A list of theaters screening the 6-minute Dark Knight Rises prologue

Earlier I told you about how the first six minutes of the Dark Knight Rises (the prologue, I guess they’re calling it now) would play before Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, at “select IMAX screenings.” We had a hunch that meant the special advance previews at 70mm IMAX theaters that start December 16th, five days before the regular opening, and now Deadline is confirming. Good job, hunch, go to the head of the class. So I guess if you want to pay premium ticket prices to see officially-not-gay parkour master Tom Cruise swing from tall buildings, you’ll be able to catch a six-minute cocktease of a film that doesn’t open for eight months. Sounds like a great deal! I would totes be there, but I have to wash my hair or shave my legs or something really important. You should still go though, and if you do, film it and put it online. But, hey, don’t let me put suggestions in your mouth.

The prologue for The Dark Knight Rises will not screen with digital Imax or regular digital or 35mm film presentations of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Regular, non-Imax versions of Ghost Protocol open December 21. The list of theaters follows. Moviegoers should confirm theaters will be playing the prologue for The Dark Knight Rises before purchasing tickets. [Deadline]

Oh yeah, and NO RIFF RAFF. If you’re not wearing a dinner jacket or at least a tweed coat with leather elbow patches, you will slapped hard across the face with a silk glove and asked to leave.

Here’s that list of theaters:

Market Theatre City Austin,TX IMAX Theater Austin Austin Boston, MA Jordan’s IMAX Natick Boston, MA IMAX 3D Theatre in Reading Reading Calgary, AB Scotiabank Theatre Chinook 16 + IMAX Calgary Chantilly, VA -Washington, DC Udvar-Hazy Center IMAX Chantilly Chicago, IL Navy Pier IMAX Theatre Chicago Des Moines, IA SCI IMAX Dome Theater Des Moines Detroit, MI Henry Ford IMAX Dearborn Edmonton, AB Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton + IMAX Edmonton Harrisburg, PA The Whitaker Center for Science & the Arts IMAX Harrisburg Houston, TX Houston Marq*e Stadium 22 + IMAX Houston Indianapolis White River IMAX Indianapolis Los Angeles, CA Irvine Spectrum 20 + IMAX Irvine Los Angeles, CA RAVE 18 + IMAX Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA Ontario Palace Stadium 22 + IMAX Ontario Los Angeles, CA Citywalk Stadium 19 with IMAX Universal City Madison, WI Star 18 Fitchburg with IMAX Fitchburg Miami, FL AutoNation IMAX Fort Lauderdale Minneapolis, MN Great Clips IMAX Apple Valley Montreal, QC Cinema Banque Scotia Montreal + IMAX Montreal Nashville,TN Opry Mills Stadium 20 + IMAX Nashville New York, NY Lincoln Square 13 with IMAX New York New York, NY Palisades IMAX West Nyack Omaha, NE Star Cinema 16 with IMAX Council Bluffs Orlando, FL Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 + IMAX Orlando Ottawa, ON Silvercity Gloucester + IMAX Gloucester-Ottawa Palm Springs (Los Angeles) Desert IMAX Theatre Cathedral City Philadelphia, PA IMAX & the Tropicana Atlantic City Philadelphia, PA Tuttleman IMAX – Franklin Institute Philadelphia Phoenix, AZ Arizona Mills 25 with IMAX Tempe Providence, RI Providence Place 16 with IMAX Providence Quebec City, QC IMAX Le Theatre At Quebec Quebec City Sacramento, CA Esquire IMAX Sacramento San Antonio, TX IMAX at RiverCenter San Antonio San Francisco, CA Metreon 16 with IMAX & ETX San Francisco Seattle, WA Boeing IMAX – Pacific Science Center Seattle Tampa, FL Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) Tampa Toronto, ON Coliseum 12 Mississauga + IMAX Mississauga Toronto, ON Scotiabank Theatre Toronto + IMAX Toronto Toronto, ON Colossus 18 Woodbridge + IMAX Woodbridge-Vaughan Vancouver, BC Colossus Langley + IMAX Langley Vancouver, BC Silvercity Riverport 18 + IMAX

Sidenote: Doesn’t Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol sound like it could be one of the books of Scientology?