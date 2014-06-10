A Car Crash Victim Gets A Vagina Transplanted To Her Face In This 1984 TV Movie

Cinefamily will soon be screening “Why Me?”, an actual 1984 made-for-TV movie starring Armand Assante about a woman whose face is disfigured in a car accident who gets a vagina transplanted onto her face. Oh, and it’s apparently based on a true story. You know what else is a true story? I love Cinefamily.
Picture it: Anchorage, Alaska, 1968. On her way to work, Air Force nurse Leola May Harmon has her face destroyed when a drunk driver plows into her car. After many reconstructive surgeries, Leola falls in love with her surgeon — who ends up grafting parts of her vagina onto her mouth. Put down that margarita, and read that one carefully again: PARTS OF HER VAGINA ONTO HER MOUTH. Yup — true story all the way, one craftily told in the 1984 Emmy-winning rip-roarer Why Me?, starring ‘70s Movie-Of-The-Week queen Glynnis O’Connor (The Boy In The Plastic Bubble.) With her mouth sewn mostly shut throughout the film, O’Connor’s weird portrayal frequently hits Liz Taylor-style, wide-eyed freakout notes (which are always welcome) — and her medical paramour is played to the hilt by Armand Assante, who waltzes in as if he’s the lead in a hard-boiled neo-noir, making their scenes together a pleasingly piquant study in Off-Kilter Scenery Chewing 101. Toss in a queasy Craig Wasson (Body Double) as the uneasy ex-boyfriend and some real doobie-worthy flashes of unexpected psychedelia, and you’ve got a nice night out at the movies.
Dir. Fielder Cook, 1984, 100 min. [Cinefamily]
June 19th, Cinefamily. Be there. I have never wanted to put something in my eyes as badly as this car crash lady’s vagina mouth. It’s like vagina dentata in reverse. Amazing.
Annnnd I think too myseeeeeelf, what a wonderful woooooooooooorld…
Sidenote: “Glynnis” is an incredibly vaginal-sounding name, isn’t it?
I saw this on HBO, it’s called Game Change, and was super easy to beat off to.
Husband: “I guess you’ve got no excuse for refusing oral sex now, do you?”
Wife: “Yeah. We’re married.”
Oh you poor deluded fool.
?
I think Pastor Swope is saying Tulk is a fool for believing a wife can deny her husband sex. So just go ahead and rape her if she says no.
However, oral sex is sodomy, and that’s a sin. Jesus is fine with marital rape, but only vaginal.
Thanks for the clarification, Martin! Maybe She Tulk will drop those charges if we convert.
This is like the bizarro version of Chatterbox:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Between this and the Christian Post story you guys are just trolling for a COTW award winner now. You might as well throw in a Juggalo post just to make it fair.
COTW, how do they work
[uproxx.com]
Speaking of Juggalos, this article is bullshit for not mentioning Whoop Dreams. [observer.com]
Is this like what happened to James Franco when he was in a car crash and his nose was severed?
I’m pretty sure this is what happened to Lisa Rinna.
How was Danny Glover not in this movie? [www.youtube.com]
So if you’re getting a BJ…are you having sex or getting a BJ? Or both?
I heard she can’t get pregnant because she’s tongue tied.
Hey, lady, you’ve got some puss on your puss.
Does the movie cover flu season? Love a good squirt flick.
Will it make her breath worse? Or will she just not talk anymore “because she has a headache”?
After the operation, every time the dentist tickled her uvula, she had an orgasm.
Another unforeseen problem: since they transplanted her vagina to her mouth, they had to transplant something else to fill in the gap “down there.” Hint: she can now hear herself fart VERY clearly.
In all honesty, and not as a joke, did this woman (the in real life one) just have that much extra labia?
I’m thinkin arbys.
Two birds, one surgery. Thanks drunk driver!
