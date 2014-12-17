And Now, The Worst Movies Of 2014

Last year was a truly bizarre year for bad movies, because it felt like there were almost too many to keep track of. Hell, I had to write an amendment to my list just to make sure that Jobs was included, since I couldn’t remember all of them. This year was a lot different, though. From the first releases of January, I kept my trusty list going, and when it came time to review that list in the last few weeks, I didn’t really find many omissions. Call it a coup for Hollywood or simply call it a better year for movies. Just don’t call it a year without really bad, dumb and generally pointless movies.
As always, there are certain rules that I adhere to in constructing this list, because I try to be somewhat fair to all of the movies and the people who tried their hardest in producing some scorching hot mung. A quick rundown of those self-imposed rules:
- No Happy Madison.
- No Seltzer/Friedberg or spoof comedy in general.
- No Madea.
- No Larry the Cable Guy.
- No sequels, remakes or reboots, unless they’re just exceptionally bad.
And this year’s new Law of Burns is… No Kirk Cameron. That one is obviously inspired by Saving Christmas. That was a lost cause from, well, the backlash. So let’s just be fair to the older Seaver boy and leave that one to the jackals in the Rotten Tomatoes reviews. I have, however, revoked one rule – No Multiple Appearances by the Same Actor. Someone went out of his way to star in two awful movies this year, and I can’t ignore such a feat. Other than that, it’s open season on bad movies and it’s time to declare a big loser.
Right after a few honorable mentions…
The Movie that I Shall Not Incur the Wrath of God Over: Heaven is for Real
I made fun of Vince a lot this year because it seemed like he hated just about every movie that he reviewed, but when he really dislikes a film, it’s like I have to watch it to see how bad it is. Heaven is for Real is no different than Transformers: Age of Extinction. It was made for a specific audience, and that audience ate it up and licked the plate clean of one man’s desire to be a living saint. Good for them, I guess.
The Happy Madison Movie that Didn’t Really Suck that Much: Blended
I may never recover from the visual stupidity of the French onion soup bit, but if I ranked all of Sandler’s movies (again), Blended still wouldn’t be in the Bottom 5. Also, Terry Crews always makes things better.
The Sequel that Didn’t Need to be Made: Horrible Bosses 2
If Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis wanted to make another movie together, they should have just recorded two hours of them hanging out and spared us the recycled plot. They could have also spared themselves the sore throats, because the screaming over each other bit gets really old after, I don’t know, two minutes. (Very close runner-up: Dumb and Dumber To.)
The Movie that People Loved that I Just Didn’t Get: Gone Girl
This film didn’t crack my Top 10 because when I told people I didn’t like it, they made me feel like there was something wrong with me. People kept talking about the twist, so I was waiting for this incredible twist, and when it happened… I was like, “That’s it?” I think my problem was that Rosamund Pike had already starred in a movie that had an awesome twist – Fracture – and I was holding this to a higher standard. But in the end, it just felt like a really long episode of Tales from the Crypt.
Other Movies Receiving Votes for Being Bad: Sex Tape, Tusk, Tammy, If I Stay, 300: Rise of an Empire, The Single Moms Club, Need for Speed, Million Dollar Arm, Lucy, Let’s Be Cops, Dracula Untold, The Best of Me, Exodus: Gods and Kings, The Maze Runner
But they just weren’t as bad as these movies…
I always get Emily Browning and Gemma Arterton confused. Not only do they look alike, but they also seem to be battling to see who can make the most shitty movies before their careers sink.
How dare you sir, Gemma Arterton is a freaking 10. But you are spot on about her career going down the shitter, I haven’t heard about her all year :(
i really, really want to be attracted to emily browning, but we have the same last name and what if we’re related?!
Gemma Arterton is currently starring in a West End musical version of “Made In Dagenham.” I wish I could say that sentence was a joke.
