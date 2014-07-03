25 Years Of ‘Weekend At Bernie’s.’ OR, Why Does Anyone Remember This Movie?

As you may have noticed, around these parts we often like to write retrospectives on the milestones of big movies, revisiting the films, examining their cultural impact, marveling at how long it’s been, and blah blah blah. So when someone pointed out that ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ was going to be 25 years old on July 5th, I thought, sure, I’ll write that. It was a film I sort of remembered from childhood and haven’t watched since, and it’s always interesting to revisit a mainstream comedy from decades past. The good ones tend to have a timeless quality, and the ones that don’t hold up are just as interesting as cultural artifacts, these sort of comedy time capsules. And like ‘Big’ (1988), ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ (1989) has that oddly anachronistic depiction of the New York City corporate working world of the late 1980s – which mostly involved a lot of smoking indoors and people making fun of you for working with computers, I gather. The working world was apparently so buttoned up and beige that everything else had to be a big-haired bedazzled jazzercise nightmare to compensate. Or maybe they just had to make it look that way as an excuse for only wanting to party. Just workin’ for the weekend, brah! (*guitar shred*)
In any case, you know how these pieces usually go – a mixture of wistful appreciation, a careful notation of charming anachronisms (you couldn’t say that anymore!), and we all get our fill of nostalgia for the day (remember pogs?! remember your youth!?).
Only, rewatching ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ led me to a bigger question: Why does anyone remember this powerfully, powerfully mediocre movie? It feels a lot more like 1989’s ‘Due Date,’ or ‘Identity Thief.’ Remember those movies? No, you don’t, and rightly so. Yet 25 years later, ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ has dance moves named after it!
You know the set up: two guys, played by Andrew McCarthy and Jonathan Silverman, go to an awesome party at their boss’s house in the Hamptons (actually the fictional Hampton Island in the movie) over Labor Day. Only when they get there, the boss is dead, and rather than call the cops, they pretend he’s still alive so they can KEEP PARTYIN’! (*puts on Hawaiian shirt, wears lamp shade on head*)
One thing I do love and miss about the 80s was that partying was seen as the ultimate goal of existence. Don’t need nooooothin, but a gooooood time... And how can I resist, as they say (have fun having that in your head all day). But do you realize that it takes ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ a full 45 minutes of screen time to set this plot that we already know from the poster into motion? People seemed to have a low tolerance for any premise that didn’t have an ancient curse or shrinking ray or body swap in the 1980s, but at least in ‘Big’ they get the genie in and out in the first 10 minutes. Yadda yadda yadda okay Tom Hanks acts like a little kid now. THAT’S how a high concept premise is supposed to go. ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ makes you wait HALF THE MOVIE for absolutely the only thing remotely interesting about it.
Before that, it’s nothing but terrible ADR, caricatures from cereal commercials, and two of the most uncompelling leads in blockbuster history. Imagine ‘Stripes’ if they hadn’t joined the army until the third act. Actually, that’s a bad comparison. Where ‘Stripes’ had Bill Murray, ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ had… Jonathan Silverman. Andrew McCarthy was the bigger star at the time, and that holds true even now, as he’s basically the only person in the cast who has other titles before “perhaps best known for his role in ‘Weekend at Bernie’s'” on his Wikipedia page. One of which was ‘Mannequin,’ two years earlier. Say what you will, the man was great at playing second fiddle to a corpse. As a side note, if you were great at playing comatose or you were a comedic African-American little person in the 1980s, you probably thought you were going to ride that gravy train until the wheels fell off. How many aspiring Willises and Websters and McCarthies never got their shot? Sad.
Anyway, Silverman plays “uptight guy” and McCarthy plays “loosen up, bro!” for 45 goddamned minutes before anything happens. The film opens with a shot of kids playing in a fire hydrant so that you know that it’s set in New York in the summer time, a shot used so often before and since that I’m convinced the hydrant industry must’ve been paying for placement. But okay, it was ’89, probably not as hack back then.
