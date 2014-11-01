An Oil Lobbyist Suggested Digging Up Dirt On Liberal Celebrities In A Secretly Taped Speech

If those evil oil baron characters in the Muppet Movie seemed unrealistic (or like class warfare, if you’re Fox News), you’ve probably just never heard of Richard Berman. The political consultant working with the oil and gas industry was recently taped advising industry executives that they need to start playing dirty, saying his buddies need to “be prepared to employ tactics like digging up embarrassing tidbits about environmentalists and liberal celebrities.” No word on whether he then bit the head off a chicken and cackled until the front rows’ faces melted.
The blunt advice from the consultant, Richard Berman, the founder and chief executive of the Washington-based Berman & Company consulting firm, came as Mr. Berman solicited up to $3 million from oil and gas industry executives to finance an advertising and public relations campaign called Big Green Radicals. […]
Wait, this was a bald, bland white guy saying this? I am shocked.
“Think of this as an endless war,” Mr. Berman told the crowd at the June event in Colorado Springs, sponsored by the Western Energy Alliance, a group whose members include Devon Energy, Halliburton and Anadarko Petroleum, which specialize in extracting oil and gas through hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking. “And you have to budget for it.”
Mr. Berman is well known in Washington for his technique of creating nonprofit groups like the Center for Consumer Freedom that secretly collect corporate donations to finance the aggressive, often satirical media campaigns his team conceives. They are intended to undermine his opponents, like labor unions or animal rights groups that have tried to spotlight the treatment of animals at meatpacking plants.
Which is not to say animals have no place, according to Berman.
“If you want a video to go viral, have kids or animals,” he said, and then he showed a spot his company had prepared using schoolchildren as participants in a mock union election — to suggest that union bosses do not have real elections.
“Use humor to minimize or marginalize the people on the other side,” he added. “There is nothing the public likes more than tearing down celebrities and playing up the hypocrisy angle,” his colleague Mr. Hubbard said, citing billboard advertisements planned for Pennsylvania that featured Robert Redford. “Demands green living,” they read. “Flies on private jets.” […]
“People always ask me one question all the time: ‘How do I know that I won’t be found out as a supporter of what you’re doing?’ ” Mr. Berman told the crowd. “We run all of this stuff through nonprofit organizations that are insulated from having to disclose donors. There is total anonymity. People don’t know who supports us.” [New York Times]
Hey, say what you will about him being a comically evil, sulphur-breathing baby eater that no sane person would ever want to associate with, the man knows viral videos. Babies and animals? That’s gold.
The non-profits pay the comment-board trolls and they’ve been using this tactic for years. Any mention of the name Al Gore and they line up to use the private jet = hypocrisy angle.
This is neither surprising or likely to get any notice from any journalist outside of news sources with a completely liberal audience.
If anyone ever tries to use the argument that the 1% don’t have some sort of master plan, point them towards the Powell Memo, which is exactly the playbook that fuck faces like this have been following for decades.
All 1%ers or just the ones you don’t like?
There are plenty of people with millions of dollars who don’t do anything to make my life worse. They entertain myself and my family or perform some public good or just made a lot of money and are enjoying the good life.
But there are far more who use their wealth to specifically make myself and my family work harder and do with less, and actively make this world a worse place to live.
So I’ll happily answer you: The ones I don’t like.
All Hail SatanHimself!
Do these cretins have children? Do they just not give a fuck about what kind of world they are leaving their kids?
Also he’s not really wrong about the celebrity hypocrisy thing.
It can be summed up as such: “Fuck you, got mine.”
That’s pretty much the Republican party’s motto these days.
yeah, these people believe in their own divinity. They don’t care about destroying everyone and everything, because they know their vast wealth will insulate them and their children from all the harm they are creating.
Secretive, furtive, vile, greedy, manipulative, anti-democratic, lying, freedom destroyers.
Hard to believe the kind souls at Halliburton were willing to be in the same room with them.