I liked Draft Day. :(
I enjoyed the movie until the end when Costner magically got the best of everyone. I love the NFL and the cheesy front office story wasn’t terrible. Would have prefered a more realistic ending where the GM managed to make the best of a shitty situation but didn’t walk on freaking water.
I didn’t hate it either, but the ending was kind of un-realistic. Although even here in Cleveland, the film was pretty panned.
Draft Day sounds completely accurate.
“this movie was like an indie softcore porno”
This MUST have been the one redeeming quality, no?
I dunno a movie that prominently features a rape if the softcore porno aspect of it would sell the flick.
Everything you said about Draft Day is correct.
Also what I found weird was that we were supposed to feel good when the hot shot QB lost millions of dollars by falling in the draft even though the movie never gave us any real tangible reason to dislike him.
he was a me first glorry boy people forget that imo
and in real life the browns got johnny fuckface because god hates me.
I’m too lazy to look it up, but the girl in the still for Three Days To Kill has certainly piqued my interest.
Amber Heard.
She’s fucking douchey (aka Johnny Depp).
She goes both ways supposedly as well which is a plus.
Id buy that for a dollar
With Lieb’s Law and the Law of Burns, Uproxx is giving me all kinds of judicial boners
So basically Draft Day is the worst movie of the year solely because the shill writers had noted homunculus Roger Goodell get a standing O?
BEST LIST EVER
Yes, that was definitely the only problem he had with the movie and there were not multiple paragraphs of analysis about why that movie sucked.
Whatever. I liked Let’s Be Cops and Monuments Men.
And I didn’t hate That Awkward Moment or Draft Day. Want to come over and watch Pitch Perfect?
Man I am doing a great job of avoiding terrible movies. I could credit that to some of what I read here, but in keeping with my current winning streak I’m just going to join the crowd and start complaining about clickbait.
I like how you exempted the low hanging fruit (i.e. Madea). That shows class. And a desire for more challenge in your life.
Yeah, but he might be penalizing Gone Girl for casting Tyler Perry.
And Trans4mers.
But if Burnsy even saw that, I fear he’d have gone insane.
He survived the last season of True Blood intact. I’m pretty sure he’s hypersane and immortal now.
I saw The Amazing Spider-Man 2 last week and I am still super fucking pissed about how they destroyed that franchise (and got rid of the only good thing about the new movies). It was like a fusion between Batman & Robin and The Grey. I think it was worth at least an Honorable Mention, no?
I refused to watch Spidey part 2 after that mess of a reboot. The kid who plays Spider Man has ZERO CHARISMA
I think you copped out by omitting Heaven is 4 Real–a lot of the movies on this list were “made for a specific audience” (e.g. stupid people, people who aren’t smart, fans of scary board games, George Clooney’s friends and immediate family). Unless these ten movies are really worse, in which case, never mind.
I assumed Draft Day would suck when I saw that the first trailer was 75% NFL highlights that assume they don’t actually show in the movie.
Totally agree with Gone Girl being awful. It was like Presumed Innocent meets Cannonball Run. If you’re going to make a serious drama, you need to keep it serious. If you want to make a campy satire, don’t pace the movie like a serious drama. The last hour was just so disappointing and awful. And Ben Affleck sucks and sucks hard.
How do you fend off the Fincher sorcery, paint a hex mark on the barn? Sacrifice a goat?
I know this was a batshit Lifetime movie of the week but whatever tone and pacing traps he used, they were set for big dumb animals. Damn near lost a leg.
Funfact: I’m an extra in Draft Day.
Me too. I played Jenny Gardner’s baby. Who were you?
Wait, Draft Day was the sequel to The Magnificent Three?
Loved the article Burnsy, but I think you should go after the Madea and Happy Madison shit. Low hanging fruit is still fruit.
I have seen only few of these and I can honestly say that Left behind is the worst movie I have seen this year.
allow me to introduce you to 300 Rise of an Empire. Complete Shit.
