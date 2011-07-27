$200 Million Turd: ‘Battleship’ opens with Brooklyn Decker’s boobs, goes downhill from there

After the jump, it’s the first trailer for Universal’s Battleship, which is loosely based on the board game and reportedly cost $200 million to make. I think it looks amazingly terrible, but then I could be biased because I’ve read the script. It stars the poor man’s Chris Pine, Taylor Kitsch as a cocky young blah blah something something aliens come and Rihanna is there. Liam Neeson reprises his role as Guy Who Likes Paychecks, and Alexander Skarsgård is all “HURRR, I’M HANDSOME.” Also, the aliens have jumping battleships in this one. That’s right, JUMPING BATTLESHIPS. It makes sense, because they’re aliens. Hey, Hollywood, maybe it’d be easier to just tell us which movies AREN’T about alien invasions from now on.
“Prepare to fire.”
“Sir, which weapons?”
“All of them.”
“…Well why didn’t you just say ‘fire all the weapons’ in the first place, f*ckhead? We’re fighting jumping alien battleships here, it’s not a time to be coy. God you’re an assh*le.”
Well done, Battleship. Ten points for realistic dialog. Anyway, I can think of better ways to spend $200 million dollars, but all of them involve Brooklyn Decker banging me on a jetpack.
B-2!
I’m sure Rihanna will bring all the raw talent and charisma of her live performances to this role.
And by that, I mean you could replace her with a cardboard cut-out and a robot voice and it wouldn’t make much difference.
I’m assuming Neeson was busy burying his wife and making pro-Helmet PSA’s and subsequently missed out on Tom Cruise’s performance in Valkyrie.
That was an incredibly poorly paced trailer.
That was hard to watch except for the part with Brooklyn Decker which just made me hard
Wait… He asys he went from enlisted to officer faster than anyone in the history of the Navy… Then says he wastes his talents? how does that even work?!
Also did they not understand that moving your ship during a game of Battleship is fucking cheating?! That’s grounds for over turning the game and chucking funyons at your asshole friend.
Alexander Skarsgard is really, really, ridiculously good-looking, though.
@ammer I’m assuming he rose through the ranks really fast but then started to slack off so Liam Neeson something something dismissive wank
How can Liam Neeson be an Army Ranger and a Navy Admiral in the same film universe as he is an amnesiac international assassin and doting father of a 24 year old U2 fan?
I hope Chris Brown has a scene as Rihanna’s hand-to-hand combat military trainer
It does capture the boredom involved in playing the game. Bravo!
If Rhianna gets out of line? Decker.
She’s silly and she’s ignorant, but she’s got tits. And tits is enough.
Rhianna is playing the pirate Blackeye.
Decker deserves an Oscar.
Welcome to surf.
From the way this trailer is cut, it looks like he’s wasting his talent by hooking up with a lady. Hey, it is the navy.
I’d swab Brooklyn Decker’s poopdeck.
I guess they’re hoping it’ll have some Kitsch value.
I hope this movie takes place in the past, because there are no more battleships in service. I have no freaking clue what’s up here. Also, how do you become the youngest enlisted man in history if you’re also an insubordinate asshole? Why does every movie stud have to be the “best” this or the “youngest” that? Why can’t they just be a regular guy in the right place at the right time? Why all the cliche and hyperbole? Yes, this trailer just looks fucking idiotic and it makes me mad. Too bad I’m not 11 years old so I can properly appreciate it.
Where’r they even hiding Rhianna? Is she playing Mr. Limpet?
That Brooklyn Decker gif has me at full-mast.
There is not enough paint thinner in the world to make me enjoy this shit pile of a film.
Japan has a navy now?
Has there been a law made that every trailer for any form of media needs to feature a Black Keys song? Because I’m pretty ok with that
Hahaha… wait, did you just call Taylor Kitsch the… ha hahahahaha! Hahaha… I FUCKING HATE CHRIS PINE.
Montana Fishburne’s ass does a great impersonation of Rhianna’s face…
Even the Salt Lake City newspapers are going to call this Battleshit.
Yo gurl, I don’t know about no Battleship, but I’d motorboat the hell outta dem titties.
In the Machete-esque remake, Joe Arapaio (played by Mike Madsen) has to defend the Mexican border against Danny Trejo and his army of jumping beans.
@Jack B:
Admiral–“Sir, we’re facing the most technologically advanced enemy we’ve ever seen.”
President–“Get me the most obsolete vessels you can find. Dreadnoughts and yachts if we have them!”
Let the bodies hit the ocean floor!–Gigantic Drowning Pool
Let the boobies hit the floor!–Director of this eyefuck
Phew thank god, I can never get enough of movies involving aliens, robots and the military. Please, please make more of these movies, I don’t care if you have a story or a plausible premise, just find more reasons to show aliens, robots and the military. Thank you.
As a former Navy Petty Officer with intimate knowledge of our ships and semen (dodges cream pie) this makes me embarrassed to say I was in this branch. WTF is this shit? Is the director aware that we got rid of Battleships years and years ago? And the command “Fire all the weapons” doesn’t help shit. There is so many other great Navy movies they can make (admittedly, most would take place during WW2) But nooooooooooo, we’re going to make a movie based on a game we play when we’re bored at Grandma’s house.
Last Stand of the Tin Can Sailors
In Harm’s Way
Halsey’s Typhoon
Midway
Just a small gathering of naval books that could of made a far superior movie to this horse shit
First you make the board game.
Then you write the movie.
Then you get the power.
For the first 15 seconds I thought I was watching the opening of a new “Dog The Bounty Hunter” episode.
At the 16 second mark, I was disappointed I wasn’t.
Have no fear. They fucked this up, but wait until you see what they do with Jenga! The Movie!
I’m just looking forward to the board game-to-film adaption of”Mousetrap” starring Richard Gere.
Just checked in to see if the US Navy has started using Battleships again. No? Oh. Anybody’s navy? No? Not even North Korea? Oh. Well, are they at least gonna make a movie version of Monopoly? It’s in development? Oh. Hang on. I need to get my gun. No, don’t leave. I want you to see this…
Jumping alien battleships. Guy jumps up from the ranks. Guy’s named Hopper. I smell treason. Check that sailor for green blood!
“Prepare to fire.”
“…all of the weapons, sir?”
“What? Yes, smartypants, even the fucking Kraken, OF COURSE THE KRAKEN. WHAT THE FUCK ELSE WOULD MAKE SENSE IN THIS SITUATION?”
“But sir…”
“RELEASE THE KRAKEN, GODDAMMIT!”
“Yes, sir.”
*missile bay doors fly open, Kraken released*
“HOW THE FUCK YOU DOING BOYS?”
*alien battleship shits itself with a slush of iron oxide*
@matthewburgoon:
Although I thought the same as you fellas that the battleship died when the Bismarck was sent home to Jesus, comparing this movie to actual naval movie is like comparing Transformers to Black Hawk Down. As far as naval flicks go, maybe we said all we needed to with Das Boot and Tora! Tora! Tora!, the last mainly because you’re not likely to beat that title. And do we want to risk another Pearl Harbor? The Michael Bay movie not the actual event.