yet.
Awww. :(
I didn’t pass it ether. Did anyone pass the final?
Criminy, that schlub-loses-his-virginity sub-genre needs to go away forever. A vagina is not a MacGuffin, Hollywood.
I liked Anchorman 2 and as soon as someone GIFs the News Team reading Garfield, I’ll be able to back this statement up appropriately.
I just want a gif of Tina and Amy riding into battle.
I wish I could have taken a Vine of people in my theater reacting to Drake, Kanye and Will Smith. It was like three levels of “GROOOOOOOOOOAN.”
I could’ve done without that. But the aforementioned Tina and Amy cancelled it out. Plus, the ghost of Stonewall Jackson.
I think we may have been in the same theatre. Also, the lack of Jack Black was extremely disappointing.
By “need to die” do you mean “absolutely won’t die”? Because you basically just listed the 11 ways Hollywood pays for its coke habit.
People more awkward than me learning to f*ck are probably really into jazz.
[www.youtube.com]
Bill Burr covered this already.
You…. you like the Scary Movie, movies?
Or I guess I could say, Scary Movie’s.
The first two weren’t terrible, though I admit I was stoned to within an inch of my life when I saw them and don’t remember a single scene.
I really enjoyed them when I was younger but I see clips of them now, and stuff like Charlie Sheen fighting his own boner, and the Exorcist chick yelling at the priest to fuck her, and such, and just don’t find it that funny. But yeah, that sounds like a very plausible reason to enjoy them.
Scary Movie 1 will always be hilarious for Grandma getting smashed with the piano.
Scary Movie 3 is the best one. Anthony Anderson and Kevin Hart arguing about going to bed dead. Ja Rule and Leslie Nelson fighting handicapped people. Charlie Sheen trying to get some time with the bottom half. The revised version of the Ring videotape. The “Seven days” phone call. The Pootie Tang running gag. And of course, George Carlin.
1 and 3 are wonderful time wasters.
You know I went back through that post to make sure there were, in fact, 11 concepts?
That’s how fucking bored I am. Aside from the entertainment all y’all are providing, I mean, thanks for being here for me during this difficult time of working on what everyone else seems to think is a holiday.
I don’t consider people more awkward than me learning to f*ck a llama or other farm animals a triumph, I consider it an insult.
Feksed!
Sequels need to burn in the deepest pits of hell. Instead of making a GOOD movie that wraps it all up or leaves the audience to answer the question for themselves, we alllllllllllll now know that the ending to a movie is probably going to be left as wide open as the Octomom’s vajayjay for 15 sequels to come pouring out.
Flowers For Bournegenon or the Bourne Uglification or whatever the fuck that was — was more than a trend to be stopped it was crime against humanity. I will sign this petition or riot in the streets, whatever you need.
Vince wants to know if you’ll wear blackface but is too shy to ask.
Working on sh*tfaced at the moment (soon I’ll be up for anything!)
Christmas Vacation is a good sequel to a comedy classic.
Fair.
If some twat was interesting enough to make a biopic about, I wouldn’t see the movie, I’d just friend them on Facebook so they can see my posts of kittens falling asleep.
Being shat out alive is tiring work?
There was a series on Sundance called “The Day Before”. It followed designers preparing for their fashion shows. That type of documentary should remain. It shows these people in their element doing what they do best, along with their team of unsung heroes.
Yep this is as overdone as a Denny’s T-bone.
Zombie everything needs to be buried deep. Same with comedies that show D, but no T&A. What the hell happened after the 80s? Watch Hot Dog or another comedy from that time, the nudity wasn’t just gratuitous, it was pointlessly awesome.
At least 3 boobs and you have a good 80s movie.
You totally missed the point of The Help. While the main plotline deals with racial issues in the early 1960’s, the story line regarding Emma Stone’s character. We see her date these guys, while all the time she is working in her chosen profession – one for which she went to college and got a degree. Ultimately, she achieves something as an independent woman, rather than as the “little woman” of a successful man. This is contrasted by showing the “Junior League” set who have tea socials and card parties to fill their afternoons.
The Help was not simply making a point on race (the A Plot) but also making a commentary on the role of women changing in that period as well (the B Plot). Emma Stone’s character is a protofeminist, not a patronizing character. Throwing around the “white people solving racism” trope is tired and superficial.
