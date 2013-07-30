Angelina Jolie is Forbes' Highest-Paid Actress + The Morning Links

According to Forbes, Mac Daddies of Money Makin’, Hollywood’s highest-paid actress is Angelina Jolie. They make a point of noting that she hasn’t done any blockbusters recently, but because she’s never left the public eye (qv. adoption, mastectomy, etc.) her paychecks stay fat. Woah woah woah, is Forbes implying that there isn’t a direct correlation between talent and income?! Anyway, here’s their top five:

1. Jolie – $33 million 2. Jennifer Lawrence – $24 million 3. Kristen Stewart – $22 million 4. Jennifer Aniston – $20 million 5. Emma Stone – $16 million [when reached for a comment had this to say]

Jeez Jennifer Aniston will you cut it out? Must be all that money she’s saving with McDonald’s that keeps her relevant. Also, for your shameful pleasure I’ve put the Highest-Paid Actress in the context of the Highest-Paid Actors:

1. Robert Downey Jr. – $75 million

2. C-Tates – $60 million (all in ones)

3. Hugh Jackman – $55 million

4. Mark Wahlberg – $52 million

5. Dwayne Johnson – $46 million

6. Leonardo DiCaprio – $39 million

7. Adam Sandler – $37 million

8. Tom Cruise – $35 million

9. Denzel Washington – $33 million / Angelina Jolia – $33 million

10. Liam Neeson – $32 million

Who knows where the other women fall (hopefully somewhere above Taylor Lautner, but I have no faith at this point).

NOMINATE for Comments of the Week. FOLLOW Vince on Twitter. FAN US on Facebook. SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast.

The Morning Links

Steven Soderbergh Donated $10,000 to Spike Lee’s Kickstarter |FilmDrunk|

Justin Bieber Covered Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ At His Detroit Show |UPROXX|

10 Reasons Why ‘The Simpsons’ Coming to Cable is the Best News |Warming Glow|

73 Sports Movies in 73 Days: ‘Air Bud’ |With Leather|

‘The World’s End’: Five Things You Should Know |Gamma Squad|

DJ Khaled ft. Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross & Future – “I Wanna Be With You” |Smoking Section|

Crying Redskins Fan – KSK Kontent Klearinghouse |Kissing Suzy Kolber|

The Legend of the Oregon Trail |Mental Floss|

If Porn Sites Were Actually Realistic |College Humor|

Six Short Essays on Surfing |Grantland|

6 Old Plot Points that Still Make My Blood Boil |Pajiba|

6 Insane Houses You Won’t Believe People Actually Live In |Cracked|

Nick Carter is Crowd Funding a Horror Movie |Videogum|

The Secret to Joss Whedon’s Success |Made Man|

Wildlife Cam Captures Bear Dance Party |The Chive|

Tara Reid Wasn’t Asked to Be in ‘Sharknado 2’ |IDLYITW|

Lady Gaga’s New Look is Makeup Free |The Superficial|

‘Fox and Friends’ Fact-Checked Sarah Palin |BuzzFeed|

Top Celebrities to Follow on Twitter |Ranker|