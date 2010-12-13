2010 Black List: The Top 10 Unproduced Screenplays of the Year (Update)

49 votes: “College Republicans” by Wes Jones. Aspiring politician Karl Rove leads a dirty campaign for College Republican chairman under the guidance of Lee Atwater. Anonymous Content producing. [Political exposé, sounds like Fair Game/Casino Jack/Social Network -Ed.]
47 votes: “Jackie” by Noah Oppenheim. Jacqueline Kennedy’s life immediately after her husband’s assassination. Darren Aronofsky directing for Fox Searchlight. [Biopic of a famous person…]
45 votes: “All You Need Is Kill” by Dante Harper. A new army recruit in a war against aliens finds himself caught in a time loop. Set up at Warner Bros. Doug Liman may direct. [Aliens. Time travel. Source Code meets Cowboys vs. Aliens, say.]
43 votes: “Safe House” by David Guggenheim. A young man at a CIA-run safe house must help a rogue ex-agent escape assassins. Universal Pictures to produce with Daniel Espinoza to direct. Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington to star. [aka The Bourne Unstoppable.]
39 votes: “Stoker” by Wentworth Miller. After the death of her father, a teenage girl must deal with a mysterious uncle. Fox Searchlight purchased the script. [Wentworth Miller the guy from Prison Break? I always thought he sounded smart.]
32 votes: “999” by Matt Cook. A gang of crooked cops plans a major heist that requires them to shoot a fellow officer. Anonymous Content producing. [At least this one’s too broad to feel like so much of a rip off…]
31 votes: “Margin Call” by J.C. Chandor. A fictional account of the final 24 hours of Lehman Brothers. Chandor has directed stars Kevin Spacey and Paul Bettany. Film will debut at Sundance Film Festival next month. [So, like, a non-terrible remake of Wall Street 2?]
30 votes: “American Bull—-” by Eric Warren Singer. The true story of the FBI’s 1980 undercover sting operation of Congress, dubbed Abscam, which was designed to root out corruption and was the brainchild of a con man. Sony Pictures has optioned the script. [Okay, that one sounds kind of good.]
28 votes: “Argo” by Chris Terrio. The true story of how the CIA, with help from Hollywood, used a fake movie project to smuggle hostages out of Tehran during the 1979 hostage crisis. Optioned by Warner Bros. [“This year’s Charlie Wilson’s War!”]
24 votes: “The Last Son of Isaac Lemay” by Greg Johnson. An aging outlaw, convinced that there’s evil in his genes, goes on a journey to kill his offspring. Gore Verbinski’s company producing. [Eh…]
In typical Hollywood fashion, with few exceptions, this sounds less like a list of scripts people liked, and more like a list of scripts that will probably get made, which might become hits and make everyone who liked them seem smart. No one has “opinions”, just predictions. Ooh, does it have a concept that can be summed up in a single sentence?? This is the best script ever!
UPDATE: Now the rest of the list is online. Read it, if you dare. SPOILER ALERT: It includes the as-yet-unproduced “Hovercar 3D”, which I think I can safely say will be the best film ever made.
“Stoker” by Wentworth Miller. After the death of her father, a teenage girl must deal with a mysterious uncle.
“The Last Son of Isaac Lemay” by Greg Johnson. An aging outlaw, convinced that there’s evil in his genes, goes on a journey to kill his offspring.
Margin Call was just as boring as watching two guys talk about money with none of the knowledge it takes to actually do something towards making it. Kind of like incest porn.
45 votes: “All You Need Is Kill” by Dante Harper. A new army recruit in a war against aliens finds himself caught in a time loop. Set up at Warner Bros. Doug Liman may direct.
GANGSTER SQUAD by Will Beall
“Amidst the corruption and chaos of 1940s Los Angeles, the LAPD’s Gangster Squad works to keep the East Coast Mafia out of the city.”
How is Margin Call not produced if it’s showing at Sundance? Just wondering.
A gang of crooked cops plans a major heist that requires them to shoot a fellow officer
crazy stupid love is in post right now.
stars steve carell, ryan gosling and julian moore
“999” – The biopic of Herman Cain, staring Ron Washington and Kel Mitchell