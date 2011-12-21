6 Fast 6 Furious and 7ast and 7urious to shoot back 2 back

As a writer of Vin Diesel fan-fiction, it’s very important for me to stay abreast of all diesel happenings in the world of Vin Diesel, and this one’s a doozy. While he waits to see if Fast Five will indeed get that Oscar nod he believes it so richly deserves, Diesel spoke to the Hollywood Reporter for their “Rulebreakers 2011” feature. No word on what rule he broke, but I’m going to assume socks with sandals. There, he told reporters that plans for 6 Fast 6 Furious just naturally turned into plans to shoot it back to back with 7ast and 7urious, because the story just couldn’t be contained, much like The Rock’s shiny biceps in that rashguard.

With the success of this last one, and the inclusion of so many characters, and the broadening of scope, when we were sitting down to figure out what would fit into the real estate of number six, we didn’t have enough space,” Diesel told THR

Apart from reuniting supporting characters from previous movies, it added star power in the form of Dwayne Johnson. A coda at the end of the movie teases the return of a character played by Eva Mendes last seen in 2 Fast 2 Furious as well as the return of Michelle Rodriguez.

“We have to pay off this story, we have to service all of these character relationships, and when we started mapping all that out it just went beyond 110 pages,” Diesel explained. “The studio said, ‘You can’t fit all that story in one damn movie!’”

IT’S TOO MUCH DIESEL, CAPTAIN! THE REACTOR WON’T HOLD! THIS IS A LONGSHOT, BUT MAYBE IF WE REVERSE THE POLARITY, IT COULD NEUTRALIZE THE HOMOEROTICISM! IT’S OUR ONLY HOPE! (*chugs Red Bull*)

The movies have proved unexpectedly resilient, something that may have to do with the themes of family and brotherhood, according to the creative team.

“It’s not about the action and the cars, which initially appealed to me when I was 25 years old,” said Walker. “Because if that’s all it was, it would have fallen off a long time ago.” [THR]

“And I don’t mean brotherhood as in actual brotherhood, I mean more in the way you shout ‘come at me, bro!’ at your bros, which is more meaningful, I think, don’t you, bro?”

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Paul Walker needs to be digitized and have his part acted out by Andy Serkis and a team of animators at WETA. That way onscreen, you’d still see handsome Paul Walker, but thanks to state of the art technology, for the first time ever, it would be Paul Walker infused with the performance of an actor.