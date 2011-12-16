Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter poster is cool, I guess

IGN just debuted a new pair of posters (full versions below) for Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, the adaptation of the book by Seth Grahame-Smith (the guy who wrote Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and War and Peace and Lesbians or whatever) from Wanted director Timur Bekmambetov (the hardest working Kazakhstani in Hollywood).

Scheduled to hit theaters on June 22, 2012, stars Benjamin Walker [as Lincoln], Dominic Cooper, Anthony Mackie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jimmi Simpson, Robin McLeavy, Alan Tudyk and Rufus Sewell. [IGN]

It’s definitely a cool poster, but I feel like I have to put on my negative dick hat yet again (it looks like a giant foam hipster with his arms crossed). It seems like we’ve gotten to a place in pop culture where it’s impossible to let a cute idea die. I mean, we get it, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, I doubt I ever need to read it, but I’m sure we all wish we’d thought of it first. It was a clever idea. Kudos. But can’t a clever idea exist without becoming a franchise? It was cute when Charlie Sheen said “winning” the first few times, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be a slogan on toddler-sized t-shirts at Venice Beach two years after the fact. And if this is supposed to be tongue-in-cheek, I’m not sure the dude from Wanted was the best choice. I admit it’s mostly the racism talking, but the former Eastern bloc doesn’t exactly seem like a bastion of satire.

That said, I hope they’re shooting this film across the lot from Spielberg’s Lincoln, if only to see Daniel Day-Lewis go full method and challenge this charlatan to a duel. “High noon, across from craft services,” he’d say.

UPDATE: BK astutely points out that it looks a lot like the Sweeney Todd poster.