A Supercut of Twin Towers Cameos & Morning Links

Here’s a supercut of twin towers cameos in films. You know what’d be awesome? If we rebuilt those right away, just to prove that you can’t break America’s spir- what’s that? Ten years later and It’s still a big hole? Oh well. Hey, I wonder what’s happening on Facebook. |via Spout|
MORNING LINKS
The Official Warming Glow Fall TV Preview Drinking Game |Warming Glow|
Michael Bay Auditions a New Ferrari Washer: A Picture Story |Film Drunk|
Alec Baldwin Ran into the Infamous Hipster Barista |UPROXX|
Funny, Sexy, and Awesome Cosplay of the Week |Gamma Squad| Pic via Lamebook
T.O.’s Bad Advice: Desean Jackson Should Sit |With Leather|
Ali Lohan is lookin’ good. |TheSuperficial|
Seal Man is the sealiest. |GorillaMask|
Ranked: Steven Soderbergh Films From Worst to Best. |Nerve|
Where Are They Now? NFL coaches fired last year. |MentalFloss|
The Perfect Crime: Robbing a 7/11 in a Gumby costume. |Videogum|
7 Steps to Hiding Your Hangover at Work |Buzzfeed|
Why the Worst Superhero Ever Made Is Responsible for the Best Superhero Movie Ever Made |FARK|
Ben & Jerry’s Schweddy Balls Happened |Daily What|
25 disgusting lunch mean products. |HolyTaco|
Lisa Nolan walks off Game of Thrones over nude scene. |ScreenJunkies|
11 Reasons Why I’m Holding Out Hope That The Eddie Murphy Oscars Won’t Be One Massive, Fat Suited Ratnerf*cking |Pajiba|
Nominate for Comments of the Week. Subscribe to the Frotcast. Follow me on Twitter.
Definitely my favorite part of that whole super cut was “The Toxic Avenger”.
Classic!
My favorite part of that whole super cut was when they had to quickly rewrite the end of Spider Man so that he doesn’t capture the Green Goblin in a giant web that he spun between the twin towers. God that would have been f*ckign awful.
really hoping for a supercut of cameos by david robinson / tim duncan. sorely disappointed.
Go to YouTube and search for Like an Eagle by Dennis Parker and enjoy.
Have you been in New York lately? It’s not a big hole anymore. The spot of the original towers has been turned into the pools for the memorial, and the new one world trade center building is over sixty stories built, at least.