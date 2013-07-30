Angelina Jolie is Forbes' Highest-Paid Actress + The Morning Links

According to Forbes, Mac Daddies of Money Makin’, Hollywood’s highest-paid actress is Angelina Jolie. They make a point of noting that she hasn’t done any blockbusters recently, but because she’s never left the public eye (qv. adoption, mastectomy, etc.) her paychecks stay fat. Woah woah woah, is Forbes implying that there isn’t a direct correlation between talent and income?! Anyway, here’s their top five:
1. Jolie – $33 million
2. Jennifer Lawrence – $24 million
3. Kristen Stewart – $22 million
4. Jennifer Aniston – $20 million
5. Emma Stone – $16 million [when reached for a comment had this to say]
Jeez Jennifer Aniston will you cut it out? Must be all that money she’s saving with McDonald’s that keeps her relevant. Also, for your shameful pleasure I’ve put the Highest-Paid Actress in the context of the Highest-Paid Actors:
1. Robert Downey Jr. – $75 million
2. C-Tates – $60 million (all in ones)
3. Hugh Jackman – $55 million
4. Mark Wahlberg – $52 million
5. Dwayne Johnson – $46 million
6. Leonardo DiCaprio – $39 million
7. Adam Sandler – $37 million
8. Tom Cruise – $35 million
9. Denzel Washington – $33 million / Angelina Jolia – $33 million
10. Liam Neeson – $32 million
Who knows where the other women fall (hopefully somewhere above Taylor Lautner, but I have no faith at this point).
Wow! Not surprised by Angelina Jolie, but a tad surprised by Jennifer Lawrence. But are we going to ignore the maaaaaaajor gender pay gap here? The top actor outpays the top actress by $42 million if im not mistaken.
I think that’s what he meant by “shameful pleasure”. Glass ceiling in full effect.
There isn’t a correlation between talent and income, but sometimes I’m confused because actors don’t always get paid equal to their monetary return. I mean, is Jolie getting paid that much because of Salt or what? And Aniston’s movies always bomb. Always.
Kristen Stewart can’t be a thing much longer, right? I expect her and Taylor Lautner to star in a direct-to-dvd Twilight ripoff in the next few years.
Wow, I expected Wolverine and The Rock to make more. It looks like they’re getting paid about $50/movie.
Thanks for putting up the differences between highest paid actors and actresses. The disparity is really due to the lack of awesome kick-ass roles for ladies. Dammit, we need more badass chicks in flicks.
Badassery has nothing to do with it – Jennifer Lawrence is in two different action movie franchises but doesn’t even break the top ten on the men’s list. Which is weird, because The Hunger Games made a shit-ton of money.
I’m also pretty confused as to how Hugh Jackman managed to pull in that much. He’s a nice guy, but no one cares about The Wolverine. And, unlike J-Law, he isn’t the kind of actor whose name alone can sell a movie.
Hugh Jackman IS the Wolverine. There would be an uproar if anyone else were cast in that role while he can still play the part. Aside from that silliness, he’s been making bank on Broadway and I bet they incorporated that into their calculations. And he can totally carry a movie. The dude’s awesome.
The Hunger Games made a shit ton of money, but when Jennifer Lawrence was cast, she was relatively unknown and I bet she wasn’t paid more than $2 million on the front-end. And I doubt her agent would’ve been able to get her much on the back-end at the time of the contract negotiation. For the second film, she’ll be making at least 5 times as much dough from both sides.
And I still maintain we need more Haywire chicks in flicks, dammit. So sick of these action films with these toss away female “characters” who need saving or are killed to incite the main male character to go on a killing rampage or what-have-you. I wanna see real women characters (I say “strong” woman characters is a bullshit term) do awesome shit. No more rom-com nonsense women with dream jobs who can’t manage to get her life together long enough to get a husband. Fuck that. Give me Kill Bill, give me Taken with a woman in the lead, give me Ripley. Also, anyone else kinda excited about Glenn Close joining Guardians of the Galaxy?