Other than that, all that really happens is that we learn Silverman and McCarthy apparently have a job reading dot matrix printouts, and get introduced to Silverman’s love interest, a summer intern played bralessly (I do love that about 80s movies) by Catherine Mary Stewart, who was 30 years old at the time. The twin 80s practices of condoning banging the college intern and casting 30-year-olds to play college students found a weird sort of synergy here. Meanwhile, Porsche-driving ladies man Bernie Lomax (Terry Kiser) is busy being an alpha playboy at probably the last moment in time when you could still pull that off while rocking a Freddie Mercury ‘stache (don’t worry, it’s coming back).
At a Manhattan restaurant, we meet Bernie’s mobster associates, the main one of whom is named “Vito,” because like I said, this movie is basically a Chex Mix commercial. The mob guys are eventually going to kill Bernie, because he’s been shackin’ up with the main mob guy’s girlfriend, who is basically Fran Drescher from ‘The Nanny,’ a stock character I get down on my knees every night to thank Jesus no longer shows up much in popular culture. We know this because she keeps trying to tickle Bernie’s balls under the table with her foot. Can you imagine if the guy who invented the surreptitious dinner party jack-off scene was getting royalties? Dude would be a millionaire. Anyway, the mob girl keeps calling him “Boinie,” shouting like she’s projecting to the top row, and the mob assassin wears a cravat and a boating hat on the way to Hampton Island because this entire movie is like a middling episode of ‘Two and a Half Men.’
In the first 45 minutes of the movie, the most memorable thing that happens is this lady’s sunglasses:
Finally, after many long stretches of these two milquetoasts yammering at each other, we get to the meat of this particular story: these guys having to pretend Bernie is alive so they can party at his house and hang out with hot babes. One of whom is Eloise Broady, the Playboy Playmate for April 1988, who walks up in a tiny thong bikini with the bottoms pulled halfway up her ribcage, 80s/early 90s-style, kitted out with giant wrist bangles and Reebok pumps (!!!), bouncing as she walks so that her boobs sproing up and down in an exaggerated fashion.
I mention the boobs because they’re just about all this movie has to recommend it so far.
Okay, so all the Hampton Islandites show up at Bernie’s huge house, this post-modern nightmare that looks like the architectural equivalent of Eddie Van Halen’s signature guitar (lines goin’ every which way because RADICAL!). The superficial townies take over Bernie’s place before the two main dudes can even hide the body. Rather than be horrified by the corpse like the boys expect, no one notices, and just carries on like before. There’s a thimble full of comedy in that and a Playboy cartoon’s worth of social commentary, which is fine until you realize that this is going to have to sustain the other 45 minutes of movie. You know the whole no-one-notices-the-dead-guy-is-dead joke is wearing a little thin when the Boinie chick (pronouncing his name completely differently now, probably because the actress was from Florida in real life) shows back up to have sex with Bernie’s corpse, and then comes downstairs smoking a cigarette afterwards like it was the best sex she ever had. And not even so much as makes a rigor mortis joke, because clearly no one making this movie really gave that much of a shit.
If you try to think of one ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ scene without rewatching it, the one you probably remember is Bernie being dragged behind a speed boat, skipping along in the water and clanging into a series of channel markers. To be fair to our stupid memories, it is easily the best moment in the film, and the closest I came to laughing during it. It’s hard to deny the pure slapstick of it, and the fact that it absolves you of your guilt over it because he’s dead, but still feels a little wicked because of corpse abuse. The corpse abuse jokes – stapling the wig to Bernie’s head, throwing him off a deck, running him into a channel marker – are great. That’s hard slapstick, and everyone loves hard slapstick,. I can still watch the Three Stooges or Buster Keaton and laugh my dick off. The corpse abuse is much funnier than the everyone-thinks-he’s-still-alive jokes, which is more like the kind of smile/groan comedy you find in the Sunday funnies, though the filmmakers don’t seem to have realized this.
