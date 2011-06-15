Are you aware WalMart has been producing movies? They are amazing.

I’ll try to forgive you if you missed it, but this past Saturday marked an important milestone: the premiere of the sixth movie of the “Family Movie Night” series, created as part of a venture between WalMart and Proctor and Gamble to produce cheeseball family films promoting their products. You can see the trailer for Field of Vision above, starring Faith Ford and Joey Adler. It’s about bullying! Message! Walmart and P & G have been releasing a new one of these every month, and they. Are. Amazing. The world’s greatest satirist could not dream up a more perfect send up of Hollywood storytelling than these earnest, unintentional parodies. They all look like they were produced by Roger Corman’s fundamentalist Christian/closeted gay brother, with stock premises boiled down to only their most essential ingredients. They’re like cinematic astronaut food.
And of course they’re all a glorious mad lib of prominent conservatives and washed-up B-listers:
Their fifth co-funded movie, Truth Be Told, debuted on Saturday night on Fox, starring Candace Cameron Bure [yes, Kirk’s sister -Ed] and David James Elliott, among others, and including a musical performance by Danny Gokey of American Idol fame and a cameo by NFL star Kurt Warner. [BrandChannel]
Danny Gokey AND Kurt Warner??? This must have cost them a mint! I’ve got more trailers after the jump, and I just know you’ll love them as much as I do. Oh the glorious, delicious earnestness. It nourishes me.
Oh man, I remember spanking it to Faith Ford when I was like… 12. Good times.
I was too terrified to watch, do any of these feature a garden hose? I need a garden hose.
Candace Cameron looks nothing like the amorphous blob I was sure she’d turn out to be.
Your move, Topanga.
Always low budgets. Always.
…with stock premises boiled down to only their most essential ingredients.
Everyone knows you don’t boil a stock. Keep them at a slow simmer or else you lose flavor. You’re an idiot.
Candace Cameron? I’m rolling back my foreskin.
“The journal describes… what the Aztecs saw… at the heart of the mountain.”
Their grandpa was L. Ron Hubbard?
These people look nothing like the moo moo wearing denizens of Wally World.
Well I thought they all looked pretty good.
/mostly channelling Butters.
What’s your problem Wal Mart, are you saying a black father couldn’t take care of a black child?
So this is where all those tv-celebrities from the 90s go to die..
Uh, so you won the page click coin flip w/Ufford?
if memory serves me correctly there’s suppose to be one about baby porn featuring bruce vilanch and vanilla ice.
“ice” changes a baby while jumping it on a motorcycle
wal marts very progressive when it comes to diaper commercials
Reading Rainbow AND Jill Taylor?? I’m only on slide 3 but I can only imagine I see Lori Beth Denberg and Sean Hunter at some point in this slideshow.
Oh, Walmart. You had me at child labor, you lost me at child movies.
As a fan of B movies, I can’t wait to watch these steaming piles of crap. I wonder if the kid in the basketball movie will hit that last shot. The suspense is killing me!
The “O” in Vision logo looks like the Green Lantern’s anus after a good night of exploring the wonders of green fog jizz.
“The Thompson family never made time to connect” and they show the kid playing Xbox’s Kinect?
Pretty sneaky, Walmart.