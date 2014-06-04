A Woman Is Reportedly Seeking A Divorce Because Her Husband Didn’t Like ‘Frozen’

It’s not inaccurate to say that people really love Frozen. The Academy Award winner for Best Animated Feature and Song has been one of the most beloved and lucrative Disney movies ever made, and I say that as someone who has spent hours scouring eBay for one of those singing Anna dolls that cost upwards of $70 each because capitalism is alive and well. Hell, I even considered stealing one from a girl at an airport so I could finally convince my niece to like me, but the point of this isn’t that I’m a terrible human being. Instead, it’s that some people are so insanely fond of this movie that they’d even end their marriages over it.
According to the Japanese website, The Gravesite of Married People (via Metro), a 29-year old woman (unnamed, so take this with a grain of salt) is now seeking divorce because her husband didn’t like Frozen.
After telling her ‘I didn’t really care for it personally,’ he apparently left their six-year marriage in tatters by asking his wife: ‘Did you really think it was that good?’
She furiously responded: ‘If you can’t understand what makes this movie great, there’s something wrong with you as a human being!’ before telling him she wanted a divorce. (Via Metro)
I’d say there’s something wrong with me as a human being, too, because I didn’t like Frozen, but that would be stating the obvious. Then again, my biggest complaint about Frozen wasn’t that it was a bad movie, but that my niece ruined it for me in the opening 10 minutes when she revealed the villain. Cool, thanks for letting me get their own my own, kid. But divorce? That seems a bit extreme, and some Graveyard commenters agree.
Get divorced. You don’t want that kind of POS woman raising your future kids.
It’s really strange that she’d go hide out at her parents’ house just over that.
That’s just weird. Do you think there’s some other reason she ran out that she’s not telling you about?
If you’ve got that much money, you should hire a private investigator to look into what she’s been up to. I bet she’s seeing some guy on the side. (Via Rocket News)
Conspiracies abound. Then again, Vince and I have never really had the same relationship since he told me that he hated Big Trouble in Little China, which is the best movie ever made, so I kind of get where this unnamed and possibly made up lady is coming from.
I broke up with a girl once because she made me watch Cars. Well, it was a long time coming but Larry the Cable Guy as a tow truck was the last straw.
Didn’t get the love for this or The Lego Movie. Both were okay, but nowhere near as good as Pixar’s best. Or even Disney’s best.
Seems like kind of an overreaction for a film that’s not exactly deep. Now if she was into Star Wars and he preferred Star Trek, it would be completely understandable.
I killed and skinned my ex-wife’s brother’s softball team because she didn’t like Predator. What am I supposed to tell my kids?
Just tell them what my Dad told me when my parents got divorced… “Hey kid, remember when I told ya that I loved ya? ….I lied!!!”
And then he dropped me off a cliff.
(Schwarzenegger Flicks: tearing families apart since 1982)
She should just let it go.
All the pluses to you!
Sounds like she needs to just let it go.
*puts gun in own mouth*
Annnndddd…it’s a dead heat between Feeeeeeeexins and MakingFlowers for the “let it go” reference!
Looks like it’s a photo finish! Let’s go to the tapes…
My question for gay people: are you sure you want to do this to yourselves? Straight people are running away from their marriages in droves, that’s got to be telling. You don’t run into a building that people are fleeing from in panic.
You do if you are a gay fireman.
And her and that guy on the side have been watching Frozen together. Singing Love is an open door!!
Jack Crawford of the Porkchop Express agrees. If he was willing to leave Kim Cattrall at the height of her green eyed sexiness I can see why someone would dump someone over an animated cartoon of cold white people.
Jack Crawford was banging Clarice Starling, according to Hannibal Lecter.
Sounds like she should just let it be.
That’s the Beatles, you buffoon.
Yup, had to let someone go over Videodrome.
Recreating the orange-brown chamber scenes might have been a bit… well, my bad.
It’s Kim and Kanye.
“Prince Hans is the bad guy”.
Ok, guess we don’t need to watch any more.
It was the best of obnoxious comment spam, it was the – no, check that, it was definitely the worst of obnoxious comment spam. Unless the daughter grows into a 28-year-old doctor, mature and beautiful.
I kept waiting for it to turn into a funny Frozen joke. When I got to the end, I felt so empty and betrayed. Do you really think The Next Great American Novel is going to be advertised by posting snippets on movie comedy blogs?
If it’s a novel about movie comedy blogs…
I’m not going to Amazon to read about a pedophile beat to death with a pipe wrench, no sir.
The whole way through it read like a bit….I was expecting some weird incestuous twist and all I got was some stupid cat named Kitka
Also, this type of unrealistically precocious child character indicates one of two scenarios:
either this author doesn’t have kids OR he’s got a bunch of dead ones somewhere in a rented storage facility
He isn’t even the only John Shepherd on Amazon, so his book is hard to find even if you know his name.
While watching Serendipity in the theater and seeing that my then-girlfriend loved it, I knew the relationship was almost over.
I’m going to rock the boat a bit. Big Trouble in Little China is both Kurt Russell and John Carpenter’s best movie.
The Thing is a close second for both.
That dude dodged a bullet. Frozen sucked major ice balls. If one of my nieces sings that fucking song again, I am going to snap.
Especially if it’s that “ice-cutting” folk song in the opening part.
Love is blind.
Do I like Frozen? Yes. You put that shit on and the little ones sit down, shut up and quietly watch the movie while I can go do other housework uninterrupted. But do I like, like Frozen? F*ck no. First time I saw the movie, I had a hell of a time getting past the parents being the main villains of the film and nobody acknowledging that. And it was also pretty obvious that the ging boyfriend was going to screw over the little sister for power. Not even in Disney movies would a bro ever want to marry some chick he just met unless there was some anterior motive.
I, too, like to get their on my own.