8 Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Joss Whedon Was Involved With

I feel a little late to the party on this, you guys, but Joss Whedon was/is involved with just about every movie ever made in Hollywood. The guy is one of the most requested script doctors out there and as Whedon put it, he’s usually brought in to make the third act more exciting and cheaper. Whedon started out writing on Rosanne before moving on to projects like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and doing punch-ups for Speed and X-Men.
Today is Whedon’s 50th birthday, and I thought it would be fun to look back at some of the movies few people realize he worked on in some capacity. Starting with Kevin Costner’s big budget sea adventure…
1. Waterworld (1995)
Yes, Joss Whedon was part of the Kevin Costner flick that should probably be banished to somewhere at the bottom of the ocean. Whedon wasn’t called in to help with the script until late into the film’s production when producers became concerned that Costner’s excessive notes were mucking up the movie. Unfortunately, there just weren’t enough jet skis and as Whedon described to the A.V. Club, there was not much he could do to save the film.
“Waterworld was a good idea, and the script was the classic, ‘They have a good idea, then they write a generic script and don’t really care about the idea.’ When I was brought in, there was no water in the last 40 pages of the script. It all took place on land, or on a ship, or whatever. I’m like, ‘Isn’t the cool thing about this guy that he has gills?’ And no one was listening. I was there basically taking notes from [Kevin Costner], who was very nice, fine to work with, but he was not a writer.”
2. X-Men (2000)
It’s actually pretty amazing that X-Men turned out as well as it did. Bryan Singer said no to the movie down several times, because he had never heard of the X-Men and didn’t like comic books. He only agreed to direct after watching the animated series and empathizing with the prejudice shown to mutants.
The script was also horribly fraught with holes according to Whedon, who came in to help ghostwrite some of the fight scenes.
“They wanted me to punch up the last fight. I said, ‘I think you’ve got a greater problem than that,’ explained the creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. ‘I didn’t think the script was any good, so I did a major overhaul of the script. And yeah, I was the only real X-Men fan on the project that I know of.”
3. Titan A.E. (2000)
While much of Whedon’s rewrite on X-Men never saw the light of day, a good portion of his rewrite on Titan A.E. actually stuck. It was at least enough that the writer/director made a point to see the film, the same can’t be said for X-Men.
“I did a great thundering re-write on that, bigger than the one I did on X-Men and a lot more of that actually stayed in the film. I’ve seen Titan, I haven’t seen anything of X-Men – no-one is actually contractually or legally allowed to say the words ‘X-Men’ to me in the workplace anymore…I’ve gotta see, I’m so curious to know. Every director has his vision, but I would not have given Halle Berry that hair.”
4. Speed (1994)
As revealed in our facts piece for Speed’s 20th anniversary, Whedon was brought in to punch-up most of the dialogue on Graham Yost’s original script. As Whedon told In Focus, he wanted to show that Jack was never trying to be a hero cop.
“Part of what I did on Speed was pare down what they had created, which was kind of artificial. The whole thing about ‘[Jack Traven is] a maverick hotshot,’ I was sort of like, ‘Well, no, what if he’s not? He thinks a little bit laterally for a cop. What if he’s just the polite guy trying not to get anybody killed?’”
Whedon actually wrote the first draft for Alien Resurrection – which was very similar to what ended up on screen, aside from a couple of action sequences (a jeep chase through a jungle inside the ship) and a couple of characters (an unsubtle Chow Yun Fat-a-like called “St John” who was one of the pirate/merc guys). It was a light-hearted action romp which was then handed to a weird French director – not a fault with either guy, but chalk & cheese creatively. Ergo – the final product. We nearly got a Danny Boyle Alien 4. Sad times.
“A jeep chase through a jungle inside the ship” Wot?
There was some bullshit about a space jungle. Like the oxygen generating fauna they have in Sunshine? I’ll be honest, it was quite a generic-y script and I read it 20 years ago, so a lot of the details are now lost to early-onset senility. Main Point Is: What we see up on screen, plot-wise, is pretty much all Whedon.
I believe Joss has said that it wasn’t so much they changed everything from his script, but that the entire thing was just made wrong. Also if you want your mind blown, keep the Firefly crew in mind while the smugglers are onscreen, and especially notice that Ron Pearlman is basically Jayne.
@MrFroggie I’m pretty sure you could cut out all the explicitly alien stuff and edit down that movie to a pretty short film just about the space pirates.
“a pretty good short film” not that it wouldn’t look nice as well.
It’s not having a Joss Whedon Wonder Woman movie that really breaks my heart!
Not bad for a guy who started out with a small part in an episode of “The Simpsons.”
Did he murder your hitchhiking sister in 1995?
He copped to Storm’s terrible line in X-Men.
He does seem pretty stoked about himself. Which probably explains why so many of his characters are such smarmy smugalots.
He’s basically Hollywood’s Obama.
He threw every one but himself under the bus for the shitshow that was Alien: Resurrection, when the script (even if it was heavily changed from his original) was by far the biggest reason it failed. Even the stuff he said was cut was atrocious.
Barbie as a Sarah Conner-esque character would have been fantastic
But the public made up it’s mind before it even came out that it was a bomb, so apparently that perception will never change.
Better than Aliens? Really? Just no.
I didn’t hate it other than the ending and the unnecessary and extremely uninteresting weird hybrid.
I always thought it was fine, which I guess might be a problem in itself, neither an entertaining car-crash nor an actually great movie.
I don’t know what the big fuss was about. I saw that movie nine times. It rules!
there is alot of joss big head whedon in alien, its basically firefly with a language barrier. he ruined the series.
I was high as fuck when I saw it and it creeped the hell out of me – especially the underwater sequence.
I was heartbroken when the badass merc with the quick draw pistols cuts himself loose to save the crew. Dude was just a little acid-burnt (and far less than Hicks at the end of Aliens). He could have kept going.
Interesting article!
