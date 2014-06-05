Allow This Incredible Infographic To Explain The History Of The Making Of ‘Ghostbusters’

Perhaps lost in yesterday’s Pulitzer-frontrunner about the ghosts that scared me in Ghostbusters was the link to a story in Vanity Fair that explained the crazy and seemingly beyond-hectic process of bringing the iconic comedy to the big screen. The article had everything you could want from a story about a movie that so many people cherish being made, from only one man having the balls to greenlight the $25 million budget to rival studios actually working together to see a new special effects studio launched to make it possible. And in between all of that, there was Bill Murray being Bill Murray in a time that he was even more of a loose cannon than he is now.
Fortunately, if you’re the kind of person who doesn’t have the time to read a lot of words and appreciate the fond memories of the people who made Ghostbusters a reality, designer Mike Seiders of SDRS Creative has put together this wonderful infographic that covers an array of other fun facts, including the actors that were originally considered for the roles, and who turned down those roles, allowing them to be filled by the perfect people. (Still, read that Vanity Fair piece, if only for Rick Moranis describing how happy he was that John Candy turned down the role of Louis Tully. But then read the whole thing because it’s awesome.)
Additionally, in case you don’t want to settle for being able to watch Ghostbusters on Netflix whenever you want, Sony Pictures is re-releasing the classic in theaters on August 29.
(H/T to the HuffPo)
Poltergeist: the movie little BurnsyFan saw, freaked out, and had so many nightmares his family left him home when they went to a movie he was dying to see – Ghostbusters.
Family: who BurnsyFan still hates to this day.
I think it was Poltergeist that I accidentally watched when I was really young, thinking that it was a comedy. Holy crap.
I know right! On the surface, it seems family friendly with kids in football helmets sliding across the kitchen floor. Weeeeee!
Made me wish my house was haunted… well, until trees and closets started ripping kids from their beds!!!
This upcoming remake should be interesting.
I talked my dad into letting me watch Poltergeist on HBO while mom was outta town. I pleaded my case using the little paper HBO programming guide (which I think came in the mail?). “Look Dad, it’s rated PG!” I couldn’t sleep in my room again for weeks. When I finally did, I made sure my brother’s bed was closer to the closet so he’d get taken first.
I was reduced to punching the crap out of a clown doll my aunt made in order to sleep at night after watching Poltergeist. It worked tho, to this day my little brother is still hysterically afraid of clowns and dolls and neither one bothers me in the slightest.
We never did get the giant dent out of the doll’s face tho.
Funny I always thought of Ernie Hudson as the poor man’s Eddie Murphy/all other black actors.
Pulitzer-frontrunner? I thought they already gave it to you, Burnsy.
I remember vividly calling the 800 number, then searching every local shop in northern Michigan for a GB t-shirt.
We had a ton of them in lower Michigan