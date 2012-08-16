Aurora shooting victim tells Dave Mustaine not to blame Obama (Note: not a mad lib)

While Megadeth singer Dave Mustaine hasn’t been musically relevant in years, his fame as a curio of batsh*t psuedo-celebrities continues to grow. After endorsing Rick Santorum earlier this year (who could’ve guessed one could be simultaneously pro-life and mega-death?), a few days ago he told an audience in Singapore that Obama had “staged” the Aurora theater shootings. This during his “Th1rt3en World Tour” (yes, Dave Mustaine is worse at naming things than a Final Destination producer).
Well now, a victim of the Aurora theater shooting has responded publicly, telling Dave Mustaine not to blame Barack Obama for shooting her during The Dark Knight Rises. I swear to you the Family Guy manatees did not write that last sentence.
TMZ spoke with Carli Richards … who sustained multiple gunshot wounds when James Holmes opened fire during a screening of “Dark Knight Rises last month.
After watching the footage of Mustain blaming Obama for “staging” the Aurora shooting to push an anti-gun agenda, Richards is lashing back … telling us, “Some people think the President is a good scape goat but he didn’t shoot me.”
Richards adds, “It’s obviously kind of absurd and people who make up conspiracies just want attention.”
“Everybody is emotional at this time and needs to blame somebody I guess. I don’t think they realize the consequences of not being responsible for your own actions and James Holmes needs to be held accountable for his, to whatever way the justice system deems fit.” [TMZ]
Seems pretty logical to me. But it seems some of the TMZ commenters remain unconvinced…
You know, you hear one side of an argument and think you’re convinced, and then you hear the other side and they’re just as persuasive! Now I don’t know what to think. I mean, was it not Obama’s fault that a guy shot up a movie theater in Denver, or was the guy actually a pawn of the government who’s planning to kill two thirds of its citizens and I just didn’t notice because I was too busy watching TV and partying? Either or, I could really swing either direction on this one.
Bro, just say “WHAT’S UP, SINGAPORE I LOVE YOU! I MIGHT EVEN MOVE HERE!” You don’t need all the build up. See, this is what happens when you try to stretch thin material.
This makes my eyes bleed.
Of course, that’s the answer–move to Singapore! There, the only thing you have to worry about is chewing gum. Oh, and the caning. Can’t forget the caning.
are you fkin kidding me? This article and the idiot who wrote it should get the fact right before vomiting at the mouth. FIRST of all, Dave Mustaine did not endorse Rick Santorum.
SECOND: “hasn’t been musically relevant in years” who are you trying to fool? Last time I checked, he’s still selling records, and playing concerts to crowds of over 80,000 people!
you have no relevant facts to back up the garbage you spill
“You know, I think Santorum has some presidential qualities, and I’m hoping that if it does come down to it, we’ll see a Republican in the White House… and that it’s Rick Santorum.”-Dave Mustaine
Vince hates any guy with long, flowing hair that blows in the wind, so he’s clearly out to get Mustaine.
Using the words relevant facts and Dave Mustaine in the same paragraph is a breathtaking move.
Mustaine is clearly pro-Obama (or Probama), I mean it’s all right there:
-He’s promoting his 13th album,
– 1 + 3 = 4, then there’s how many years Obama’s been in Office (also 4). That’s two 4s (or 44)
– Obama’s the 44th president of the United States.
WAKE UP, SHEEPLE!
This? This is top shelf conspiracy theoring.
The only problem with the flawed logic of this irrelevant douchebag is that Obama has not made a single step towards increasing gun control…Not one.
And yes, his band and his music are irrelevant. Everyone knows you go to a Megadeth concert to see the opening band, anyway. Playing in front of a huge crowd does not make your music good or your singers talented (see Spice Girls at the Olympic Closing Ceremony)
Maybe he’s going the way of Ted Nugent: if nobody wants to listen to crap music, just say crap things instead.
God I hope James Hetfield or Lars Ulrich come out with an anti-Obama tantrum just to steal Mustaine’s thunder.
Wouldn’t be the first time. People conveniently forget the time Ted Kennedy drove his car into the lake and killed Cliff Burton.
The obamagovernment hires gun mans for mass shootings: in order to gear up for a campaign to finally ban firearms to the comman man. I believe this is his only was to make illegal the sale,use, and ownership of guns. Shortly after the law is passed and 90 percent of guns are successfully ceased. The government will take total control. And we can’t fight back.
“The government will take total control.” some people apparently are unable to define government…
Also, this is brilliant logic, please provide us with more of your viewpoint and predictions.
So how is it that you get to vote, but poor people without photo ID’s can’t?
So is this how non-popular musicians keep their name and brand relevant by blaming the government for something that some psycho acted alone in doing? Because you know, it’s cool and obviously the government’s fault and by saying that he achieves the total opposite of what he’s trying to achieve. Instead, he makes himself and his band look like a bunch of jackasses.
It has nothing to do with him trying to be relevant, dude has his fanbase and likely always will. Mustaine has always been an idiot but he truly believes what he is saying. That’s what years and years of drug abuse will do to you. Also, his comments have nothing to do with how the other 3 members of the band are perceived.
