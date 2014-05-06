Alien, Predator, And Terminator: The Iconic Movie Deaths Of Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton has clearly led a charmed movie life. In addition to getting to deliver two of the most iconic movie lines of the eighties – “Game over, man, game over!” and “You’re stewed, buttwad.” – he has also been killed by Alien, the Terminator, and Predator. Most of us probably knew that, at some level, but it’s a fact that isn’t celebrated nearly often enough.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I think it was the forgotten actor Nathan Hale who famously said, “I only regret that my character has but one life to give cussing out a robot or alien.”