As long as Vince was making the point that “The Help” was crap, I don’t think he missed the point at all.
Get a grip, TAD. That was just white chick falls in love with the drama of someone elses oppression, and saves the day.
If we do decide to make one more “hey, this guy looks like that guy” biopic, can it be Glenn Howerton as Nikola Tesla?
As long as it’s just Dennis in turn of the century attire and a mustache. Though I’m not sure how to work around the whole abstinence thing.
Only if done as a Tesla themed remake of the Yahoo Serious vehicle “Young Einstein”
[www.youtube.com]
I thought you photoshopped that Frankenstein movie. :(
The irritating trumpet tootle at the start of Homeland makes me want to F Murray’s Abraham.
Glad to see “Aging action hero” wasn’t listed. Only Arnold and Sly can still make theatrical releases, but I’m willing to bet that if the other 80’s action stars’ movies were also getting theatrical releases (Van Damme, Lungdren and Seagal are all thankfully DTV), it would’ve been listed here.
So you’re saying Bruce Willis isn’t aging?
Lol, yes exactly. If only he’d stop shaving his head he’d still look like he did when he was on “Moonlighting”, lol.
How is a fantastic fourth season of a TV show the same as a comedy sequel?
Ditto, I thought it was great. And even if you didn’t, why wouldn’t seasons 2 and 3 count?
Oh, and even though I know it’s too late to make list now, but I would love to see a list of common movie tropes that needs to die.
1. Blue-Orange contrast/ Teal color timing in every action movie
2. Shaky-cam/quick cuts/close-ups (“realistic” cinematography)
3. The Inception Brahm in every movie and/or trailer
4. Hans Zimmer’s Batman score in every movie and/or trailer
5. CGI blood and/or practical effect blood squibs that look more like hairspray coming out of someone’s chest.
Yeah, it’s pretty lazy to use another movie’s trailer music. The Man of Steel trailer music is the new Inception trailer music.
I agree 100% with you on all points
You just know somebody had to fight really hard to use the Ligeti music from 2001 in the Godzilla trailer instead of a series of BRAAAAHMs. Whoever it was, your effort is appreciated.
Absolutely Mike Keesey. I noticed that right away, and made me far more interested in the rest of the trailer, despite how ridiculous (but awesome) the rest of the trailer was.
Lol sending paratroopers to a Godzilla fight.
If we’re gonna be stuck with tough action gurls in all our super hero/fantasy/sci fi movies from now on, then please for the love of Kahless pick actresses with big tits who look good in tight body suits! Is it really too much to ask?
Amen. I’d love to see an oily reboot of “Underworld” starring Gina Carano.
But Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey!
The worst biopic had to be Lovelace. They tried to add a happy ending to her story… To Linda lovelaces story!!! That girl was abused by anyone that had any kind of cash… She did not get a happy ending and it made the whole thing feel as sleazy. I read a review that summer it up “people are still making money off her name and Linda is still getting fucked”
Am I really the only one who thought Season 4 of AD was a masterpiece?
Nope.
It was genius.
No, and it was better than season three.
Coming soon: Mary Had A Little Lamb And Chopped It Up Into A Million Tiny Pieces With A Fireaxe.
12) Supernatural Romances.
Stop.Fucking.Werewolves/Zombies/Vampires.
They are monsters to be feared, they dont need teen angst.
Whats next? “Cthulhu has spend centuries terrorizing humans, but what he really wants is love….
”
Coming this summer: Renée Zellweger, and Bradley Cooper star in HP Lovecraft’s
The Call of Cthulhu”
I think The Dunwich Horror transitions better as a romantic comedy. Bradley Cooper as Yog-Sothoth and Jennifer Lawrence as Lavinia Whateley.
The real issue is that any of these things, done well, can be great, but mostly they aren’t.
13) Prequels – Can you name a good prequel movie (or video game)? Prequels are absolute shit and a lazy cash grab.
Some people would say Temple of Doom. I’m not one of them, but they do exist in decent numbers.
Um, hello. How about Star Wars? The prequels were the best ones.
