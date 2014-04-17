20 Things You Might Not Know About ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2’

Whether or not we ever get the rumored third installment of the film is something we’ll just have to wait for. (Though I do think it’d be a fun project for Tarantino now that his Hateful Eight script has been spoiled.) In the meantime, there’s some juicy trivia to soak up from the first two kung fu bloodbaths.
1. The Bride really knows how to time her battles. In Vol. 1, when O-Ren threatens the Bride with “I hope you saved your energy. If you haven’t you may not last five minutes,” the Bride takes exactly 4 minutes and 59 seconds from the music cue to slice O-Ren’s scalp off.
2. The character Pai Mei is based on Bak Mei, an actual kung fu master. Bak Mei is known for developing the “white eyebrow” kung fu technique and is known in Chinese folklore as a rather villainous character for having sold out other kung fu masters to save himself during an attack on Buddhist temples. Eventually, Bak Mei was murdered with some believing him to have been poisoned just as Elle Driver poisoned Pai Mei.
3. Talk about doing Kill Bill started during Pulp Fiction. Quentin Tarantino came up with the idea of doing Kill Bill while talking with Uma Thurman on the set of Pulp Fiction. The two were discussing the types of movies they liked and he expressed his interest in ’70s kung fu movies. They then started hashing out what would become the opening scene of the beaten Bride in her wedding gown.
4. Bill offers up a nod to the Wu Tang Clan in Vol. 2. After injecting the Bride with a truth serum, Bill interrogates her and refers to her as “a natural born killer” and “renegade killer bee.” Both of these are of course references to projects from the Wu Tang Clan and RZA, who wrote original music for both films.
5. Not that many f*cks to give. Vol. 1 was Tarantino’s first movie to feature less than 100 uses of the word f*ck, only clocking in 17 uses.
6. Elle Driver was the only member whose snake nickname wasn’t venomous. Out of the five members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, Elle Driver’s California Mountain Kingsnake is the only one that isn’t venomous. Incidentally, this is why Elle makes a failed attempt at killing the bride when she tries to poison her IV in the hospital.
7. Even Bill’s car is a symbol of his status as leader of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. While the assassins have snake nicknames, Bill is known as the Snake Charmer and drives the Italian sports car De Tomaso Mangusta, which can be seen behind him when he goes to visit Budd at his trailer. Mangusta is Italian for “mongoose” a mammal known for its speed in killing venomous snakes.
8. Quentin Tarantino loans out the Pussy Wagon. Tarantino has the wagon parked in his driveway and regularly drove it during the film’s release as a bit of shameless self-promotion, and has loaned it out on several occasions for video shoots. It makes an appearance in both Missy Elliot’s video for “I’m Really Hot” and Lady Gaga’s video for “Telephone.”
9. The films’ kill ratios were pretty unbalanced. Naturally, Vol. 1 has a lot more deaths than Vol. 2 with the battle between the Crazy 88s, but the the numbers are still pretty skewed. In the first film we see the deaths of 41 people, in the second only three — Budd, Bill and Pai Mei. (We never actually witness Elle die.) And excluding the animation sequence, every person killed is done so by a female character.
10. The Bride’s FU shoe. As the Bride enters the House of Blue Leaves in Vol. 1 for battle we get a shot taken from below the glass floor. If you look quickly you’ll notice that the bottom of her shoe reads “F*ck U” proving that everything about the girl is bad-ass.
Cool cool cool.
my best friend’s sister-in-law makes $84 every hour on the laptop . She has been without work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $13297 just working on the laptop for a few hours. navigate to this web-site ➨➨➨➨➨➨➨ [x.co]
I knew a few of these, but I can’t believe anyone other than Carradine was seriously considered for Bill – especially from that list. Jesus, I assumed the part of Bill was written exclusively with Carradine in mind, he was that perfect.
100% agreed.
The thought of Warren Beatty delivering those lines is weird, but Kevin Costner? Seriously?
This sounds really girly, but I want those Fuck U shoes.
Not quite the same, but: [shop.markmcnairy.com]
I had the same thought. The badass mfer wallet is played out but the shoes would be sweet.
They’ve made those Asic Tigers in yellow, but of course, never with “Fuck You” on the soles.
I had to check. if you look for Tarantino’s house on Google Maps… there’s the Pussy Wagon right in his driveway.
Well dang. I’ve been coveting some yellow and black asics that look authentic, but I doubt I’ll ever find some that say “Fuck U” on the bottom! Now I want. :-/
So Michael Jai White hilariously purposely yucking it up for the camera while still being as badass as always for 3 1/2 minutes was cut so we could get 20 minutes of Budd being yelled at by his boss, 20 minutes of that old guy’s boring talk when Uma simply asks him where Bill is, and of course Bill’s 20 minute dreck about Superman. Got it.
The scene is available on DVD. It’s incredibly boring, but if you feel you missed something vital, enjoy.
I believe the scene would have been great…Totally agree with Steve on this…It would have gave a bit more action and let you see more of the background/fighting ability of Bill…def very hammy though….Great movies..
