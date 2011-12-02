A list of theaters screening the 6-minute Dark Knight Rises prologue

12.02.11 16 Comments

Earlier I told you about how the first six minutes of the Dark Knight Rises (the prologue, I guess they’re calling it now) would play before Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, at “select IMAX screenings.” We had a hunch that meant the special advance previews at 70mm IMAX theaters that start December 16th, five days before the regular opening, and now Deadline is confirming. Good job, hunch, go to the head of the class. So I guess if you want to pay premium ticket prices to see officially-not-gay parkour master Tom Cruise swing from tall buildings, you’ll be able to catch a six-minute cocktease of a film that doesn’t open for eight months. Sounds like a great deal! I would totes be there, but I have to wash my hair or shave my legs or something really important. You should still go though, and if you do, film it and put it online. But, hey, don’t let me put suggestions in your mouth.

The prologue for The Dark Knight Rises will not screen with digital Imax or regular digital or 35mm film presentations of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Regular, non-Imax versions of Ghost Protocol open December 21. The list of theaters follows. Moviegoers should confirm theaters will be playing the prologue for The Dark Knight Rises before purchasing tickets. [Deadline]

Oh yeah, and NO RIFF RAFF. If you’re not wearing a dinner jacket or at least a tweed coat with leather elbow patches, you will slapped hard across the face with a silk glove and asked to leave.

Here’s that list of theaters:

Market Theatre City
Austin,TX IMAX Theater Austin Austin
Boston, MA Jordan’s IMAX Natick
Boston, MA IMAX 3D Theatre in Reading Reading
Calgary, AB Scotiabank Theatre Chinook 16 + IMAX Calgary
Chantilly, VA -Washington, DC Udvar-Hazy Center IMAX Chantilly
Chicago, IL Navy Pier IMAX Theatre Chicago
Des Moines, IA SCI IMAX Dome Theater Des Moines
Detroit, MI Henry Ford IMAX Dearborn
Edmonton, AB Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton + IMAX Edmonton
Harrisburg, PA The Whitaker Center for Science & the Arts IMAX Harrisburg
Houston, TX Houston Marq*e Stadium 22 + IMAX Houston
Indianapolis White River IMAX Indianapolis
Los Angeles, CA Irvine Spectrum 20 + IMAX Irvine
Los Angeles, CA RAVE 18 + IMAX Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA Ontario Palace Stadium 22 + IMAX Ontario
Los Angeles, CA Citywalk Stadium 19 with IMAX Universal City
Madison, WI Star 18 Fitchburg with IMAX Fitchburg
Miami, FL AutoNation IMAX Fort Lauderdale
Minneapolis, MN Great Clips IMAX Apple Valley
Montreal, QC Cinema Banque Scotia Montreal + IMAX Montreal
Nashville,TN Opry Mills Stadium 20 + IMAX Nashville
New York, NY Lincoln Square 13 with IMAX New York
New York, NY Palisades IMAX West Nyack
Omaha, NE Star Cinema 16 with IMAX Council Bluffs
Orlando, FL Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 + IMAX Orlando
Ottawa, ON Silvercity Gloucester + IMAX Gloucester-Ottawa
Palm Springs (Los Angeles) Desert IMAX Theatre Cathedral City
Philadelphia, PA IMAX & the Tropicana Atlantic City
Philadelphia, PA Tuttleman IMAX – Franklin Institute Philadelphia
Phoenix, AZ Arizona Mills 25 with IMAX Tempe
Providence, RI Providence Place 16 with IMAX Providence
Quebec City, QC IMAX Le Theatre At Quebec Quebec City
Sacramento, CA Esquire IMAX Sacramento
San Antonio, TX IMAX at RiverCenter San Antonio
San Francisco, CA Metreon 16 with IMAX & ETX San Francisco
Seattle, WA Boeing IMAX – Pacific Science Center Seattle
Tampa, FL Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) Tampa
Toronto, ON Coliseum 12 Mississauga + IMAX Mississauga
Toronto, ON Scotiabank Theatre Toronto + IMAX Toronto
Toronto, ON Colossus 18 Woodbridge + IMAX Woodbridge-Vaughan
Vancouver, BC Colossus Langley + IMAX Langley
Vancouver, BC Silvercity Riverport 18 + IMAX

Sidenote: Doesn’t Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol sound like it could be one of the books of Scientology?