The part of the boat scene you don’t remember is the five tedious minutes leading up to it, of these two guys being THE WORST BOAT DRIVERS IN THE WORLD. They’d jumped in Bernie’s speedboat to speed back to New York, with Silverman asking “Do you know how to drive a boat?” to which McCarthy responds, “Are you kiddin’? I was born on a boat!” har har.
All leading to a scene in which McCarthy 1. doesn’t remember to untie the boat, 2. runs into a docked boat, 3. throws an anchor at a dock, 4. runs into another boat (in the open water this time), and 5. almost runs into an even bigger boat. If you thought there was a limit to the number of times a screenwriter could reuse the “oh crap I didn’t see that house-sized thing until it was right next to me!” joke, that limit is apparently more than three. It’s hard to laugh at any characters this inept and stupid if they aren’t getting hit with things.
The scene is emblematic of a movie that never met a half-assed joke premise it couldn’t wildly overdo. It’s a high concept. I get it, it doesn’t need to be believable. But it could at least throw in some token nods to believability – a rigor mortis reference here, a character not costumed like a Mexican variety show there – you know, jokes based on things that might actually happen, even ensconced in this world of high concept silliness. Every time there’s an opportunity to inject a recognizable situation or human emotion, the screenwriter seems to just snort another line shouting “OKAY, NOW WHAT IF THE CORPSE BONED A CHICK!”
Okay, so it’s not a great movie. At best it’s a 90-minute Garfield comic strip (“here we go again, lol!”). Nonetheless, it all managed to get boiled down into a memorable trailer, and a poster where concept and visual were integrated. You see it once and you get it, instantly, like the Ghostbusters logo.
Also, Terry Kiser did make a great chilled out party corpse.
Now, I didn’t bring up this old movie just so I could rip on it. I bring it up because I too remembered it in a fond sort of way. This despite the fact that it’s mostly a bland piece of shit, and I have to imagine always was (50% on RottenTomatoes and Ebert’s one star review seem to confirm). Do we remember the movie, or just the trailer and the poster? I think the advertising had managed to count more than the merit of the actual product in my brain and I hadn’t even noticed. The fact that we remember movies like this at all reminds me of that scene in ‘Demolition Man’ (which was way more prescient about the future than people gave it credit for) where the characters turn on the radio and start singing along to “oldies,” which are actually just commercial jingles. The more we keep recycling shit from our childhoods – the reboots, the remakes, the 20-years-past-due sequels (a conversation Weekend At Bernie’s has been a part of) – solely because we remember them, the more I imagine that scene becoming reality, a future of beloved commercial jingles for products no one remembers anymore.
I like do do the dance at A’s games, but Silverman and McCarthey are horrible.
Not a fan of the movie, but the dance is fantastic. Always a big hit at weddings.
Terry Kiser even threw out a first pitch last season because CoCo Crisp asked him to do so.
If a guy named CoCo Crisp doesn’t reinforce the point about commercialism, I don’t know what does.
Wait there was a Weekend at Bernie’s? I only remember Weekend at Bernie’s 2.
yep, i definitely only remember the sequel as well
“Sleep with tha fishes, ya zombie bastard!” still makes me laugh. I don’t care what anyone says, the delivery of that line is hilarious.
I only remember the porn adaptation with Helen Duval!
If I try to think of one Weekend at Bernie’s scene without rewatching it, it would definitely be when the lady has sex with dead Bernie. I was like 8 or 9 when my parents rented this movie and I remember being like “Ok, I thought I knew what sex is but I guess I definitely don’t.” Confusing times, the 80’s.
I remember that scene, a scene where they throw him off the deck of the house into the sand dunes, a scene where they are working at the office, and a scene where they are sitting with him on thecouch at a party, obviously moving him in response to discussions with people in which his hand his some girls butt, who reacts oddly.
Rachel Green always said that Dangerous Liaisons was her favorite movie, but it was actually Weekend at Bernie’s. /hangs self
This was my first thought and the self-loathing that washed over me was so thick I nearly drowned.
I thought of it too. But I don’t have any guilt over my still burning bright Friends fandom.
family beach house for this holiday weekend, and THAT episode was on, so I don’t feel as bad about relating to your comment. Although I did watch the entire episode.
