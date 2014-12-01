From Nerd To Absurd: Jake Gyllenhaal, Edward Norton, And Other Actors Who Got Jacked For Movie Roles

With the recent revelation that Jake Gyllenhaal has turned himself into an absolute yoked up monster of epic proportions for his role in Southpaw, I thought it’d be a good time to look back at some of the actors in Hollywood who packed on the muscle for a specific role. I kept some names off the list if the transformation wasn’t entirely eye-bulging, so blokes like Christian Bale were left off simply because he already looked like he was carved out of stone in American Psycho before he bulked up for Batman Begins. Same goes for Mark Wahlberg, who gassed up for Pain and Gain, but really, he was always jacked. And, this isn’t an exhaustive list, as we’d be here forever, but these are some of my favorite body transformations from some of Hollywood’s finest who chugged protein shakes and egg whites in order to fill up the frame.
Jake Gyllenhaal — Southpaw
It wasn’t too long ago — 13 years to be exact — that Jake Gyllenhaal looked like this in Donnie Darko:
Then, of course, he decided to go the emaciated route, for this year’s Nightcrawler:
But, the scrawny, fresh-faced kid from Donnie Darko and the skeletal freak in Nightcrawler are long gone, because now, Gyllenhaal looks like this:
Straight beast mode! Gyllenhaal is in ridiculously shredded shape for the upcoming, Antoine Fuqua (Training Day)-directed Southpaw, in which he plays Billy Hope. He might as well jump into a Mr. America contest after the movie wraps.
Edward Norton — American History X
Norton has maintained the “average man” look for most of his career, even looking incredibly scrawny at times. Here he is in 1996’s Primal Fear:
But in 1998, Norton had to pack on the pounds to play a menacing and murderous neo-nazi in American History X, and he did so in convincing fashion:
Ben Affleck — Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice
Batffleck maintains in good shape these days, even showing off his fur-covered abs in a scene in Argo, but there was a time when Affleck had a nondescript frame that looked like it was made of putty:
Since Chasing Amy and Mallrats, Affleck has been steadily getting in great shape, but nothing compares to the hulking beast he has transformed into in order to wear the cape and cowl for the upcoming Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice:
Wonder if Jennifer Garner makes him wear the batcape when he comes home to her at night…
Tom Hardy — The Dark Knight Rises
Tom Hardy isn’t always a muscle-laden, mountain of pecs and traps….
…but when he was called upon to break Batman in half — as Bane — he needed to look the part:
Yup. That’s the guy that broke Bruce Wayne’s back and will.
Ryan Reynolds — Blade: Trinity
Reynolds knew he needed to do something in order to transcend from a wiry dude starring in a sitcom about relationships and pizza…
…to an eight-pack-brandishing badass that takes pride in destroying bloodsucking demons in the final Blade film. Reynolds’ yoked physique is probably the only memorable part from this horrid entry in the series.
Tom Hardy got way buffer for Bronson than Bane. Charles Bronson gave Hardy his mustache after he saw his transformation.
See also: Tom Hardy in Warrior
Bane’s traps > Bronson’s traps.
Tom Hardy was certainly shredded in Warrior, no doubt. But def not as big as Bane.
Warrior is to The Dark Knight Rises for Hardy what American Psycho is to Batman Begins for Bale imo.
Really, it was The Machinist that was his transformation. He was in shape before that film. That’s why he’s not on the list.
Eh, I’ve never been too impressed with this kinda thing. Oh you have a trainer telling you what and when to work out and eat, no regular job to deal with and you get paid millions once you reach this goal? Yeah impressive, especially since most of these people fall right out of shape (relatively speaking) once filming wraps.
I think Brad Pitt said he wanted to do World War z so bad because he didn’t have to have his shirt off for it.
Don’t forget that usually in between takes there are weights off camera so these actors can get a quick pump, bulge and veins right before the scene is shot to makes themselves look even better.
Also, HGH. Lots of HGH. Gyllenhaal did not add that muscle without a little help from his physician’s prescription pad.
C’mon Verbal…you can do better that that oldie. I expect more from you. :)
@ Dariel, many of these people were in in shape before the films they mention. And while Bale was in shape before the Machinist, he was not in Batman shape.
@WHale There’s diff definitions of “in shape”. Yes, he wasn’t in Batman shape, where he bulked to 220 pounds, but he was already ripped and muscular in American Psycho.
@Verbal Kunt I kinda agree with you there — Gyllenhaal wasn’t really “jakked” for POP — but the films I mentioned here are their most muscular moments compared to when they weren’t so in shape. People like Mark Wahlberg, and Christian bale are almost always in some sort of good shape (except for when they emaciate or get fat for a role).
These guys are all pussies. I can tear a phone book in half with my Kegel muscles.
If we’re gonna go there, I do 35 hindu squats every morning with a kettlebell attached to my grundle.
Am I the only one who remembers Jarhead?
@Vince Mancini Yes. I do remember the tubs full of poop, though.
Hi Abs. Nice to meet you. Please do come visit again soon.
I’m pretty sure Chris Hemsworth is always in good shape. I also disagree that Bale is always in good shape if not for a role. Jayne has also been historically in good shape at least around the time of Punisher. I agree with others that given who you did include on the list, it doesn’t make much sense to have not included Bale.
True, Bale could have probably made the cut, but I defer to my line that this is not “an exhaustive list”. Also, I wanted to highlight the “biggest” transformations, and pre-machinist Bale was not a far cry from Batman Begins Bale.
Certainly didn’t see myself putting this much effort into discussing men’s physiques this afternoon. That’s what happens when it’s a slow day at work I guess…
I appreciate your input, man. That’s what the internet is for, healthy discussions about…uh…healthy physiques? Right? I don’t know now.
Bale wins the list for transformations both gaining and losing but GODDAMN at Jake G putting on the lbs !!
Dang, i thought this post was going to talk about where all these dudes get their roids and HGH :(
Oh and Chris Evans got pretty damn big to play Captain America. Pretty sure that’s why he complains about having to keep doing the role for years.
Tom Hardy looked way better in Warrior than in TDKR. This wasn’t a good article, as well.
Glad you liked it! And, thanks for that cynical afterthought! Always happy to please all the readers. :)
It’s called steroids and they work.
McConaughey from Magic Mike to Dallas Buyer’s Club.
Pratt was all buffed out for Zero Dark Thirty.
Oh, I saw Nightcrawler last night, that shit was intense.
I thought The Town was when Affleck got all jacked up.
he did look huge in that movie ..when I see him in that movie I think hmm well maybe he can be the goddam batman ..
Alternate headline — “Breaking: Actors Take Steroids!!!”
C’mon man, HgH is the obvious common thread here. Where can a mere mortal get this stuff???
Would American History XXX be the porn parody or the mashup with Vin Diesel?
The whole Christian Bale argument is on point. Dude’s normal physique is close to how he looks in Out Of The Furnace-lean, taut, not exceptionally built, small compared to a lot of people. He went from Equilibrium, where he was quite muscular and built, to weighing 70 friggin pounds in The Machinist, back up to 220 lbs that included a lot of muscle at the start of Batman Begins. That shit is crazy.
And no @Vince Mancini, I love Jarhead
I can imagine that Thomas Jane wouldn’t want to train like a maniac; he’s gotta worry more about getting his kids back