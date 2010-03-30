A Guide to Recognizing Your Fanboys & morning links

(via MadAtoms)

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

Burnsy wrote a new Uproxx feature, so make sure you slap his ass on the way to the showers (in a hetero way). “8 Ways to Make Your Pet an Internet Sensation.” |Uproxx|

Mayor Bloomberg with Snooki, The Situation, and some chick from Hair, your argument is invalid. |WarmingGlow|

New Hampshire state representative’s Facebook status: “Anime is proof two nukes weren’t enough.” |GammaSquad|

Tim Tebow helps some douche propose. |WithLeather|

Junk food may be addictive as crack, reports fatty apologists. |Asylum|

Chat Roulette Piano part 2. |CollegeHumor|

Jesus, man, how much more complicated can we make a f*cking razor? |AskMen|

Surprise, Tila Tequila is a whore, dresses like a whore, does whorey things. |DrunkenStepfather|

6 people you meet in a holding cell. Spoiler alert: three of them are Gary Busey. |CoedMag|

“Mark Millar to Edit San Diego Comic-Con Edition of Wizard Magazine,” I wrote before bathing in clearasil. |ComicsAlliance|

Auto Smiley makes emoticons from your real smiles, meaning there’s now something even more pointless than that the sh*t that makes a yellow smiley face from your emoticons. |Urlesque|

More radical changes in store for So You Think You Can Dance. If you guessed one of the is me giving a sh*t, you are wrong. |InsideTV|

Sherlock Holmes and the other new DVD releases this week. |InsideMovies|

The 10 most annoying corporate-speak phrases and what they mean. |Guyism|

15 rare photos of celebrities. |UnrealityMag|

AMC orders more “Walking Dead” series. |ScreenJunkies|

7 People You’ll Find at the DMV. |HolyTaco|

Here’s my ugly mug with James Nguyen at the Birdemic premiere. Should be another screening this weekend in NYC, more info as it comes. There was a way better one of him holding a coat hanger, but it was on my digital camera that I got drunk and left in a cab that pulled a runner on. So… yeah. Good times. …And also, here’s “Force by Forcewest“, because it’s awesome.

[banner pic source, Force by Forcewest via @Ratpack, More Birdemic pics]