Alien, Predator, And Terminator: The Iconic Movie Deaths Of Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton has clearly led a charmed movie life. In addition to getting to deliver two of the most iconic movie lines of the eighties – “Game over, man, game over!” and “You’re stewed, buttwad.” – he has also been killed by Alien, the Terminator, and Predator. Most of us probably knew that, at some level, but it’s a fact that isn’t celebrated nearly often enough.
I think it was the forgotten actor Nathan Hale who famously said, “I only regret that my character has but one life to give cussing out a robot or alien.”
game over man ! game over !
Tom Cruise, Kris Jenner, And Donald Trump.
F, Marry, Kill?
Eh…honestly you nailed it.
True story: I watched Aliens again this past weekend just for that “game over, man” line.
Fantastic line.
“How ’bout a nice greasy pork sandwich served in a dirty ashtray?”
“Have you ever been mistaken for a man?”
Then I watched Resurrection until dude with the sexy, sexy voice dies (SPOILER ALERT) because after that, there’s no point.
“Hey, maybe you haven’t been keeping up on current events, but we just got our asses kicked, pal!”
Bill Paxton frazzled is like “Spicoli: Colonia Marine”
@Al , There is a point if you’re into Winona Ryder and androids, which… uh… a friend of mine is.
An accident? An accident? Do you realize it’s snowing in my room Goddammit!!
Whatever happened to Ilan Mitchell-smith (hyphen?), sheds tear. : (
@ Pepe: I love the 80’s on vh1 caught up with him about 10 years ago. he became a college professor.
Bill Paxton in Aliens is basically everything good in life.
@ Steve well that’s actually pretty cool I was assuming much worse. : (
Paxton is also the only actor to utter the line, “I got a little dick, it’s pathetic.”
On screen, anyway.
He’s an asshole. Anyone with a haircut like that’s gotta be an asshole.
I can’t remember the movie because it sucked, but didn’t Lance Henriksen get killed by a Predator in Alien vs Predator? Cuz that would make him another actor to share that dubious honor.
He did, but see KNEEL BEFORE SCHIANO!!’s comment below. Bishop wasn’t “killed.” Just heavily damaged.
Bishop (aliens) was an android, but in AVP, he’s the original human Weyland, the one the android is based on, and he IS killed.
Lance Henrikson (Bishop in the alien movies) also has been killed by all three. A Predator finally got him in AvP.
Sorry to pick nits, but I thought Bishop got torn in half, but he was still functional. (I know Ripley shut him down for good in Alien 3, but I refuse to acknowledge that Alien 3 actually happened).
He’s no Sean Bean. THAT man knows how to die.
Sean bean would sell his soul to the devil just to stay alive in at least on movie or show if he could.
That’ll be Sharpe, and it wasn’t his soul, just the life of every other character he’d ever play.
Let us not forget his iconic speech in Independence Day. Still gives me chills.
@IdleRich- From The Cutting Edge? Love that flick.
How about him simply pissing his pants in trues lies, no words needed his expression says it all lol
@OhMyBalls, pretty sure you’re thinking of Stephen Dorff.
@OhMyBalls haha classic.
I hate to be THAT dude but I think you mean Christian Slater.
@OhMyBalls (what a name, btw)
Laurence Fishburne was in Independence Day?
Yeah, if memory serves Ripley shuts him down – but it’s because he was ripped in half by a xenomorph. I’d say that qualifies. Just like Johnny Rico shooting Michael Ironsides – the bugs got him, not Rico.
His most underrated 80’s movie is Near Dark, which also features a few other cast members from Aliens. In that movie Bill Paxton actually is the monster.
I agreed it’s very underrated Vampire movie. Thanks for the reminder.
Holy Shit Katheryn Bigelow directed that. You learn something new everyday.
It’s been a minute, but I remember Near Dark as being awesome–and I HATE 99.99% of Vampire movies. The whole spray painting the car’s windows black was incredible. Double-feature that & Guillermo del Toro’s Blade II–LIGHT GRENADES–& I’m there with fake fangs on.
Ass like a 10 year old boy!!!
::Arnold punches him in the face and knocks him out:::
Doesn’t knock him out….that’s a straight up kill :D
Yep, Bill’s dead. But I don’t know if it counts.
Terminator Alien Predator (TAP) is the nerds EGOT.
AND he was on that HBO show where he had 3 wives. I don’t know which would be worse.
Bill Paxton is actually a pretty bad actor, but I absolutely love seeing him in stuff. Near Dark and True Lies are his best roles by far.
(Although, anyone else remember Frailty? I remember LOVING that movie at the time)
Also, Brian Thompson (the other guy in the banner photo) doesn’t get nearly enough love. I mean He’s been killed by a Terminator, a Buffy (twice), a Mulder, and a Liu Kang – that has to count for something
Frailty is criminally underrated. I still have no idea whether or not God actually was working through them or not. Also Matthew “Rust” Mcconaughey.
I love the banner pic for this article cuz Brian Thompson is checking out Arnold’s package, and clearly liking what he sees.
His death as Coconut Pete should be included on this list.
I’m really looking forward to seeing how he dies in MAoS. I bet it will be epic!