Wait, how the hell is Lucy on that Honorable Mention list? It’s ScarJo karate narrated by Morgan Freeman.
What you just described does not sound terrible at all.
The positive note for “I, Frankenstein” is that it was released in Spanish-language markets as “Yo, Frankenstein.”
Expected to find Sin City 2 on this list, and I already thought that maybe you’d forgotten about it, like with Jobs last year. But then I remembered the No Sequels rule. Luckily I haven’t seen Sin City 2, but it’s supposed to be quite a stinker.
I think anything with Eva Green’s Boobs gets a pass anyway.
I haven’t seen it as it looks horrible. That movie, like 300 part 2, was made 10 years too late.
I would’ve put it on my list for sure.
A friend of mine committed the movie version of assault by Redboxing it and showing up at my house to watch it one night.
Jessica Alba plays a stripper that doesn’t get naked, but has a lot more screen time. She’s such a great actress that you don’t even care, because she’s such a joy to listen to,
The whole thing is a shit show in hammed up dialogue and bad acting, worse in every regard vs. the original, but Eva Green is naked in 90% of her on-screen time, so it’s got that going for it. Which is nice.
I’d like to nominate Under the Skin for this list. It had naked ScoJo and still managed to be boring as a dog’s ass.
Other than that, great job Ash. Love the list every year.
Waiving Burnsy’s rules for a moment, I’d select Dumb and Dumber too as the worst movie of the year. It just edges out 300: I’m on a Boat because it didn’t have Eva Green’s boobs.
Dumb and Dumber too was the worst.
“Into the Storm” is missing from your list.
Took my kids to see Million Dollar Arm, it was better than most films I take them to.
That Pompeii picture makes it look like it too belongs in the “Bro” movie category.
The shittiest movie I saw this year was Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.
how can you say larry the cable guy’s “health inspector” was not at least funnier than a lot of complete DUD comedies. or maybe i’m obviously too low class.
“I, Frankenstein was simply too huge of a project for any director to take on, let alone Stuart Beattie making his debut.”
Not true – Beattie’s directing debut was “Tomorrow, When The War Began,” but I can understand why it didn’t get mentioned, what with it having been a box office dud outside Australia/New Zealand (did it even get released Stateside?).
The Monuments Men was a good story but poorly set up. As odd as this sounds in a movie about World War 2, Clooney should have downplayed the Nazis and really rode Russia as the main antagonist.
Any person who didn’t “get” Gone Girl is a freaking idiot.
Gone Girl wasn’t terrible. But it wasn’t great, either.
Your list was good up until the #1 choice. I liked Draft Day, I will admit it was far from perfect, and that it was loaded with cookie cutter cliches and tried to be a commercialized Moneyball. I hate Goodell as much as any fan of football so I will admit someone dropped the ball by writing a standing ovation for him. But using that as a basis to make an ok movie into the worst movie of the year…what kind of bias is that? You want to poke holes into the strategies written in, the NFL draft is a baffling event to witness like that. The movie did make it seem that Costner’s character looked like a genius, especially with the fictional commentating on ESPN. You have to understand, if a team has a draft day anywhere close to the one in Draft Day, ESPN announcers will church it up for drama and make an organization sound like they can do no wrong. I’m a Lions fan, they’ve had some great draft days (and bad ones), but when the season rolls around they look as hapless as they did the previous season. That’s (SPOILERS) why ending it on the season opening kickoff was perfect because while Costner seemed untouchable for the draft there is no guarentees he’s turned Cleveland into a winner. Yes, the movie could have done SO much more, but it didn’t because it got caught up in trying to be a crowd pleaser. But “Worst Movie” it was NOT.
I liked the 300 sequel/prequel. How come God is Not dead did not make the list?
I liked the lost, but holy shit, how A Million Ways to Die in the West didn’t even get mentioned by anybody is super confusing to me. You can’t just ignore a movie *that* terrible.
the list*