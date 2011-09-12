Bugga Me Cumberbatch, It’s Da Trailah for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy!

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, an early frontrunner for the Oscars’ Stiffest Upper Lip award (ensemble), now has a full-length trailer. Directed by Let the Right One In‘s Tomas Alfredson, the Cold War spy story stars Gary Oldman, John Hurt, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, Mark Strong, Ciaran Hinds, and, as if it couldn’t get anymore British, Benedict Cumberbatch, a name I don’t even feel comfortable saying without a powdered wig. FUN FACT: If you shut the lights and say “Benedict Cumberbatch” three times into the mirror, “Yakety Sax” starts playing and you have four minutes to catch the fox before he steals your Yorkshire pudding.
Actually in terms of espionage Britain did a lot during the Cold War. The writer of Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy John le Carre was a spy during the cold war and the events are largely based off of the real life Cambridge five who were recruited by the Russians from Cambridge. I mean we didn't send 500,000 troops to Vietnam of sell weapons to Afghanistan but we drank a lot of tea and did a lot of spying. I hope they remake Smiley's people as well
