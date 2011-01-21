Armond White Cares Not For Bourgeoisie Oppression

You don’t tug on Superman’s cape. You don’t spit into the wind. You don’t pull the mask of that ol’ Lone Ranger. And you sure as hell don’t attempt to truthbomb Armond White. When we last saw our hero, he was speaking truth to power at the New York Film Circle Critics Awards — calling other critics fascists, crapping on Darren Aronofsky’s cupcakes, and perhaps causing Annette Bening to cry. In the wake of this truthpocalypse, he received plenty of criticism, notably from the Village Voice’s Jim Hoberman and Entertainment Weekly’s Lisa Schwarzbaum. Knowing Armond, I think we all know what happened next. He dropped a truthlear bomb on them:
Hiding behind the facade of publications with larger circulations, they assume professional integrity that doesn’t exist. Oddly, they welcome being pissed on by movie people, then display the obnoxiousness of middle-class cowards who resent less-empowered people not like themselves.
Oh, he was just getting warmed up. The truthquake continues.
Yes, racism motivates Schwarzbaum and Hoberman. They pretend to be hip and ladylike, but they’re simply the type of class oppressors unique to the bourgeoisie.
And now you do what they told ya.
Blue-collar people would likely be straightforward and more honest, but these pseuds harbor unexamined ethnic prejudices, political partisanship, intellectual pretenses and jealousy.
… now you’re under control…
Fact is, they’re shills: uninterested in free expression or different points of view. Their lives are committed to promoting Hollywood and controlling culture and criticism. Their dishonesty is symptomatic of the media’s corruption.
… and now you do what they told ya …
For years now, Hoberman hasn’t been able to stand the heat of the New York Press’ competition. They cannot abide any challenge to their influence — a danger epitomized in the dubious consensus surrounding The Social Network, which is nothing more than a memorial to in-group ruthlessness. Tellingly, the film remains unsupported by public enthusiasm.
… and now you’re under control…
As for Schwarzbaum, a less interesting intellect, her position at Entertainment Weekly makes her a minion of the status quo while her personal connections—she’s buddies with pseudo-historian and former EW editor Mark Harris, who annually freeloads as Schwarzbaum’s escort to the event, then disparages the NYFCC in print—confound basic social gentility.
… and now you do what they told ya…
EW, a publication that brainwashes its readers into consumerist idiocy, is home to Schwarzbaum’s lifelong mantra “The Oscars matter!” It’s the mentality of autograph hounds, which is how Schwarzbaum and the Hobermice, in their post-awards-dinner tantrum, want to reduce the NYFCC. That’s why they extol the elitism of The Social Network, the prizewinner I duly acknowledged at the podium.
… AND NOW YOU’RE UNDER CONTROOOOLLLLLLL
(Armond White rips microphone off lectern and begins defiantly marching around the stage)
These horrid wrecks
Cash corporate checks
And can’t see the genius of Jonah Hex
These horrid wrecks
Cash corporate checks
And can’t see the genius of Jonah Hex
AAAARRRRGGGGHHHH
(Armond White kicks over podium, walks to the front of the stage, begins staring maniacally at fellow critics, and lowers his voice)
F-ck you I won’t do what you tell me…
F-ck you I won’t do what you tell me…
F-ck you I won’t do what you tell me…
(begins raising voice)
F-ck you I won’t do what you tell me…
F-ck you I won’t do what you tell me…
F-ck you I won’t do what you tell me…
(begins screaming)
F-CK YOU I WON’T DO WHAT YOU TELL ME
F-CK YOU I WON’T DO WHAT YOU TELL ME
F-CK YOU I WON’T DO WHAT YOU TELL ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
MOTHERF-CKERS…
(stunned crowd gasps in horror)
Free Mumia!
(drops mic, exits stage)
via Vulture
THAT…JUST…HAPPENED!
You know you’ve failed at life when Armond White criticizes you for not being straightforward enough
danger… I love you.
o/` Those of you who spew horseshit
Are the same that panned Norbit o/`
The who is the what now?
I love him more. That was beautiful.
Armond White uses Vistaprint™ for bulk discounts on his race cards.
OMG – that was just straight amazing!
Armond White is like the negro at the country club the WASPs were forced to let in because of civil rights legislation. Some people might say he’s the ‘800 Ibs. gorilla in the room’, but of course, those people are racist.
Would Armond White just go to MT. Doom already to retrieve his precious……
Is Schwarzbaum Jewish? That name sounds Jewish.
Is pseudo-historian a euphemism for liar?
Armond White wanted to be an actor except he would only accept roles that Samuel L. Jackson turned down.
Ugh, I hate that Scharzbaum. She’s pretentious as hell and, unlike Armond here, she doesn’t have the decency to be funny and awesome about it.
Lady, you work for EW, the magazine that has Twilight covers every other week. Get over yourself.
So now I’m rolling down rodeo with a script son
These people ain’t seen a
Well made film since
Spike Lee shot one.
I got “the red eye” once real bad, and my doctor gave me a Sharts Balm.
Now that Armond White can no longer hide his disdain for the establishment I think it’s the perfect time to offer him a guest spot at FilmDrunk. Free T-shirts to whomever can tell which posts are genuine and which are parody.
The next time somebody is making a pro-affirmative action argument around me, I’m directing them to this tool bag’s web site.
Being the blue collar prole that I am, I am now very frightened that Armond White has caught on to our “unexamined ethnic prejudice” and our “intellectual pretense”. I guess that means we’ll have to find some other gimmick the rest of the world isnt aware of. Nailed it Armond!!!
I expect to see hundreds of posts bearing the Armond de la Rocha tag in the future now.
* reads John Chimpo’s rant about “unexamined ethnic prejudice” *
** looks at his username and avatar **
*** sweeps up broken pieces of overclocked irony meter ***
HAH! How cute. He still thinks there is a middle class.
I haven’t seen people get burned by a bomb that badly since Hiroshima
Armond White makes me want to cast off the shackles of my bourgeoisie oppressors, but dammit, I sent my butler home early. Can someone give me a hand?
Those who died are justified
by the dog-eared thesaurus of Armond White
This is why I love stepping into the Danger Zone.
Fuck a targ! Leave it to the Mighty Feklahr and His Rommie-AIDS (influenza) to miss fucking Rage Against the Machine Day at Filmdrunk!
KKKKHHHHHHAAAAAAAAAAAAAANNNNNNN!!!
(*takes elaborate bow, loses balance*) (*falls into orchestra pit, gets stuck head first in tuba*)
Mr. Guerrero, that was inspired.
I’ve been following this site for about a year, I registered so I could let you know this may be the best post I’ve read yet, well done sir.
“…they welcome [enjoy] being pissed on [on into their mouths] by movie people [hobos]…”
So while Vince is at Sundance dismissively wanking for sport, Guerrero steps to the throne and OWNS THAT SHIT!
This was like when my Dad left and my Mom started banging other dudes. At first I was pissed, but then one of them brought me an xbox and I was like “Dad who?”
Armond White saw Roger Ebert’s new show and his jaw dro… never mind.
@Chimpo – He was talking about these Village Voice d-bags. Blue collar is a separate issue.
Frankly, I agree with him and think that article is dead-on correct.
If you get away from some of his theatrics and read what he is saying….he actually makes sense.