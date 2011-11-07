Brett Ratner: “Rehearsal is for f*gs.”

11.07.11 43 Comments

For all the crappy movies he makes, I could kiss Brett Ratner on his fat, nacho-cheese-and-vodka stained face for all the amazing content he provides this blog. Fresh off outing himself as the guy who allegedly jizzed on Olivia Munn’s dressing room ceiling while chowing shrimp — his defense, “She wasn’t Asian then,” — is this account of a Tower Heist screening in LA.

According to Twitter and several Vulture sources: After a screening of his film Tower Heist at L.A.’s Arclight Cinemas, the director came out for a Q&A, and when asked by the moderator whether he prepares and rehearses with his actors before shooting a scene, Ratner waved his hand dismissively and said, “Rehearsal is for fags.” [Vulture]

Rehearsal is for fags. That is the most magnificent and telling thing I’ve heard since Michael Bay said, “I don’t change my style for anybody. Pussies do that.”

And on that note, I was hoping you guys could help me come up with a list of other things Brett Ratner thinks are “for fags.” Here’s what I’ve got so far:

  • Character development
  • Condoms
  • Napkins
  • Rewrites
  • Research
  • Storyboards
  • Bathing
  • Vegetables
  • Clean shirts
  • Books
  • Child-proof locks
  • Charging extra for chips and salsa
  • Editing
  • Non-relaxed fit pants
  • Brainstorming
  • Time limits at buffets
  • Chicks who trick you into thinking they’re not Asian
  • People who claim not to know who you are when they clearly do

 

 

