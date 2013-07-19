Benicio Del Toro Is Probably In ‘Thor: The Dark World’ To Tease ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Our bros at GammaSquad have been all over the Guardians of the Galaxy casting news like pizza sauce and pepperoni on a bagel, and so far we know that Lee Pace will be playing Ronan the Accusor, who is a member of the Kree and has been known to toe the line between good and bad. The wonderful and painfully adorable Karen Gillan is going to play Thanos’ granddaughter Nebula, and obviously we’re all well aware that Chris Pratt is making men everywhere look like total a-holes with his absurd physical transformation for his role as Star-Lord.

Also in the mix is Benicio Del Toro, who is reportedly (most likely) going to play The Collector, an immortal hoarder who travels the galaxy collecting all sorts of artifacts and whatnot because he knows the universe is about to die. Sound strange? Well, we might get to know him a little earlier than Guardians of the Galaxy, because Clive Russell basically admitted that Del Toro is in Thor: The Dark World.

“I worked with Benicio Del Toro on a scene in which he was meant to be quite angry, and sitting fifteen feet away I couldn’t hear a word he was saying. But you look on at the screen, and it’s absolutely there.”

Thanos, Nebula, The Collector, Dr. Strange casting rumors heating up… let’s just go ahead and cast Mephisto, Death, Galactus (non-space cloud version, please) and The Watcher so we can check off the majority of the Infinity Gauntlet cast list while we’re at it.

(H/T to Next Movie)