You’d like to think that a chick with a vagina for a mouth would be arousing, wouldn’t you? But how’s it any different than a dude with botox lips and a goatee? It’s not. But that’s OK, I guess, if you’re into that. And if she has a vagina mouth and keeps herself totally shaved? Well, OK, I guess, if you’re into that kind of thing…you know, prepubescent girls. Personally, I like a little fur above the sweet spot, but I suppose that would just make vagina-mouth-lady look too much like Hitler, wouldn’t it?
Fuck I could really go for a beer and a bratwurst right about now.
Nice use of the obscure Van Halen tune Sunday Afternoon In The Park there, Cinefamily. I love you.
No joke, it’s one one of my favorite songs of theirs. I think Eddie was on a “King Crimson” high when he was making it.
Tragic. She probably does the duck face in all her photos now.
If she was Asian it would be a crooked duck face.
So if the doctor took her vagina and put in on her face, what took the place of her vagina? A hot dog?
“Hey! Nice driving, Cunt-Face!”
“Oh, well thank-you very much.”
“You’re welcome. Have a nice day.”
“You, too.”
Hey, she lost her lips and the only skin that would look and feel natural would be labial tissue. Brilliant idea and, I thought, very welled played in the movie. Didn’t have the naughty naughty basic cable channels back in the mid-eighties and Glynnis O’Conner was an attractive woman in a next door kind of way. Assante was hot off a Mickey Spillane movie run and had an underlying heat that sparked up the screen. It was mid-80s titillating and gives me a half-hard thinking about it. Glynnis was cute.
If she was Asian, her surgery would have gone unnoticed.
Immediately after surgery, her uvula became impossible to find.
“Don’t lie to me, Leola. There’s something fishy going on here…”
And thus ends her husbands complaints of ” I’d go down on you if you shaved once in awhile”
There’s one hell of a Mentos commercial in here somewhere.
I wish she’d just clam up.
Now she can only climax from Eskimo kisses.
Or an electric toothbrush.
Hope she doesn’t get minge-ivitis.
How has she never performed for the Vagina Monologues? Afraid she’ll get typecast?
Oh my God it’s BACK. I remember this movie when I was a little kid and remember being incredibly grossed out by her face. I stopped eating corn flakes because I thought some of the crispier ones resembled the skin. In short: I was a weird little kid whose parents let watch way too much tv.
And you still stay away from vaginas that have anything that looks like corn flakes on them, right?
Well, duh.
I avoid roast beef sandwiches for the same reason.
It’s amazing that, before the accident, she had the foresight to name her dog “Mmph Mmph.”
DUDE – Annie Potts is in it. Lover her!
I waited on Armand Assante and his family once at the Cheesecake Factory in Newport Fashion Island. I have nothing else to go with that story – sorry.
Was he nice?
That car crash looks like it took place in Ventura, not Alaska. Just saying.
[en.wikipedia.org]
“Vagina dentata (Latin for toothed vagina) describes a folk tale in which a woman’s vagina is said to contain teeth”
I knew it…
On the upside, this lady convincingly played bass in renowned Kiss cover one week a month.
[kissesandnoise.com]
You people are animals.
@Hans Gruber And we love them for it.
“I’m going into politics!” she cried as the car plowed into hers. Find out the inspiring story tonight on Lifetime with the Lifetime Original movie, A Car Took My Face, And Gave Me a Vagina One: The Leola Harmon Story. 8pm Eastern
“Something smell kind of funny in here?”
“Maybe it’s your upper-lip?”
I once had a vagina on my face but I was in college and it was just experimental.
Women are weird.
If a doctor said to me “You lost your thumb, but good news….we can replace it with part of your dick” I’d be like “Can’t I just not have a thumb?”
Then she had boobs transplanted onto her back so men would slow dance with her.
And if this movie were made today the tagline would read:
These lips don’t chew. They bite.
June 19th is my birthday: BEST. GIFT. EVER.
It’s too bad, she could have had a great career in porn but she refused to do nasal.
I just hope there’s a hotdog eating contest scene in this movie.