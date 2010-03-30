A Guide to Recognizing Your Fanboys & morning links

(via MadAtoms)
Here’s my ugly mug with James Nguyen at the Birdemic premiere. Should be another screening this weekend in NYC, more info as it comes. There was a way better one of him holding a coat hanger, but it was on my digital camera that I got drunk and left in a cab that pulled a runner on. So… yeah. Good times. …And also, here’s “Force by Forcewest“, because it’s awesome.
[banner pic source, Force by Forcewest via @Ratpack, More Birdemic pics]
You know Patty, I don’t think Lost’s creators ever had a plan for the show’s outcome.
Hey Vince, now that you’ve linked to DrunkenStepfather, Jesus is never going to leave you alone.
Dammit, Jack!, I’m one of the sane ones.
(I mean, senior thesis on the show’s spiritual themes aside…)
And that chart is silly. Everyone knows that nerds don’t even have sex.
I speak from experience.
I had sex once. I was a little disappointed. I had hoped that having an orgasm would be a warm feeling radiating outward from my heart.
The best way to piss off a Lostie is to tell them a spoiler for the upcoming episode. I told a guy I used to work with that Charlie would die in that week’s episode, he reacted as if I sprayed acid in his face and told him that Jesus was a fag.
A simpler guide to fanboys would just be one word: virgin.
Firefly is when you light your pubes mid-coitus.
James Nguyen looks so… pleased.
blink twice if that’s a hostage situation
Of course he’s pleased, Shop! He thinks he just discovered that Luke Walton’s not much taller than he is.
Liar Liar Stretch Pants On Fire.
Jeez. For a “Big City Boy”, you sure dress like a Nebraskan.
Wait, check that. Fucking goats and chickens is one thing, but man…even we think that shirt is gay.
It’s nice to know that as much as I love Firefly. There are people who love it more and make me seem sane by comparison.
Damn, you´re paler than the edward cullen sex pillow
“Hi. A question for Miss Bellamy. In episode 2F09 when Itchy plays Scratchy’s skeleton like a xylophone, he strikes the same rib twice in succession, yet he produces two clearly different tones. I mean, what are we to believe, that this is some sort of magic xylophone or something? Boy, I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder.”
You lost Him after the first two columns.
The Mighty Feklahr is pleased that everyone here clearly understands, without doubt or hesitation, that Han shot first.
While I’m certainly not one to judge, I’m a little puzzled by the shirt as well. Is this a new hipster thing? Retro flannel? Does it match the seat on your fixed gear or something?
Fek, the last three just say “inferior to Star trek/wars” in every column, don’t worry.
Omfg Scarjo doesn’t have an accent?!?!
My mom says there’s nothing cooler than when I hit my action figures together and go, “Watch this! Pew! Pew! Kablamm!”
Holy shit! Anyone else see the story about the bus that swerved off a cliff in Chile last night? Early reports are that actor Chris Kattan was on board. Oh, the humanity.
The only way that picture could have been better would have been if Vince’s shirt zipped up instead of snapped.
MIZ, any chance Dan Rosen was driving?
Aw, give Lince a break, he kinda looks like some mook mob* enforcer in that pic.
*you know, like “mobile creatures” from World of Warcraft? Tee hee hee, he just made an MMO joke…on a movie blog!
At first, they said Lorne Michaels was driving, but now they’re saying that could just be a metaphor.
See, in MMOs they call a single mobile creature a “mob”…He still hasn’t figured out what a group of mobile creatures is…
*snaps awake*
I was having the most wonderful dream. And you were there *points to MiZ* and you were dead! *points to Corky Ramano poster full of darts*
What prize did Jack! get for getting Dan’s sister to yell at Vince? Housesitting Vince’s cats for a week? Awesoooooooome.
*Packs bags, waits for Chris Kattan to purchase computer*
BTK, if you haven’t been to that other place* and watched the piranha clip…it is so worth it.
*Gamma Squad
See, because he’d be wearing a shirt with a zipper, next to a zipper hea…aw fuck it. Not worth the hate I’ll get from the one poster who is 1/64 chink.
MIZ-Lince won’t let Him housesit his cat. He says The Mighty One looks too much like
Geroge LucsaALF. }}:>(
So, did I even tell you guys about the furries I saw at the Ren Faire in Arizona two weekends ago?
J, do I really have to go over the preferred nomenclature again?
Harumph harumph harumph! Did that shirt come with a free axe? Any time one of the Upprox family steps out from behind the curtain, it’s like feeding time. I remember when Ufford ran WL and posted a pic of his apartment; there were more expert opinions on interior design on that post than you’d find on House & Garden.
I like snaps, okay.
Honestly, half the reason I ever post pictures of myself is that the roasting I get is pretty funny. I love you guys.
Zero, the Chinaman is not the issue.
New up, fucktards!
True Story: I have on almost the exact same flannel shirt OVER a Blue Sun tee shirt. Holy Fuck am I a nerd.
I mean COOL! Holy Fuck am I COOL.
which one is vince?