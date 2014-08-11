A High-Quality Copy Of ‘The Expendables 3’ Has Been Downloaded 2.2 Million Times

While millions of people will be heading to theaters on Friday to watch Sylvester Stallone’s team of action stars deliver its most exciting adventure yet, Lionsgate is facing off against the greatest super villain in movie history – online piracy. Two weeks ago, some dastardly scoundrel uploaded a “complete and nearly pristine” copy of The Expendables 3, according to the Wall Street Journal, and as of August 1, it was downloaded 2.2 million times. That such a leak could occur before the film has even been released in theaters means that we’re talking about an inside job, with either someone from the studio or a post-production company being responsible for what is expected to be a big hit at the box office.
That’s why Lionsgate is going for the throats and/or bank accounts of just about any websites that were involved with the spread of the “stolen” digital copy of the film. Deadline reported on Friday that the studio won a ruling that is going to show no mercy on at least six bit torrent sites and the people who run them. Sites like Billionuploads.com, Dotsemper.com, Hulkfile.eu, Limetorrents.com, Played.to, and Swantshare.com have already had their bank accounts frozen while this investigation continues, and Lionsgate has not only “widened its sphere of inquiry to some of the biggest tech companies in the world,” but the studio’s investigators are also actively looking for any other sites that are still hosting the stolen copy of The Expendables 3 under other names, like Totally Not The Expendables 3 and Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.
To top it all off, Lionsgate has subpoenaed, among other things, the personal information of the people who run the six aforementioned sites and any others that are discovered, because when you mess with The Expendables, you get expended or something.
“Through these subpoenas, Lions Gate may demand the production of electronically stored information and other documents and information that is reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of Defendants’ identities and locations,” says the proposed order Lionsgate’s lawyers submitted on August 5.“This includes but is not limited to billing records, website content, server logs and correspondence with any one or more of Defendants.” (Via Deadline)
Some of the sites have already wisely removed The Expendables 3, but such obstacles have never stopped people from finding things on the Internet before. Regardless, seeing as The Expendables opened with $34 million in 2010 and The Expendables 2 opened with $28 million in 2012, and considering both films’ box office success was largely due to foreign ticket sales, Lionsgate is pretty concerned that piracy of this level could severely hurt The Expendables 3 this weekend. Experts claim that piracy can cost a movie up to 19 percent of its expected opening weekend take, which would take a lot of HGH money out of some people’s pockets.
The most recent case of notable movie piracy that this situation is drawing comparisons to is the 2009 leak of that unfinished copy of X-Men Origins: Wolverine that allowed people to see what it looked like when Hugh Jackman and Liev Schreiber fought Deadpool in front of a green screen. However, even after seeing will.i.am and Taylor Kitsch act, fans still flocked to theaters on opening weekend to the tune of $85 million. Fox contends that at least 15 million copies of the Wolverine workprint were downloaded when all was said and done, but it is believed that The Expendables 3, reportedly in the hands of some people as early as July 15, has been considerably more popular.
Judging from the banner, it looks like EX3 is really just about the feud between Banana Republic and American Eagle.
Man…How do you upvote This Guy?
there’s no such thing as upvoting here.
Nor sense of humor, apparently.
It’s called UpROXXING here. *sits back, waits for letter of appreciation to arrive*
Pssst. *Opens one side of trench coat* Y’all wanna see some old dudes blow shit up?
Why would anyone download that?
It was Steven Seagal.
You guessed it, Frank Stallone.
Piracy? Clearly Johnny Depp did it.
And only Tom Hanks can stop it!
It’s been, and still is, the banner ad at the top of a torrent site I use for obcure Brit TV stuff that doesn’t get released here.
An inside job? TURN THIS PLANE AROUND
I think its sadder 2.2 million people downloaded it. The movie looks so awful, even worse than the previous two and that takes talent.
The first one was actually alright.
they went after the ones who are located in the US, hence the lamest ones.
No one is pointing out that this is what happens when you go after downloaders personally? Does anyone really think it was a HUGE coincidence that this happened to the studio that tried to extort IP addresses for money?
I say good. You mess with the pirate , you get the blunderbuss.
This is what happens when a movie people want to see for the trainwreck factor of the stunt casting, but no one actually wants to PAY to see, gets leaked.
@Underball – I don’t think so. The demand isn’t driving leaks, because demand is always super high for good and bad movies. Usually leaks occur with work prints and screeners that aren’t finished or watermarked. This is such a good quality copy that I don’t think this was a “leak”, and I would put money on it being a “hack”. Why hack expendables 3? Retaliation for all the Expendables lawsuits against pirates. This is a franchise that has mass-sued IP addresses with extortion letters.
“LOLZ, Torrzz fur all mah Brozzzz!!!”
Make that 2,200,001!
” at least six bit torrent sites”
“…BillionUploads.com…”
So basically they know shit about torrents…
The studios still don’t get it. Make new releases available for HD download or streaming on opening day. People like me who have young kids and don’t get out much would pay to see it at home. Hell, matinee tickets cost ten bucks out here…I’d pay twice that to see it on my own television on my own couch with fresh popcorn and beer at the ready.
I couldn’t agree more. I’d gladly pay the price of a ticket, or a little more, to be able to watch a movie in the comfort of my own home while said movie was still in theaters. I’ve come to hate going to the movies because there’s always some asshat in the theater that talks the whole fucking time or some shithead on his cellphone. Fuck the studios if they refuse to adapt to modern times.
Well seeing how the expendables target audience is my dad, I think they are safe to assume a good theatrical openning
Your dad’s into Showtunes?
I don”t get it
“good theatrical opening”.
never mind.
Hopefully the plot for the fourth movie will involve them tracking down the people that leaked the third movie.
Well played.
Nah. It was his Steroid ENHANCED prostate.
I pirate a lot of shit and i’ve never heard of a single one of those sites.
Wouldn’t it suck if this was the movie that brought down pirating?
…and we are totally taking completely down these torrent sites!!! …that you’ve never heard of…and no one actually uses. This piece of shit movie is still all over the big sites (I won’t download it as I learned my lesson after the first one–awful and free still =awful).