…the more I imagine that scene becoming reality, a future of beloved commercial jingles for products no one remembers anymore.
And immediately after reading that, I scroll past a “Miller Lite” ad.
Well played, FilmDrunk. Well played.
This plotline would make a tremendous episode of Franklin & Bash. Haha jk every episode is tremendous.
There’s no way you’re not joking here.
@relaxok Of course he was joking. He said he was joking. Every episode of F&B is tremendous.
That said, I wouldn’t turn down an episode where Malcom McDowell comes to convalesce from one of his trips to Borneo or somewhere, and takes some kind of muscle relaxant resulting in a few scenes with callouts to Weekend at Bernies.
@Vince Mancini
The answer to the question in your headline is that it’s just one of the most distinctive high-concept films ever. In 5 seconds you could make someone say “I’d see that (if only to see how the fuck that works)”
Though after reading, you seem to get that.
I think it’s just difficult to forget the premise even if you forget all of the movie. The guys who came up with it really earned their millions and went home early that day.
“You know what look good on you? Me.’ Sorry, that line is fantastic.
Just cut to the chase, Vince, and let’s dust off Dream A Little Dream, and the lovely Meredith Salenger. Time to get real, bruh.
Maybe I’m wrong, but I had the sense that line has been around a lot longer than Weekend At Bernie’s.
I confess, I’ve never seen this but I definitely knew of it from the trailers, etc. It’s one of those “well-known in pop culture” films that if you haven’t seen it, you probably shouldn’t at this point, because it won’t live up to your imagination. (Some do, but probably most of them don’t)
See also ‘Highlander’.
I think the problem was that based on how people talked about it, I was expecting a legit decent movie, and was disgusted by the tremendous shit-show that it was. Also, Christopher Lamber is the worst actor of any generation. Christ.
@Schnitzel bob is correct on ‘Highlander’, and Lambert. The first time I saw it, I was flipping channels right afterward, feeling underwhelmed, and came across the end of Polanski’s MacBeth. Now THERE’S a great violent film about nigh-immortal Scotsmen!
You need to rematch highlander, it’s a laugh a minute and the final fight scene is my second favorite of all time.
The best final fight scene ever was Time Bandits.
Rewatch* fuck me. Also, just realized Highlander and Time Bandits are both Sean Connery joints, that’s all you need to know.
loved highlander when I was 12. Haven’t seen it since.
Please do Weekend at Bernie’s 2 next. It’s just as shitty as far as plot and lead performances go, but the voodoo curse aspect is a game changer. Bernie’s dead corpse getting up and walking around on its own is legit hilarious, and it’s the actual inspiration for the Bernie dance, not anything from this movie.
I have to admit that I have seen this movie recently, in full. I think it was on HBO at 3am or something & I DVR’d it. You totally forgot the bratty little shit who keeps burying Bernie & gives the adults the finger (shock!) & the gangster who ends up killing Bernie about 4 times before having a mental breakdown seeing him up & walking/shuffling again.
YES, I miss those!! See also, Drop Dead Fred, I love that movie.
Weekend at Bernie’s, Drop Dead Fred, Christmas Vacation, Ruthless People (super underrated)….animated intro credits were the best.
I’ll add Honey I Shrunk the Kids to this list. Fantastic.
The first half legitimately sucks. And I say this as someone whose family owned the VHS and practically burned through the tape watching it so often in 89-90.
Though I can’t believe you didn’t mention that McCarthy is so jaded that when a mugger sticks a gun in his face walking through Central Park he pushes the guy away and says it’s too hot for that shit. That’s quintessential 80s New York humor summed up in five seconds. And it happens during the opening credits.
oh shit i totally forgot about that part. you’re right, thats perfect
I remember when this came out, watched it a bunch of times, but all I can remember is the basic premise. McCarthy at that time was like the go-to guy for ’80’s preppy, all american, suburbanite with a penchant for partying’. Okay, just throw every 80’s ‘here’s how the upper middle class is’ trope in there. Pretty much at a tie with James Spader for that role as well. I remember Silverman from the crush I had on him seeing him in Brighton Beach Memoirs. There was a news story about 2 guys wheeling their dead friend to a check cashing place I think, in order to cash his social security benefits. lol
SERPENTINE!
