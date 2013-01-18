Andy Serkis Takes BBC on a Tour of Gollum University

Classically-trained British thespian Andy Serkis is famous for being the man pretending to be a chimp learning to become a man who taught us all what it means to be human in Rise of Planet of the Apes, grunting and pooping in a grey leotard as many a producer hailed his performance as “So, so brave,” clapping slowly in awe, eyes welling up with tears. Serkis was so inspired by the work that he’s set up his own Imaginarium Studio, “to develop the art of motion capture in the UK.” Gollum University, I like to call it.
Thanks to heroes like Andy Serkis, we’ll never again have to see a Jurassic Park where soulless dinosaurs are moved around by puppeteers or controlled by mechanical animatronics. They’ll be given heart, soul, and emotion, by people who know how mythical creatures and extinct beasts should feel. Actors! Wearing spandex!
Anyway, Serkis’s Imaginarium announced they’d be producing a motion-capture take on George Orwell’s Animal Farm a few months back, and he recently gave BBC News a tour of his facilities.
They do important work.
Man, what I wouldn’t give to see a version of Planet of the Apes or Lord of the Rings where Gollum and Caesar aren’t animated, just Andy Serkis in his leotard pretending to be a monkey.
I want to marry this picture.
[You can check out the video version of the tour here]
I got waitlisted at Gollum U., and everybody knows that Sentient Monkey State is a safety school, so I said fuck you, MoCap career, hello, cardiovascular surgery.
That pudgy dude in teh mo-cap suit is totally going anal on that guy on the couch.
Franco was on track to finish his comparative literature PhD at G.U. until things got cray on spring break.
The worst part of Gollum University is Andy’s mom banging on the roof, yelling “Keep it down!”
The best part of Gollum University is banging Andy’s mom on the roof.
/high five broheim!
The mocap leotards make them look like they are in some production straight from a 1970’s era BBC sci-fi show.
Have we been calling DiCaprio fans leotards? It is time to start.
Are there diehard DiCaprio fans? If so then leotards makes perfect sense.
I used to jump around like that in my footie pajamas too. But I was pretending to be Spiderman or Captain America, not some damn ape or pig.
Those censors don´t know that they need to put the sensors were they cover the nipples
I mean, it´s common courtesy,
Andy Serkis looks like Tom Waits pretending to be a human.
I honestly expected this to be a funny or die sketch…yet somehow the truth sometimes trumps fiction at a ratio of ape to one.