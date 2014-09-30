A ‘Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon’ Sequel Is Coming To Netflix And Theaters Are Pissed

As part of the constant quest to find innovative movie release strategies, Netflix has announced that they’ll be releasing their first feature film, a sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, to hit Netflix and IMAX theaters simultaneously. A lot of movies the size of this one (ie, sub-mainstream) have been doing VOD releases, but this is the first that will be free with a Netflix subscription.
Netflix contracted with The Weinstein Company’s Harvey Weinstein to release its first major feature film, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Green Legend. Sort of a sequel to the Ang Lee-directed 2000 martial arts epic that won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, the film will premiere exclusively on Netflix, and it will simultaneously have a berth in IMAX theaters. The release is August 28, 2015. Yuen Wo-Ping is directing a script by John Fusco, and Michelle Yeoh and Donnie Yen star. Lee is not involved in this, and the connective tissue is the source material based on the Crane-Iron Pentalogy by Wang Du Lu. [Deadline]
It’s an interesting experiment, but of course one thing theater chains are never thrilled about is people experimenting with their business model, dying though it may be. Regal, Carmike, and Cinemark, three of the four largest theater chains, have all vowed not to play the film in their theaters.
“While a home video release may be simultaneously performing in certain IMAX locations, at Regal we will not participate in an experiment where you can see the same product on screens varying from three stories tall to 3-inch wide on a smart phone,” said Russ Nunley. “We believe the choice for truly enjoying a magnificent movie is clear.”
Now there’s your dumb quote of the day. If the choice is clear, why wouldn’t you offer the choice you think is the obvious one? Because you dislike money? For the principle? If the choice is clear, why are you acting like you’re terrified that it’s not?
Up until now, theaters have been able to maintain a unified enough cabal to stop these smaller theatrical windows for bigger movies (squashing the planned $60 VOD release of Tower Heist three weeks after it opened in theaters, for instance). If there’s money to be made, that’s not going to last forever. As someone who still enjoys the theater-going experience for certain films, these theaters better start implementing some of Christopher Nolan’s suggestions to move forward, because holding onto the past isn’t going to get them anywhere.
*Ricki Lake crowd erupts in applause and frenzied shouting*
I actually prefer watching movies at home, not for the sake of quality just because I like watching movies without obnoxious people bugging me.
A year ago I’d disagree with you, but not today. I swear, half the time I’m at the theater I’m telling someone to turn off their cell. I can’t take it, and I love love LOVE watching a movie in the theater. I’m just going to have to kick down $1000 on a sweet tv with sound and join the revolution.
i will enjoy watching that old, tired model crumble so fucking much. I also like the 3 inch screen comment in the quote, because there’s certainly nothing in between a 3 story imax screen and smart phone from 2009.
The movie industry helped do the theatre model in by going digital. Then the tech of current home cinema manufacturers took a step forward, and now, there’s simply no benefit to seeing 99% of movies in the theatre.
I think Gravity was the last thing I saw, where I said, “I must see this at the theater.” Probably the only thing I’ve said that about in at least 7 or 8 years.
I said that about Gravity too. Then I was watching it on HBO the other night and found myself thinking “I don’t remember it looking this good in the theater.”
I’ll still be seeing Interstellar as soon as possible though.
I just love all the magic and the flying!
If you take your smartphone and hold it one inch from your face, it’s pretty much the same as if you were watching the movie on a screen 3 stories tall.
It’s Sunday, 4:49 in the AM, and that means it’s time for ‘Perspectives’
Who on this Earth would pay $60 to watch Tower Heist?
But put the ingenuousity of an intenserific Don King to work on the integrituitus and intelligentemary inriguance of Interstellar… and pay-per-view isn’t just for sweaty meat head cock fighters anymore. Me scared.
@amedema People with bad taste and a lot of disposable income.
Can’t imagine why that concept failed.
I didn’t even read this. I command-f’d “Donnie Yen”, got a hit, and I’ll be watching this sumbitch.
Don’t a fair number of independent releases already open in theaters and On Demand about the same time? I think a lot of Magnolia Pictures releases do that. Do mainstream theaters not play films opening simultaneously or soon after On Demand at all, and that’s part of why I only see those at small indie theaters?
I don’t think mainstream theaters give a shit about small independent movies.
They do. I guess the only difference here is that you wouldn’t be paying for that movie individually, it’d be free as part of Netflix.
The only reason I even go to the cinema any more is because I live close enough to one that has a 21-and-over, full-bar balcony with cushy seats and very little interaction with the plebes and teenagers. Still, there are enough assholes who can’t stop playing with their phones or giving each other handjobs that my visits have become fewer and fewer. Hopefully, Netflix’s move will lead to the major theatre chains making the cinema experience as something worth paying for… then all we’ll need is movies that are worth the price.
I wonder if this sequel will have more than 5 total minutes of martial arts action? It’s a bit deceptive calling the first one a “martial arts epic” since it was 95% love story and 5% martial arts.
One of the most overrated movies ever.
Seems like the theaters are picking a film most people will forget about to make an example of.
“Instead of only some people seeing this movie on our theaters, now no people will will watch on our theaters! That’ll show them which format is best!”
I always hear of bad theater going experiences but ive only had good things. My local theater is also really nice and only 8 bucks. Whats the deal? My area is supppsed to be awful.