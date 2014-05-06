Alien, Predator, And Terminator: The Iconic Movie Deaths Of Bill Paxton

#Video #Supercuts
Senior Editor
05.06.14 47 Comments

Bill Paxton has clearly led a charmed movie life. In addition to getting to deliver two of the most iconic movie lines of the eighties – “Game over, man, game over!” and “You’re stewed, buttwad.” – he has also been killed by Alien, the Terminator, and Predator. Most of us probably knew that, at some level, but it’s a fact that isn’t celebrated nearly often enough.

I think it was the forgotten actor Nathan Hale who famously said, “I only regret that my character has but one life to give cussing out a robot or alien.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Supercuts
TAGSBILL PAXTONSupercutsvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP