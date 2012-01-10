Because We Needed A ‘Police Academy’ Reboot

In case you missed it, I recently wrote a feature about Hollywood’s love affair with using the Cold War as a backdrop in films, and one of the movies that I highlighted was Police Academy: Mission to Moscow, the seventh and final Police Academy film, released in 1994. Of that movie, I joked:
I’m really shocked, actually, that Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg haven’t been put in charge of re-launching this turd farm that sank when Steve Guttenberg flew away in a hot air balloon.
And just like my prediction about a “Where’s Waldo?” movie, I’m now learning the hard way that I need to stop joking.
New Line Cinema has set Scott Zabielski to direct Police Academy, its remake of the long-running film series that started at Warner Bros in 1984 and spanned seven films.
(Via Deadline)
You’re probably asking yourself, “Why God why?” right now, but if you’re not, you’re likely asking, “Who the hell is Scott Zabielski?” Don’t worry, he’s totally qualified to take on the task of remaking a film franchise that had one great movie, two decent movies, and four mailed in retreads, because he directs episodes of “Tosh.0”, the show that features Daniel Tosh standing in front of a green screen and explaining YouTube videos.
Somewhere, Michael Winslow is making the greatest fart noise the world has ever heard.
I thought they already made this, and it was called Super Troopers.
And here I thought it was made into a TV show called Reno 911
I thought I had seen a trailer for this…but it turned out to be the 21 Jump Street remake :P
Michael Winslow is actually doing a perfect imitation of the sound of one hand wanking.
We should never have occasion to say, “I prefer the Guttenberg version.” It is true for the bible, and it’s true now.
This sucks, but it did remind me to look for old Police Squad episodes on NetFlix, pour out a little tequila laced coffee for Mr. Leslie Nielsen (had to make it special) and wonder how long till they reboot Stripes with two dipshit hipsters.
I can see the cast of Superbad re-uniting for Stripes.
That might make it watchable.
Somewhere, Michael Winslow is making the greatest fart noise the world has ever heard.
OR… putting the signature on his contract to be in it. :(
At least Bubba Smith has the decency to stay out of it.
*ducks shoe*
@Burnsy, I bet Shaquille Oneal’s phone has been ringing off the hook.
If they don’t cast Shaq in this I’ll eat the hat that Guttenberg is no doubt panhandling out of
Leslie Easterbrook’s still got it! And undoubtedly would sign on.
Right now, someone is just cutting and pasting the cast from American Reunion.
I’m surprised Happy Madison wasn’t all over this.
I blame the Stonecutters.
Just hope it will have a quiet death on DVD.
Zabielski also directs all the field segments, all the web redemptions, etc. I was in college with the dude, he’s smart, he’ll do a good a job as whatever script they come up with will allow.
jthechamp, maybe your college buddy can hire that Arby’s guy who is an Uproxx college buddy in the Guttenberg role.
Steve Guttenberg hit on my girlfriend. Fuck that guy.
Fuckin’ Steve Guttenberg.
They let panhandlers ask for change INSIDE your bars? Fuckin’ San Franciso
OMG, he totally pushed up against me at a bar once. I call it the Guttenberg Press
I don’t trust Guttenberg since he molested that little league team.
What? No Veronica Mars fans here? Sheesh.
I will watch this.
That is all.
Biz Markie as Jones! Sean William Scott as Mahoney!
Vince, I think you owe someone an apology. Guttenburg might not have a job, but Lt. Harris is on The Closer and I’m pretty sure that wins Emmy’s, so he’s pretty big time. Plus, he was in Mannequin!
IT’S ABOUT FUCKING TIME. “Hey girl, I’ve got chlamydia, you’ve got chlamydia…we don’t need to use protection!” Sign me up for two!
sunnysmith I though I was a messed up human being. Thanks to you, I feel reassuringly mundane. Kudos you STD riddled bot.