I think Alice Was Pushed is right. Nobody remembers the actual movie; just the premise. Poorly executed though it may be, it’s still a pretty clever and fun premise. Pretty surprised it hasn’t been remade yet, actually. Someone’s gotta slap some shades on this dead-ass franchise and lug it to the box office.
1) The chick that Silverman liked was pretty awesome (loved those big blue eyes).
2) The scene with Bernie falling out of the boat and the muffled sound of Bernie smacking into the buoys still cracks me up.
The girls were the best part of the movie, easily.
The actor was actually banged up & I think he broke something during the buoys scene.
I own this film on DVD and am not ashamed to admit it
Damn straight! We watch it every year at the beach. It’s such a ridiculous movie which is part of the fun. It definitely needs some beers & a big group to be fully appreciated.
I was flipping through the channels and this was on HBO. I caught it right when the leads get to Bernie’s house and find him dead. I found it to be an enjoyable dumb “watch on TV if its on” movie.
After reading this review where you point out that it takes 45 minutes to get to that point, maybe me missing that 45 minutes is the best thing this movie had going for it for me.
And the whole “tie Bernie’s arm in a pulley and make him wave” is classic in it’s simplicity.
If we’re gonna talk about 80s movies that are super disappointing, please review The Last American Virgin for us all Vince. That shit was disappointing in a traumatic kind of way.
This movie, and many similar ’80s movies, are primarily memorable due to the sheer repetition we were subjected to in the ’80s. There was only one HBO and I’m pretty sure that this and Mannequin were the only two movies the channel had, at least during the day. 80’s letchkey kids all probably have some mild version of stockholm syndrome thanks to being locked inside for large stretches of time with relatively few entertainment options. Not that we minded at the time… 40 cable channels beat the hell out of over-the-air TV.
Filmdrunkards!
I’m vacationing and there’s literally no cell signal and/or internet service here. Except in this little town nearby.
Basically just a week of sitting on a beach, drinking, and having lots of sex.
Not that any of you care about that.
I just came in to town to log on and let Vince know that his Mom says “Hi” and that she’ll be home soon.
Now, I gotta go. When I left she was watching Love Actually and listening to Maroon 5 which means we’re gonna make with the anal.
Have a wonderful vacation, Tulk. Try not to break Vince’s mom.
I have fond memories of this movie, I was vacationing in LA at my uncles house he had a pool! we went to disneyland AND universal studios that summer and I watched this movie on CABLE! It was a summer of all this fun stuff .
And I loved Bernies house I must’ve been 11, or 12 when I saw it and I was like shit yeah I want a summer house on the beach to party with hot babes all day.
I’ll get that house one day 12 year old me, one day.
Bernie’s corpse fucked that girl. FUCKED HER RIGHT IN THE PUSSY.
How nice it would’ve been to be a writer back in the 80s….
I think I was 15 when this came out. I don’t care if its my 80s colored glasses, I still love this movie. Then again, I also loved Moving Violations so take that how you want it.
I have been going as Weekend At Bernies (with my buddy and a dummy we made for Bernie) for 6 years now. And no bullshit, we have gotten more love and won more contests than any other costume ever created.
What’s great is that we don’t even try to look like the dudes from the movie anymore, we just drag Berns ass out of storage, drag him to the bar, prop him up, and ladies flock like Lindsay Lohan to coke.
Vince… Bernie gets me laid. What has The Dude ever done for you?
This really should be a comment of the week based on the social commentary alone.
Vince doesn’t need a gimmick, BurnsyFan. I’m pleased you’ve found the support you need, though.
As a frotcast connoisseur, the way I understand it, Vince’s dad basically is The Dude and he doesn’t even know it.
