This Week In Posters: A Week Of Really Good Posters, Actually

04.10.18

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Always At The Carlyle, a hotel where latte-sipping ladies with tiny dogs are always welcome to let their scarves blow in the breeze, or so I gather. Did you know “love letter to sumptuous hotel” is the hot new movie genre? (All posters via IMPA.)

IMPA

You’ll have to take my word for it because I’m not going to post them all, but this is just one of 22 character posters for The Avengers: Infinity Wars. That’s right, 22. I think we can all agree that 22 is too many character posters, yes? They could field an entire football team and no one would have to play both ways. I do like this Hulk one though. He’s the same Hulk, now with stubble! I like to imagine that when Mark Ruffalo signed on to play the Hulk, Marvel had to hire an entire team of new animators who specialized in “disheveled.”

IMPA

*pushes glasses up nose* All the best Marvel characters can shoot pew-pew thingies from their hands. The interdimensional space shields are a nice twist on it.

IMPA

Yes, this is a lot of characters. I see they only decided to put eight of the names at the top, which was probably better than trying to squeeze them all in. Remember what I said about pew-pew hands? Check out all the hands in this. pew-pew hands are v important to the Marvel Universe. I hear Kevin Feige keeps a leather-bound Encyclopedia Of Pew-Pew Hands listing all the pew-pew hands owned by Marvel above his executive toilet.

