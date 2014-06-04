A Woman Is Reportedly Seeking A Divorce Because Her Husband Didn’t Like ‘Frozen’

It’s not inaccurate to say that people really love Frozen. The Academy Award winner for Best Animated Feature and Song has been one of the most beloved and lucrative Disney movies ever made, and I say that as someone who has spent hours scouring eBay for one of those singing Anna dolls that cost upwards of $70 each because capitalism is alive and well. Hell, I even considered stealing one from a girl at an airport so I could finally convince my niece to like me, but the point of this isn’t that I’m a terrible human being. Instead, it’s that some people are so insanely fond of this movie that they’d even end their marriages over it.

According to the Japanese website, The Gravesite of Married People (via Metro), a 29-year old woman (unnamed, so take this with a grain of salt) is now seeking divorce because her husband didn’t like Frozen.

After telling her ‘I didn’t really care for it personally,’ he apparently left their six-year marriage in tatters by asking his wife: ‘Did you really think it was that good?’ She furiously responded: ‘If you can’t understand what makes this movie great, there’s something wrong with you as a human being!’ before telling him she wanted a divorce. (Via Metro)

I’d say there’s something wrong with me as a human being, too, because I didn’t like Frozen, but that would be stating the obvious. Then again, my biggest complaint about Frozen wasn’t that it was a bad movie, but that my niece ruined it for me in the opening 10 minutes when she revealed the villain. Cool, thanks for letting me get their own my own, kid. But divorce? That seems a bit extreme, and some Graveyard commenters agree.

Get divorced. You don’t want that kind of POS woman raising your future kids. It’s really strange that she’d go hide out at her parents’ house just over that. That’s just weird. Do you think there’s some other reason she ran out that she’s not telling you about? If you’ve got that much money, you should hire a private investigator to look into what she’s been up to. I bet she’s seeing some guy on the side. (Via Rocket News)

Conspiracies abound. Then again, Vince and I have never really had the same relationship since he told me that he hated Big Trouble in Little China, which is the best movie ever made, so I kind of get where this unnamed and possibly made up lady is coming from.