@Al After all this time, why he hasn’t sprung for a plane ticket so you could be his girlfriend in Canada is beyond me. He’s not exactly crushing it in SF.
@Martin – After all this time, if I ever actually met him, I’d probably just blush like a schoolgirl and pass out.
And Vince’s nose would gush blood like the protagonist of a shitty anime.
“You know the set up: ”
Not really. People remember a couple dudes partying with a corpse. The corpse is really the thing they remember, not the movie.
For it’s time it was a really imaginative and dark comedy, at least that’s what I gather from that one time I watched Weekend of Bernies and Weekend at Bernies 2 on an oil rig with 2 of my 60 year old coworkers. Their reactions ranged from “That’s twisted boy!” to “They don’t make em like this no more!” Seriously. Old people love this movie.
And the premise of Bernies 2 is the same except that when the radio goes on Bernie comes alive and starts dancing or something
At the (depressing) age of 28, I can say unequivocally that the fondness of this movie was due directly to my fondness of WAB2, which also sucked, but was on what must have been twice a day on HBO back then. Jonathon Silverman desrved better. It should have been you, Schwimmer!
#VoodooDeathPuppets
Voodoo Death Puppets sounds like the name of a metal tribute band that does a metal cover of the Care Bears theme song or something.
What I remember most about this movie is that the first 30 minutes were what both initially intrigued and terrified me about New York. These three moments are burned into memory:
A. The two buds walk to work through Central Park (who does that?!) and are cornered by a mugger with a gun. Andrew McCarthy pushes his gun away and storms off quipping “Oh get your ass out of here, it’s too hot.”
B. The buds grab a hot dog lunch and watch as Bernie pulls up to the swank restaurant in his hot car. McCarthy: “You know how much it costs to park a car in this city? More than my rent.”
Silverman: “Well let’s be fair, his car is considerably bigger than your apartment.”
C. “We could go to Jones beach and float around in the hospital waste. Or we could go to Coney Island and watch the fish disentegrate in front of our eyes.”
People think because Giuliani sold Times Square to Disney and TGI Fridays that New York is different than this now. It isn’t. It’s worse. Way worse. Because Disney.
One thing I do love and miss about the 80s was that partying was seen as the ultimate goal of existence.
Yes, this died when the real Van Halen broke up.
What’s with the hate on the sunglasses? Those were Oakley Factory Pilots and were huge back in the day. They go for $300 on eBay now.
If you like Weekend At Bernies or 80s movies in general (like me) you have to watch Regular Show on Cartoon Network. A lot of the episodes parody 80s movies one of the best is “Weekend At Bensons”
I always thought that this movie stayed in our consciences for two reasons (SPOILER – neither of them are – ‘it was good’)
1) The concept was so utterly ridiculous. There was no whacky genie or magic urinal or anything that opens up the ‘suspended disbelief’ machine. We are just supposed to believe that no one would is noticing a rotting corpse being dragged through the Hamptons.
2) The title became a punch line of itself, the whole ‘pulling a t weekend at Bernies’ to make a joke about a dead guy, or a really lame passed out friend.
The chick banging a dead guy is right up there with the rape scene at the end of Revenge of the Nerds that really bothers me today, where my teenage self had no issue with it.
This guy has to be nearly as much fun at parties as a rotting corpse… nearly.
I think I remember it so well and so fondly because I saw it SO MUCH when I was younger. With the hot box back in the day, I feel like it was just constantly on one of the movie channels.
I will say, for all this movie’s zany faults, I do applaud the darker nature of the premise. Carrying around a dead body – a dead businessman’s body no less – would be seen very differently today (and, if made today, some kind of commentary on the modern corporate climate would be injected and half of the country would be offended, which would distract from all the fun colors and almost-tits).
Also, Catherine Mary Stewart is a dreamboat.
More proof that Vince doesn’t get what makes non Dude-Bro’s like movies.
This movie is both terrible, and infinitely watchable. It’s such a simple concept. And the casting, while ridiculous and otherwise would probably never work, has that perfectly naive, party hardy 80’s feel that just works, despite the fact that Silverman an McCarthy suck harder than a Tijuana hooker on Cinco de Mayo.
