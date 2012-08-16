Aurora shooting victim tells Dave Mustaine not to blame Obama (Note: not a mad lib)

While Megadeth singer Dave Mustaine hasn’t been musically relevant in years, his fame as a curio of batsh*t psuedo-celebrities continues to grow. After endorsing Rick Santorum earlier this year (who could’ve guessed one could be simultaneously pro-life and mega-death?), a few days ago he told an audience in Singapore that Obama had “staged” the Aurora theater shootings. This during his “Th1rt3en World Tour” (yes, Dave Mustaine is worse at naming things than a Final Destination producer).

Well now, a victim of the Aurora theater shooting has responded publicly, telling Dave Mustaine not to blame Barack Obama for shooting her during The Dark Knight Rises. I swear to you the Family Guy manatees did not write that last sentence.



TMZ spoke with Carli Richards … who sustained multiple gunshot wounds when James Holmes opened fire during a screening of “Dark Knight Rises last month.

After watching the footage of Mustain blaming Obama for “staging” the Aurora shooting to push an anti-gun agenda, Richards is lashing back … telling us, “Some people think the President is a good scape goat but he didn’t shoot me.”

Richards adds, “It’s obviously kind of absurd and people who make up conspiracies just want attention.”

“Everybody is emotional at this time and needs to blame somebody I guess. I don’t think they realize the consequences of not being responsible for your own actions and James Holmes needs to be held accountable for his, to whatever way the justice system deems fit.” [TMZ]

Seems pretty logical to me. But it seems some of the TMZ commenters remain unconvinced…

You know, you hear one side of an argument and think you’re convinced, and then you hear the other side and they’re just as persuasive! Now I don’t know what to think. I mean, was it not Obama’s fault that a guy shot up a movie theater in Denver, or was the guy actually a pawn of the government who’s planning to kill two thirds of its citizens and I just didn’t notice because I was too busy watching TV and partying? Either or, I could really swing either direction on this one.

Bro, just say “WHAT’S UP, SINGAPORE I LOVE YOU! I MIGHT EVEN MOVE HERE!” You don’t need all the build up. See, this is what happens when you try to stretch thin material.