Bill Murray and Bruce Willis: Wes Anderson’s latest gets a distributor, synopsis

Wes Anderson, whom I love, because I ride my bike around San Francisco hopping from coffee shop to coffee shop writing arch blog posts, has a new film going into production, but even the most virulent anti-hipster would have to concede that this sounds pretty awesome. Focus Features has acquired the US distribution rights to Moonlight Kingdom, according to the latest press release (with plans to sell the international rights at Cannes), and get a load of this cast:
Set on an island off the coast of New England in the 1960s, Moonrise Kingdom follows a young boy and girl falling in love. When they are moved to run away together, various factions of the town mobilize to search for them and the town is turned upside down – which might not be such a bad thing. Bruce Willis plays the town sheriff; two-time Academy Award nominee Edward Norton is cast as a camp leader; Academy Award nominee Bill Murray and Academy Award winner Frances McDormand portray the young girl’s parents; the cast also includes Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman. The young boy and girl are played by Jared Gilman and Kara Hayward.
If there isn’t a slow-motion running away sequence set to a Rolling Stones song and title cards with big yellow text, I will choke myself with Wes Anderson’s ascot. I’m interested to see how Bill Murray plays “concerned parent”, though. The role would seem to rob Bill Murray of his most appealing quality, being pleasantly aloof and not giving a f*ck. When it comes to f*ck giving, Bill Murray is the stingiest.
Whoa now, Jason Schwartzman in a Wes Anderson feature? That sounds awesome!
Wes Anderson films follow the Star Trek rule: every odd numbered one sucks.
Bottle Rocket: sucks
Rushmore: awesome
Royal Tenenbaums: sucks (eat it hipsters)
The Life Aquatic: Pretty good (because or Bill Murray)
The Darjeeling Limited: fucking horrible.
Fantastic Mr. Fox: Amazing
By the logic, Moonlight Kingdom of the Crystal Pepsi will suck.
“When it comes to f*ck giving, Bill Murray is the stingiest.”
Obviously something never said about my whorex. More, she’ll take it in the ass for what’s left of your smoke.
Why is Bill Murray wearing that awful leather vest? Maybe you could lend him one of your flannel shirts, Vince.
Oh please, Wes Anderson is way too mainstream for hipsters. Also, what’s up with you and eating your clothes today? It’s like you’re auditioning for a TLC show or something.
Eeeewww… I think they might want to type “Moonrise Kingdom” into Urban Dictionary before they settle on that title.
Thank god you admitted you love Wes Anderson or the unofficial hipster squad would have made you turn in your bike, barred you from any coffee shop but Starbucks, and made you wear a tie – but not in an ironic way.
Tilda Swinton plays the alien abductor.
*fingers crossed,
thumb in ass*
And it’s because of pictures like this that I hope Ghostbusters 3 never ever happens.
How do you get the posts transcribed to the net from your typewriter?
That’s Satellite Award Nominee Jason Schwartzman, thank you very much.
Looks like that Josh guy that got his fucking ass shitcanned from WL
Like just fucking thrown out on his fucking ass, from a blog, that’s like getting booted from a job at Chippendales for having a tiny baby dick
Long ass movie that sound awesome with an amazing cast but absolutely nothing happens or GTFO