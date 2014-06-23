8 Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Joss Whedon Was Involved With

Getty Image

I feel a little late to the party on this, you guys, but Joss Whedon was/is involved with just about every movie ever made in Hollywood. The guy is one of the most requested script doctors out there and as Whedon put it, he’s usually brought in to make the third act more exciting and cheaper. Whedon started out writing on Rosanne before moving on to projects like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and doing punch-ups for Speed and X-Men.

Today is Whedon’s 50th birthday, and I thought it would be fun to look back at some of the movies few people realize he worked on in some capacity. Starting with Kevin Costner’s big budget sea adventure…

1. Waterworld (1995)

Yes, Joss Whedon was part of the Kevin Costner flick that should probably be banished to somewhere at the bottom of the ocean. Whedon wasn’t called in to help with the script until late into the film’s production when producers became concerned that Costner’s excessive notes were mucking up the movie. Unfortunately, there just weren’t enough jet skis and as Whedon described to the A.V. Club, there was not much he could do to save the film.

“Waterworld was a good idea, and the script was the classic, ‘They have a good idea, then they write a generic script and don’t really care about the idea.’ When I was brought in, there was no water in the last 40 pages of the script. It all took place on land, or on a ship, or whatever. I’m like, ‘Isn’t the cool thing about this guy that he has gills?’ And no one was listening. I was there basically taking notes from [Kevin Costner], who was very nice, fine to work with, but he was not a writer.”

2. X-Men (2000)

It’s actually pretty amazing that X-Men turned out as well as it did. Bryan Singer said no to the movie down several times, because he had never heard of the X-Men and didn’t like comic books. He only agreed to direct after watching the animated series and empathizing with the prejudice shown to mutants.

The script was also horribly fraught with holes according to Whedon, who came in to help ghostwrite some of the fight scenes.

“They wanted me to punch up the last fight. I said, ‘I think you’ve got a greater problem than that,’ explained the creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. ‘I didn’t think the script was any good, so I did a major overhaul of the script. And yeah, I was the only real X-Men fan on the project that I know of.”

3. Titan A.E. (2000)

While much of Whedon’s rewrite on X-Men never saw the light of day, a good portion of his rewrite on Titan A.E. actually stuck. It was at least enough that the writer/director made a point to see the film, the same can’t be said for X-Men.

“I did a great thundering re-write on that, bigger than the one I did on X-Men and a lot more of that actually stayed in the film. I’ve seen Titan, I haven’t seen anything of X-Men – no-one is actually contractually or legally allowed to say the words ‘X-Men’ to me in the workplace anymore…I’ve gotta see, I’m so curious to know. Every director has his vision, but I would not have given Halle Berry that hair.”

4. Speed (1994)

As revealed in our facts piece for Speed’s 20th anniversary, Whedon was brought in to punch-up most of the dialogue on Graham Yost’s original script. As Whedon told In Focus, he wanted to show that Jack was never trying to be a hero cop.