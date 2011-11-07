Brett Ratner: “Rehearsal is for f*gs.”

For all the crappy movies he makes, I could kiss Brett Ratner on his fat, nacho-cheese-and-vodka stained face for all the amazing content he provides this blog. Fresh off outing himself as the guy who allegedly jizzed on Olivia Munn’s dressing room ceiling while chowing shrimp — his defense, “She wasn’t Asian then,” — is this account of a Tower Heist screening in LA.
According to Twitter and several Vulture sources: After a screening of his film Tower Heist at L.A.’s Arclight Cinemas, the director came out for a Q&A, and when asked by the moderator whether he prepares and rehearses with his actors before shooting a scene, Ratner waved his hand dismissively and said, “Rehearsal is for fags.” [Vulture]
Rehearsal is for fags. That is the most magnificent and telling thing I’ve heard since Michael Bay said, “I don’t change my style for anybody. Pussies do that.”
And on that note, I was hoping you guys could help me come up with a list of other things Brett Ratner thinks are “for fags.” Here’s what I’ve got so far:
- Character development
- Condoms
- Napkins
- Rewrites
- Research
- Storyboards
- Bathing
- Vegetables
- Clean shirts
- Books
- Child-proof locks
- Charging extra for chips and salsa
- Editing
- Non-relaxed fit pants
- Brainstorming
- Time limits at buffets
- Chicks who trick you into thinking they’re not Asian
- People who claim not to know who you are when they clearly do
Jerking Off without Shrimp
F
Same-sex love
Scripts.
Collared shirts.
Shaving.
Skinny jeans.
Hats that don’t have sports teams on them.
Not understanding the concept
Please note the name of the restaurant in the top-left corner.
sex with men
Logic
Continuity
Clean underwear
Paying to go to the movies
Black Swan
non popped collars
Nuanced depictions of black people
Romance
Small titties
Story arcs
Fun-sized candy bars
Subtlety
Fags
Shows other than Entourage
Not bating while you eat, and vice versa
Glenn Gould’s 1982 version of the Goldberg Variations
Team Jacob
Avagadro’s Number
Not enraging the only demographic in Hollywood more powerful than the Hebrews
That extra ass wipe you do when you’re done just to be safe
Yarmulkes
Dieting
Exercise
Prawns.
Although he’d do one of the female prawns from “District 9”. To him, those things were hot like butterflied shrimp.
Anal sex with chicks who look like dudes.
Anal sex with dudes who look like chicks
People called Brett
Bidets
Black people other than Chris Tucker and Eddie Murphy
Genital Hygiene
Jokes not about rape or incest
Christina Hendricks tits
Clean arseholes
Touching a black man’s radio
Non-sassy black characters
Those chips in Mexican restaurants that are too thin and break in the salsa
Low-fat mayonaise
A father’s love
People who ride really loud motorcycles.
Our love affair
Ordering a KFC Double-Down with grilled chicken.
Nutless trucks.
Dragonless t-shirts.
Glasses with clear lenses.
Of course it sounds bad when you take it out of context. Read the rest of the article:
“‘Rehearsing is for Fags’ belted Ratner, referring to up-and-coming actor Steven P. Fags.
Shrimp cocktail is for stump-tuggin’ to the ladies. Calamari is for the fags.
This comment was offensive, but fortunately for Ratner, he already does his own hair and designs his own muumuus.
Smoke detectors
Penises with proper dimensions.
@ShakeJunt–“up-and-coming” refers to Ratner at the Sizzler buffet.
Hands
Nicholas Brendan
The Cincinnati Bengals
Flightsuits
Dirt Desert
Babybel Cheese
Gran Torino (The movie. The car isn’t for fags so much as for effeminate straight men.)
Never-Nudes
Colin Firth’s first moustache
The fact that “mustache” doesn’t have an “o” in it.
Jackie Chan
Sega Genesis
Cheetarah
Charles Manson’s pubes
Chicks with only 2 boobs
Not overpaying Chris Tucker
Fabulousness
Gods Vengeance
the tip of his dick
porn movies that start with “this is not” in the title
Don Frye’s overpowering masculinity
His Mom
Physical Exertion
Cats
Being a fag
Getting blown by ladies of the night who don’t have a penis
Going more than two sentences without saying “bro” or “dude”
Not rocking a neckbeard
Non-hydrogenated oils
Age appropriate hairlines
Asians
All food on the Applebees menu except for the apps
Competent storytelling
The movie Cocoon
Now I imagine that all that is served at Applebees is either app or le bees. ‘No, not le bees!’ Rather would scream in a hilarious mock-French accent.
Ignorance is bliss.
Hand soap
Baked Lays
Eye-contact when performing an “Eiffel Tower”
Vegetables
Touch-screen technology (for what I assume are obvious Cheeto related reasons)
Thinking “no” means “no.”
Fat black women without Jamaican accents.
The rusty trombone
Texas
Bette Middler
Shanking a motherfucker for misspelling his name that he carved into your ass during a tumultuous prison romance
Synonyms
Using Y as a vowel