6 Fast 6 Furious and 7ast and 7urious to shoot back 2 back

As a writer of Vin Diesel fan-fiction, it’s very important for me to stay abreast of all diesel happenings in the world of Vin Diesel, and this one’s a doozy. While he waits to see if Fast Five will indeed get that Oscar nod he believes it so richly deserves, Diesel spoke to the Hollywood Reporter for their “Rulebreakers 2011” feature. No word on what rule he broke, but I’m going to assume socks with sandals. There, he told reporters that plans for 6 Fast 6 Furious just naturally turned into plans to shoot it back to back with 7ast and 7urious, because the story just couldn’t be contained, much like The Rock’s shiny biceps in that rashguard.
With the success of this last one, and the inclusion of so many characters, and the broadening of scope, when we were sitting down to figure out what would fit into the real estate of number six, we didn’t have enough space,” Diesel told THR
Apart from reuniting supporting characters from previous movies, it added star power in the form of Dwayne Johnson. A coda at the end of the movie teases the return of a character played by Eva Mendes last seen in 2 Fast 2 Furious as well as the return of Michelle Rodriguez.
“We have to pay off this story, we have to service all of these character relationships, and when we started mapping all that out it just went beyond 110 pages,” Diesel explained. “The studio said, ‘You can’t fit all that story in one damn movie!’”
IT’S TOO MUCH DIESEL, CAPTAIN! THE REACTOR WON’T HOLD! THIS IS A LONGSHOT, BUT MAYBE IF WE REVERSE THE POLARITY, IT COULD NEUTRALIZE THE HOMOEROTICISM! IT’S OUR ONLY HOPE! (*chugs Red Bull*)
The movies have proved unexpectedly resilient, something that may have to do with the themes of family and brotherhood, according to the creative team.
“It’s not about the action and the cars, which initially appealed to me when I was 25 years old,” said Walker. “Because if that’s all it was, it would have fallen off a long time ago.” [THR]
“And I don’t mean brotherhood as in actual brotherhood, I mean more in the way you shout ‘come at me, bro!’ at your bros, which is more meaningful, I think, don’t you, bro?”
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Paul Walker needs to be digitized and have his part acted out by Andy Serkis and a team of animators at WETA. That way onscreen, you’d still see handsome Paul Walker, but thanks to state of the art technology, for the first time ever, it would be Paul Walker infused with the performance of an actor.
Renesmee chews her way out of his lower colon or GTFO.
Why does the guy in the background of the banner pic have a far superior “Come at me, bro!” face than either of the two leads? Calm down dude, this isn’t “The Fast and Fedoraious.”
That picture screams the fast and the curious.
Professor Vincent Diesel finishes writing ‘The Condition of Brotherhood in Contemporary Literature’ on the chalkboard, adjusts the tassel on his mortarboard, and clears his throat.
“WHO’S READY TO ENRICH THEIR MIND, A QUARTER MILE AT A TIME??!!??
Hoooooooooo-AHHHHHHHH!!!
Oh, and fellas…….extra credit if you want to spot me during my chest workout later. BTW. I work out in the steam room.”
Rock: Bottom?
CAN YOU SMELL WHAT THE ROCK IS COOKING? DINNER! FOR TWO! LOW CARB!
/5uck me in the 5ace
This is really turning into a Tolkien-level epic.
“One eyebrow ring to rule them all!”
A “brotherhood” is what Paul Walker’s clitoris hides under.
Alternate banner headline: “Would you eat the coke out of my ass for me, bro? Well, would you?”
I laugh at this but the return of Michelle Rodrigues has me looking forward to 8-2-Fast and Whatever the Fuck. Elite Squad had nothing on the last one.
““The studio said, ‘You can’t fit all that story in one damn movie!’”
…I think he left off the next thing they said: “No, seriously.”
Also, thumbs up to Isador for the comment: “That picture screams the fast and the curious.”
fast and furious is how i get down. mostly because my girlfriend is really fucking ugly.
5ast or whatever was a pretty bad ass movie IMO.
“Back off, Bro, I can grow a goatee this big!”
When are they finally gonna bring it around to Tokyo? What they should do is have at least one of these movies run concurrently with Tokyo Drift in terms of chronologically, so that we see that Han’s death in Tokyo Drift was actually faked as part of a larger heist scheme and that when Vin Diesel turns up at the end it’s to recruit Sean into the gang to help out with the big finale. Yes, I care about the mythology of Fast and Furious movies.
I want to be the first to predict that either the 9th installment or the porn parody will be called 9asty and Furious.
“BUT MAYBE IF WE REVERSE THE POLARITY”
I see what you did there….