They have souls!?!
Behind every great fortune is a crime.
And nestled awkwardly behind that crime is a teenage Buster Bluth.
Berman’s son is David Berman, who founded the Silver Jews — great band from the last decade. He broke up the band and stopped making music precisely to focus on stopping his dad from being such an asshole. You should read what he has to say about his father — “human molester” and “evil” are some of the nicer terms he uses.
Holy shit, I never realized that.
He had a long post about him picked up at Stereogum:
[www.stereogum.com]
How is his work destroying his father’s life going?
Considering his father is essentially employed in public relations and his son, famous in his own right, is out there telling the world he’s a monster, I’d say he’s well on track.
Considering his father’s job is to mold public opinion subliminally, and considering that the gun industry is seeing record sales and the liquor industry rose 4%, I would say Dad is winning.
See, this is why I support two dimensional bad guys being used in fiction, it better reflects real life if you have them in there.
I like to think the Mr Burns is partially based off of this guy(or at very least the Koch brothers)
Whether or not this is a “dog bites man article” is open to debate. What continually frustrates me about this site is they are only interested when liberals are targets. All business and political parties do this crap – unfortunately! I really do not remember Uproxx doing one story on established reporters having their phones and computers monitored, including the bugging of one reporters parent’s phones. And the outright mafia tactics that the IRS has used on individuals and groups over the last 5 years. We all know how politics is played, I just wish Uproxx didn’t act as if it is only the right that does this. It is insulting to all of your readers right and left.
This site tends to lean to the left, nothing wrong with that. I don’t agree with most of the political posts on Uproxx, but I don’t come here for them either. Read what you’ll enjoy and ignore the rest, or go to a site that is more in line with your beliefs.
What continually frustrates me about this site is they are only interested when liberals are targets.
I know! And this is the only site on the entire internet! It should cover ever possible angle!
And the outright mafia tactics that the IRS has used on individuals and groups over the last 5 years.
Yes, yes. When conservatives organizations file applications to receive a tax-exempt status that is specifically set aside for social service organizations that are not engaged in political activity, and then the IRS has the gall to review those applications to see if they are in fact primarily engaged in social service activities, and then the IRS grants them the tax exemptions in the end, well, that it EXACTLY like the mafia killing people and setting their businesses on fire.
It’s no wonder you hate this site’s politics. You’re a flaming idiot.
@Mancy
I mostly agree with Mancy. Though I would argue that people should occasionally also read opinions that don’t fit in their political spectrum or with their preexisting beliefs.
I have personally found that you start to develop a zealot attitude if you only read news or opinions that reenforce your ideology; viewing everyone on the opposing side of the debate as sinners while everyone on your side is saints. This kills critical thinking and leads to an echo chamber mentality.
If you read this article and your first thought was “YEAH BUT I BET SOME LIBERALS DID SOME BAD STUFF TOO!” the problem is you.
Dear Ed76,
You are a shitty person. You know the truth, but don’t give a shit. Instead you try to twist everything to fit your world view. It’s obnoxious, and everyone you’ve ever met, hates you.
Seems very similar to the character Aaron Eckhart played in “Thank You for Smoking”
Mr. Berman: Hmm, the enternet has discovered my plan. Smithers, fetch the amnesia ray!
I don’t understand the outrage about this. It should be expected. The guy is just saying his groups need to do they same thing that the Daily Show does but the other way around. The internet media and entertainment is predominantly left-leaning as “journalists” are these days. (in quotes because the the way the term has changed over time)
The Daily Show does not pool together millions of dollars from anonymous donors to obfuscate the truth to purposefully misdirect the public in order to protect their own interests (potentially at the very expense of the public)
Wait, is this better or worse than left leaning organizations making fake public service messages using famous people who neither actually follow the advice they are given nor can tie their own shoes??
The best part of this is how butthurt libtards like Vince are about all of this.
