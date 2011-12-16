Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter poster is cool, I guess

IGN just debuted a new pair of posters (full versions below) for Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, the adaptation of the book by Seth Grahame-Smith (the guy who wrote Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and War and Peace and Lesbians or whatever) from Wanted director Timur Bekmambetov (the hardest working Kazakhstani in Hollywood).
Scheduled to hit theaters on June 22, 2012, stars Benjamin Walker [as Lincoln], Dominic Cooper, Anthony Mackie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jimmi Simpson, Robin McLeavy, Alan Tudyk and Rufus Sewell. [IGN]
It’s definitely a cool poster, but I feel like I have to put on my negative dick hat yet again (it looks like a giant foam hipster with his arms crossed). It seems like we’ve gotten to a place in pop culture where it’s impossible to let a cute idea die. I mean, we get it, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, I doubt I ever need to read it, but I’m sure we all wish we’d thought of it first. It was a clever idea. Kudos. But can’t a clever idea exist without becoming a franchise? It was cute when Charlie Sheen said “winning” the first few times, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be a slogan on toddler-sized t-shirts at Venice Beach two years after the fact. And if this is supposed to be tongue-in-cheek, I’m not sure the dude from Wanted was the best choice. I admit it’s mostly the racism talking, but the former Eastern bloc doesn’t exactly seem like a bastion of satire.
That said, I hope they’re shooting this film across the lot from Spielberg’s Lincoln, if only to see Daniel Day-Lewis go full method and challenge this charlatan to a duel. “High noon, across from craft services,” he’d say.
UPDATE: BK astutely points out that it looks a lot like the Sweeney Todd poster.
It might be the racism talking, but I am going to disregard your opinion because you’re a greezy dago.
Hey, hey, I’m only half dago. I’m also part Armen– you know, on second thought, let’s just go with the dago thing.
Sometimes I feel like I am the only one who finds this shit horrible. I mean REALLY?! REALLY?! Its like I’m the only one not on enough drugs to think mixing in classics or historical figures with pop culture super natural monsters is cool. Also its ‘dark’ and has petty coats so I guess Tim Burton had to dip his deranged little prick into this as well. I AM SO MAD. Fuck this.
If this is just the skit of how Lincoln really died from The Whitest Kids U’ Know for 2 hours I will see it three times.
[www.youtube.com]
Save yourself Hamlet, SHIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITT!
The three saddest words in film today are vampire, tim and burton.
Also I hate this movie because I was on a roll with Tebow comments.
/Abraham Lincoln: MILF Hunter is going to be an awesome parody. They called him the Tail Splitter. Plus he said that a man’s legs should be long enough to get you in position behind dat ass. Also he freed the slaves from their panties.
Gaybraham Lincoln hunted down tickets for the Twilight premiere.
Abroheim Lincoln had a log stabbin’ cabin.
They make THIS and pass on my “Gandhi of the Black Lagoon”?!??
You know what, Hollywood? Instead of that bushel of asparagus and bottle of Gatorade I was going to get you for Chri-Chanukah… I’m going to eat the asparagus, drink the Gatorade, refill the bottle and FedEx you my feelings.
Praybraham Lincoln hunted Tebow’s Mom’s homemade tacos.
I’m holding out for Will Ferrell in “Bill Clinton: Bitch Hunter.”
“Fours scars and seven years ago, their Father (Dracula) brought forth on this continent a new species, conceived in witchery, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are to be eaten equally.”
I’m currently banging out Brigham Young: Kung Fu Land Thief on my typewriter.
@Rag I know that feel, bro. I’ve been getting rejection letters for “Frankenstein, P.I” and “Buttdusa – The Medusa made of butts!” since 2004
This Cialis poster is missing a tub to go with the nonsensical throne in the woods.
Greybraham Lincoln was a nurse on a fictional TV hospital which brought poop transplants to the forefront of Frotcast discussions, but also built a harpy monarchy to which Katherine Heigl now rules as queen
Needs more Mary Todd with a constipation-face.
Jesus man…you know it’s ok to like some things. I immediately began rolling my eyes when I saw the “I guess” in your title. I love this site but the constant cynicism and insecurity about liking anything at all has grown rampant lately. You complaining about something being hipster is the most hipster thing you could ever do. Ok, back to jokes…
Not that bad of a book and an easy read. It cleverly ties in all the major events of Lincoln’s life to a war against vampires.
The movie may suck, but the book was a fun.
I know, I don’t want to be cynical, I promise. It’s not insecurity, I’m just being honest. I hate cutesy, kitschy stuff, and this seems extremely cutesy to me. I’m just kind of sick of vampires and zombies for kitsch value. It feels really stale to me. But I certainly don’t blame anyone for disagreeing. If you go back through my reviews, I’ve admitted to liking quite a lot of films this year, and some pretty queer ones at that.
@DB–it’s cool to be anti-cynicism, but you have to pick your battles. Vampires are so goddamned played out at this point that I want to punch life in the cunt.
WOAH! Did you negative fucks not notice that Alan Goddamn Tudyk is in this? Yeah.
Vince, it’s cool. I think I’m just bitter because I’m totally gay for Baby Goose. His sad eyes get me right in the pee hole.
This is a movie for guys who think “epic” is still funny.