Just off the top of my head, Rise of The Planet of the Apes, X-Men: First Class, The Hobbit, and (to a certain extent) The Godfather II are a few good prequels.
flashbacks =/= Prequels, so Godfather II is not a prequel (I’ve never heard anyone refer to it as a prequel.) As for Temple of Doom, I forgot it took place before Raiders, but honestly it’s more of a stand alone film, as it doesn’t reference Raiders and could plausibility take place after Raiders. You got me with xmen and planet as they work well in their own, and I did enjoy those. Hobbit is a straight cash grab that should be 1 not 3 movies, ala Star Wars prequels. Lowcal, I hope your trolling, because Ep 1 – 3 are exactly the reasons why prequels are shit. They are no goddamn way better than the originals, in anyway, unless you substitute eyecandy for a good story. FX only do not a good movie make.
I thought #9 was going to be Jeremy Renner. I find his ubiquity inexplicable.
I like the Nolan Batmans, but no film about an adult walking around in tiny li’l bat ears can be dark or gritty, unless its an exploration of his or her descent into madness.
“I know, Knight and Day, The Tourist, This Means War – they’re mostly a couple years old now, but let’s hope that 2014 is the year that this concept finally stays dead.”
The first two were made in 2010 and the last one in 2012. If 2014 is the year this concept stays dead, what were the “action rom-coms” of 2013?
Thor: The Dark World?
I’m still trying to wrap my head around the fact that the guy who wrote Airplane!, The Naked Gun Series, and BASEketball is the same guy that did Scary Movie 3-5 and Superhero Movie.
It all comes down to the director. You could write the most brilliant script in cinematic history, but if the director is s**t your story will become s**t.
I like your biopic rule but I vote that SyFy channel movies get a pass. If you expect me to wait a decade for Mega Shark Vs. Mecha Mandela then you, sir, are crazy.
Well someone has to solve racism, sheesh.
I don’t think it’s the biopic that is the problem. Is biopics about people that are currently alive or just recently dead. Those still in the popular lexicon make for less interesting movies since as we watch it we are thinking “I remember seeing this on CNN a few months ago”.
Biopics about those who are log gone and have proven to leave an indelible mark on our world can be good. Exploring and explaining exactly I why, decades later, people still know or care who he/she is. Or, sometimes even better, why we DON’T know who he/she is. I thought American Splendor was a great exampl of this. Even Man in the Moon. But the story of someone who is currently in the news and has yet been shown to be interesting beyond a current scandal (like Julian Asange or Lance Armstrong) is better left to a TV documentary.
That said, you know who will take the biggest hit if biopics are put down? WIG-MAKERS! Won’t someone think of the wig-makers??!!
EDIT: Man ON the Moon…
“I don’t consider people more awkward than me learning to f*ck a triumph, I consider it an insult.”
And here I thought Vince loved The Sessions.
While I do love the Batman being insane direction some writers have taken, I’m going to have to disagree.
Bruce Wayne lives in a world where a guy dresses like a scarecrow and sprays people with psychedelic drugs and man calls himself Mr. Freeze while firing a gun that freezes people for his dying wife. There is also a guy who dresses like a luchador and a man who leaves behind Riddles while wearing a suit filled with question marks.
He lives in a crazy world, so his response of dressing up like a bat seems less insane relative to the universe he lives in.
After seeing Anchorman 2, I’m all for letting beloved comedy sequels die. Unfortunately, Dumb and Dumber To is coming out in 2014. Drink. Punch. Cry.
Personally, I can’t think of a worst sub-“genre” than the ‘Action Romance Comedy,’ which just seemed to materialize out from nowhere. If you’re going to make a Romance Comedy then just make a Romance Comedy, I sit through those without so much as complaining; however, there is something so mind numbingly awful-possibly even soul crushing-about an act-rom-com, which causes me to become blinded with hate. Maybe because that genre makes the worst assumptions of everybody trying it watch it. Either way, it is easily the worst sub-genre in “film.”
I can’t believe the “found footage” format didn’t make this list.
Damn, you’re right. Where were you when I was writing this?
Except decent ones keep trickling out somehow, like Trollhunter and (from what I’ve heard) Chronicle.
Waynes World 2 was terrible, but “the first few” Scary Movies were pretty good?
I question your taste, sir.
#12 “We needed to split the last book into two movies”. No you fucking didn’t, any more than that one fluke success was “always intended to be a trillogy”.