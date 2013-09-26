Dumb & Dumber’s Blind Kid Billy is All Growed Up for Sequel

Do you remember the blind kid from Dumb and Dumber, Billy in 4C, who Harry sold a dead parakeet? If you’re anything like me, you answered a resounding “sorta!” Well here he is, all growed up, on the set of Dumb and Dumber To, in a picture recently tweeted by the Farrelly Brothers.
That’s right, 30-year-old some-time actor Brady Bluhm, who has had 13 small roles in the 19 years since Dumb and Dumber, will be reprising his role as Billy for the sequel. Based on the parrots, I’m guessing the plot is that being deprived of a parakeet as a child has pushed Billy to buy up all the parrots he can as an adult and become a crazy parrot person (parrot people are all crazy). …Something like that. Anyway, I have a hard time believing this is going to be a funny movie, but it’s great as a series of “Where Are They Now” pics. Cam “Sea Bass” Neely is reportedly returning as well.
My favorite thing about Dumb and Dumber To is still the fact that it had to be rushed into production so that Jeff Daniels could run around pooping his pants for a few months and still have time to play Aaron Sorkin’s dignified, incorruptible Super Cronkite on the next season of The Newsroom. That no one has set the Dumb and Dumber diarrhea scene to Coldplay and a smarmy voiceover about The Way Things Used To Be seems like a real oversight. “Call me a dinosaur (*fart*), but reading the news used to mean something (*poop splatters against bowl*).”
Original Billy via Imgur.
I’m so excited for this… but yeah, there’s no way it’s actually going to be funny. I’ll see it anyway. I hate myself.
It was Lloyd that sold Harry’s dead parakeet Petey, and he didn’t even have a head!
So does he still have a parakeet?
That blue spray paint above him is a foreshadow to Loyd’s “Upright Sharting Rendition of Mockingbird”
“Pretty bird. Pretty bird.” I’m excited for this movie, too, but I know it’s going to be a terrible mess and tarnish the original.
When Harry Met Lloyd already did that.
I feel people use “Rape of my childhood” far too often these days but i’ll be jiggered if i can think of a more apt description of this project.
Yikes!
I get returning characters. But recycling gags?
I expect to see the Mutt Cutts Van, Lloyd getting his dick froze to a pole, and them arguing over Freda Felcher.
I assume Jim Carrey is comfortable off In Living Color dough and Will McAvoy has a fat ACN contract so the Farrellys need money?
If this movie does well i can completely see a sequel to Me, Myself and Irene
Please don’t say that
The shelf life of Farrelly Bros Brand Humor is well beyond spoilage. It should have been thrown out a decade ago, and et here it sits next to perfectly good comedy-stuffs. Dumb and Dumber has held up to me, but I still can’t figure out if its just nostalgia or not. Jim is in his crazy phase of the Canadian Life Cycle and Jeff is in his ‘serious actor’ phase a few years later than Jim. I just don’t know bros. I just don’t know.
For the life of me, I can’t figure out why Dumb and Dumber holds up so much better than There’s Something About Mary.
Thats easy Ben Stiller…..ie: Zoolander, Heartbreak kid, Tropic thunder
All reallly funny movies, but you only end up watching them once.
also: envy, the watch, Mystery Men.
Zoolander holds up better (and generally *is* better) than anything the Farrellys ever did.
Envy? Damn Venicejuggalo, i really thought we had something
Yeah I haven’t seen The Heartbreak Kid but Zoolander and Tropic Thunder are great and I can watch either all the way through on cable.
@Ohmyballs You watched Envy more than once?
I dont think i can sit thru any of them over again, but Zoolander i guess could be a treat because it has to be going on like 8 years since i seen that. I can sit through Kingpin whenever i come across it…something about Randy Quad’s hard nipples i suppose….
Am I the only one who thought he wasn’t saying “billy in 4c”, but “billy enforcee”, like that was his last name?
Maybe it was because I never lived in/around apartments when I was little…
The Mighty Feklahr is the Silly Enforcee.
As long as Harland Williams returns to drink more piss and cause me to actually (and ironically) wet myself from laughing just like when I was 10, then I’ll be content with this movie’s existence.
I don’t know why but the blue spray paint above older billy looks like Kermit the Frog taking off on a jet pack