A list of theaters screening the 6-minute Dark Knight Rises prologue

Earlier I told you about how the first six minutes of the Dark Knight Rises (the prologue, I guess they’re calling it now) would play before Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, at “select IMAX screenings.” We had a hunch that meant the special advance previews at 70mm IMAX theaters that start December 16th, five days before the regular opening, and now Deadline is confirming. Good job, hunch, go to the head of the class. So I guess if you want to pay premium ticket prices to see officially-not-gay parkour master Tom Cruise swing from tall buildings, you’ll be able to catch a six-minute cocktease of a film that doesn’t open for eight months. Sounds like a great deal! I would totes be there, but I have to wash my hair or shave my legs or something really important. You should still go though, and if you do, film it and put it online. But, hey, don’t let me put suggestions in your mouth.
The prologue for The Dark Knight Rises will not screen with digital Imax or regular digital or 35mm film presentations of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Regular, non-Imax versions of Ghost Protocol open December 21. The list of theaters follows. Moviegoers should confirm theaters will be playing the prologue for The Dark Knight Rises before purchasing tickets. [Deadline]
Oh yeah, and NO RIFF RAFF. If you’re not wearing a dinner jacket or at least a tweed coat with leather elbow patches, you will slapped hard across the face with a silk glove and asked to leave.
Here’s that list of theaters:
|Market
|Theatre
|City
|Austin,TX
|IMAX Theater Austin
|Austin
|Boston, MA
|Jordan’s IMAX
|Natick
|Boston, MA
|IMAX 3D Theatre in Reading
|Reading
|Calgary, AB
|Scotiabank Theatre Chinook 16 + IMAX
|Calgary
|Chantilly, VA -Washington, DC
|Udvar-Hazy Center IMAX
|Chantilly
|Chicago, IL
|Navy Pier IMAX Theatre
|Chicago
|Des Moines, IA
|SCI IMAX Dome Theater
|Des Moines
|Detroit, MI
|Henry Ford IMAX
|Dearborn
|Edmonton, AB
|Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton + IMAX
|Edmonton
|Harrisburg, PA
|The Whitaker Center for Science & the Arts IMAX
|Harrisburg
|Houston, TX
|Houston Marq*e Stadium 22 + IMAX
|Houston
|Indianapolis
|White River IMAX
|Indianapolis
|Los Angeles, CA
|Irvine Spectrum 20 + IMAX
|Irvine
|Los Angeles, CA
|RAVE 18 + IMAX
|Los Angeles
|Los Angeles, CA
|Ontario Palace Stadium 22 + IMAX
|Ontario
|Los Angeles, CA
|Citywalk Stadium 19 with IMAX
|Universal City
|Madison, WI
|Star 18 Fitchburg with IMAX
|Fitchburg
|Miami, FL
|AutoNation IMAX
|Fort Lauderdale
|Minneapolis, MN
|Great Clips IMAX
|Apple Valley
|Montreal, QC
|Cinema Banque Scotia Montreal + IMAX
|Montreal
|Nashville,TN
|Opry Mills Stadium 20 + IMAX
|Nashville
|New York, NY
|Lincoln Square 13 with IMAX
|New York
|New York, NY
|Palisades IMAX
|West Nyack
|Omaha, NE
|Star Cinema 16 with IMAX
|Council Bluffs
|Orlando, FL
|Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 + IMAX
|Orlando
|Ottawa, ON
|Silvercity Gloucester + IMAX
|Gloucester-Ottawa
|Palm Springs (Los Angeles)
|Desert IMAX Theatre
|Cathedral City
|Philadelphia, PA
|IMAX & the Tropicana
|Atlantic City
|Philadelphia, PA
|Tuttleman IMAX – Franklin Institute
|Philadelphia
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Mills 25 with IMAX
|Tempe
|Providence, RI
|Providence Place 16 with IMAX
|Providence
|Quebec City, QC
|IMAX Le Theatre At Quebec
|Quebec City
|Sacramento, CA
|Esquire IMAX
|Sacramento
|San Antonio, TX
|IMAX at RiverCenter
|San Antonio
|San Francisco, CA
|Metreon 16 with IMAX & ETX
|San Francisco
|Seattle, WA
|Boeing IMAX – Pacific Science Center
|Seattle
|Tampa, FL
|Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI)
|Tampa
|Toronto, ON
|Coliseum 12 Mississauga + IMAX
|Mississauga
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Theatre Toronto + IMAX
|Toronto
|Toronto, ON
|Colossus 18 Woodbridge + IMAX
|Woodbridge-Vaughan
|Vancouver, BC
|Colossus Langley + IMAX
|Langley
|Vancouver, BC
|Silvercity Riverport 18 + IMAX
Sidenote: Doesn’t Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol sound like it could be one of the books of Scientology?
My Tweet coat is made with only 140 stitches. Also, they misspelled “cote” on the label.
Do you think the new M:I movie is about Cruise searching for the reincarnation of L. Ron Hubbard? “This thetan reader will self-destruct in 5 seconds.”
No Kansas City? sad.
My Tweet coat has vaguely racist tirades and self-taken cock shots sewn on to the elbows.
Wait until ticket buyers find out the six minute preview is just an animated GIF comprised entirely of leaked set photos and Empire magazine covers.
I looked in my utility belt and found only a dismissive wank, guess that’s what this situation calls for.
Awww…you fixed it. Now my hilarious repartee is without an appropriate target.
And yes, I know repartee is not the correct word.
So what now then? If I wear my Tweet coat I will [be] slapped hard across the face?
Count me in.
Wait, there’s a Kansas CITY now?
I come to this country, I choose to live in your NATION’S CAPITAL and I somehow miss out on this footage. I haven’t been this disappointed over six minutes since my rubber gloved journey through immigration.
Sorry guys, I’m a little late to the party on this one… *ahem*…
So is that Batman’s stunt double or something? He looks nothing like Michael Keaton
Is it wrong that I want to see Mission Impossible 4 because it was directed by Brad Bird? I don’t know why I was afraid to say it, perhaps is was the thetans…
No RiFF RaFF? But I what am I supposed to do with all this left over Swag on top of Swag?
I see Bane saw the cargo pant special at the Gap..what a douche!
No Riff Raff…dammit, Janet!
I already saw it. And got a free t-shirt. What? :P