Also – WABs 2 would only have been that much better if reanimated zombie Bernie Lomax was a proper brain eating zombie. Just dancin’ to the music and chow in on heads.
That was a long piece. What’s with the point-and-laugh attitude towards the 80’s? It seems to be a trend. What’s that all about? The eighties were the last great decade. The 21st century has been 100% lame and the 90’s were a politically correct snooze-fest.
Yes, believe it or not, there was a time when a movie audience could watch a story develop without ADD kicking in. Back then, in the good old 80’s, a kid could stay amused for hours with simple things like a Rubik’s Cube.
That’s not very common these days, and the following generations are not better off, or more “tuned-in” to what’s happening, despite what they think. It’s the opposite, in fact. They’re distracted and disconnected.
The vast majority of music and movies in the last twenty-five years is just crap. That generation missed out, big time. The foundation on which their preferences are built is weak, and that’s sad because anything they make will suck, and does suck.
“What’s with the point-and-laugh attitude towards the 80′s?”
Agreed. I had to live through watching boomers fellate themselves with films like The Big Chill and horrible shows like Thirty Something, but now it seems like showing any hint of nostalgia for the things I grew up with is immediately met with the kind of ire that used to be reserved for asthmatic chess club members. This while simultaneously having to hear on a daily basis how the generation that made stars out of Beiber and Kristen Stewart is making the world a better place one Tumblr account at a time.
Listen guys, I graduated in 1990. “Nothin’ But a Good Time” is my jam. I still remember the lyrics for every song on at least three of Poison’s albums, three Winger Albums, etc.
The 80s were awful, and most of the most of the music and movies to come out of the 80s are awful. Even the Transformers cartoons were soooo awful – excepting the OG movie, and I will fight you if you say otherwise.
I love all of it, because I grew up on it, but I don’t begrudge those who didn’t grow up in the 80s their dismissive wanking.
Mannequin was ridiculous in a far more interesting way. Also, it had the police academy guy as a security guard and dog named rambo – i think it was the moment when the 80s became self-aware. Also, Meshaq? Taylor’s sunglasses.
I don’t know how I missed this post four days ago, but you can’t stop me from commenting (mostly because that would be a lot of clicking for you) so I am going to say my piece.
I feel like The Jorted One was riffing on the sex with a corpse scene in Clerks, and I feel like that is part of why we know it is so horrifying.
@Frank Giannantonio is both right and wrong. What happened to hair metal was a tragedy, and I would hate Kurt Cobain to this day if it weren’t for Dave Grohl. HOWEVER, the rest of Metal has flourished, and this is an amazing time to be alive. Yes, there is a lot of consumer grade copy-pasta metal out there, but there are some amazing acts out there too.
As an aside, modern pictures of Catherine Mary Stewart make me think she’s Kevin Sorbo’s sister.
Say for example any Adam Sandler movie since [whichever you think was his last good one].
I dont like this article and i dont like the person that wrote it. im so tired of people now days knocking the 80s movies,music or pop culture. it was a great decade and a lot of fun unless you were a total nerd that had no life no real friends or you were just too old to have fun anyway. id rather watch weekend at bernies any day than movies today. example “Tammy” “Bad Grandpa” not to mention really bad remakes like Red dawn.
Appreciate the effort to start the conversation…..but totally disgree with most of the focal points. The first 45 min meant to esatablish the premise for the plot…and for terry Kiser to get in some actual acting before he plays a corpse for the remainder of the movie. He actually had the most successful career in movies after weekend at Bernie’s came out in the movies back in 1989. I think it is a standard 80s movie plot that happens to be creative….not a lot of movies out there about 2 schmucks carting around a dead , motionless terry Kiser. Think about that ….he probably got paid in the high hundreds of thousands for not moving or doing shit for months. Anyway, it’s a classic in my opinion that I’d watch over and over back then….and would give a good watch even now. Just realized how old this post is….89 was 29 yrs ago not 25