Bill’s rant was important to the movie I feel. Without his speeches at the end he would have only been a faceless bad guy at the end of the movie and his death wouldn’t have been as impact.
Meh, he could’ve summed up his “you’ll always be Beatrice Kiddo no matter what you say or do” without the whole comic book thing. To me, that kind of dialogue is almost 4th wall breaking where Tarentino may as well be the one talking about his love for comics.
And while we’re on the subject, the film didn’t need 20 minutes of credits with 3 different endings either.
i liked Budd getting yelled at (a way to show how fall Budd had fallen from top assassin) and Bill’s superman talk. But the “badly dubbed” Michael Jai White scene was hilarious! Wish they could have kept it in.
If you dont understand why its in there then you really dont understand Tarantino movies
Hadn’t occurred to me that there could ever be a vol. 3, but I like the idea.
i do too…
but then when i really think about it, i really don’t, only because i loved “the bride” character so much that i would never want to see her killed for any reason. now, if the film ended with the bride victorious over the revenge kid (green’s daughter) then i’d be all in. perhaps even have her set up to die only to be saved by her daughter last minute. i mean, after all, she genuinely just wanted to make a normal and decent life for herself and her daughter in the film once she knew her daughter was alive and before that she only wanted to avenge her child and her pain because of that shitty ass bill.
i think to have her killed for that in another movie would cheapen the whole thing. Green helped keep her daughter from her and helped bill so she nor her daughter deserve to be the bloodline that eventually kills the bride. i just dont like that idea.
THE BRIDE >>>>>>>> some kid of Green (aka a piece of shit character who dies in the 1st bit of the bride’s journey to kill bill to avenge the death of their daughter)
Probably another case of me just not “getting” pop culture, but whenever I see these films, I feel they’re for people who haven’t actually seen any Asian cinema. Most of John Woo’s Hong Kong productions far outshine any action sequences in Kill Bill.
You are like the perfect stereotype of a hipster dipshit.
What CalcuttaDave said.
Well, I’ll own it. It’s not easy having outgrown Tarantino at an early age. He somehow made Nazi Killing boring.
What CalcuttaDave and Antbaby Machete Squad Leader said….
#4 Uh…saying Uma was a “natural born killer” didn’t reference the movie Natural Born Killers? You know, the one which Tarantino wrote the story for? The one which almost 1000% certainly was the basis for the Wu Tang song of the same name?
I thought that too, then watched the “making of” on the DVD extras where Tarantino goes on about RZA, so I’m sticking to the IMDB factoid.
#16 – WTF did i just watch?!?!?!
Gordon Liu (Pai Mei in Vol. 2) is also in Vol. 1 as the bald headed Crazy 88 leader.
And Michael Parks has two roles as well, as the sheriff Earl McGraw in Vol. 1, and as the brothel owner Esteban Vihaio in Vol. 2
I totally forgot Parks reprized the McGraw role in Vol. 1.
I would count four onscreen deaths in Vol. 2: Buck, Budd, Pei Mei, Bill. It seems like Buck bleeds out by the time she gets off the hospital bed.
Vol. 2 didn’t have any scenes that took place in a hospital. you’re thinking of the scnee from part 1.
Also, Buck was the guy she killed by slamming his head in the doorway. The rapist she killed by biting his lower lip didn’t have a name.
Kill Bill Vol. 1 is a complete pastiche, packed with shamelessly stolen & uncredited references to a host of other films (like every Tarantino movie)…and I have rarely had more fun than when I first saw it in the theater in 2003. The crowd was totally befuddled at first, but when the cliffhanger ending popped up, people audibly gasped, then gave it a standing ovation.
Shit, I am going to watch it again right now. Fuck it.
Goddammit, now you’ve gotten me wanting to watch them. You opposite-of-bastard.
I’m so glad he didn’t go the high-gloss route with the Elle vs Bea fight scene in the trailer. I love it’s grittiness, its great pace, great ideas (like Elle flushing the toilet so she can breathe after she gets her head stuck in the bowl) and fantastic editing. Plus, you can actually see where the characters are in space in relation to each other and the choreography is terrific. To me, it destroys shaky cam/blurry close-up fights scenes ala the later Borne movies.
I have never understood why in a visual medium, directors choose to shoot these fight scenes with poor lighting and a blurry camera.
It always kind of bugged me that there is no entry wound when Bill shoots Beatrix at the wedding.
I will totally watch a Kill Bill vol. 3 if that’s the story direction they go with it. Man, that’s cool!
It can’t be called “Kill Bill vol. 3.” Bill’s dead. I would make it about how Nikki grew up to take her Mom’s place as a top assassin in a new organization and title it: “Ascent of Nikki.”
or “Ascent of Nikki. Vol. 3”
Or Kill the Bride
The battle scene with O-Ren is based on a real restaurant in Roppongi, Tokyo. If you’re a fan of the movie, it’s incredible to walk in and see the influence.
Most of these 20 things are a tribute to something that normally gets overlooked about Tarentino, probably because of the genres he works in — what an incredibly talented WRITER he is.
Appreciative comment from another writer.