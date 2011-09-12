Bugga Me Cumberbatch, It’s Da Trailah for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy!

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, an early frontrunner for the Oscars’ Stiffest Upper Lip award (ensemble), now has a full-length trailer. Directed by Let the Right One In‘s Tomas Alfredson, the Cold War spy story stars Gary Oldman, John Hurt, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, Mark Strong, Ciaran Hinds, and, as if it couldn’t get anymore British, Benedict Cumberbatch, a name I don’t even feel comfortable saying without a powdered wig. FUN FACT: If you shut the lights and say “Benedict Cumberbatch” three times into the mirror, “Yakety Sax” starts playing and you have four minutes to catch the fox before he steals your Yorkshire pudding.

This has a great cast, but am I the only one bothered by the acute lack of Statham?

TOM HARDY: Wew, dahling, OY’m not a spoy. Praps it’s YOU oo’s da spoy.

THE STATH: Me, a focken spoy? Wew dat’s focken rich, innit, Tommy. Riddew me dis, cont: If oy wiz a spoy, would oy do dis? (*throws Cumberbatch through plate glass window, grinds rail on BMX*)

Could a spoy do a fousand push-ups? Not focken loikely, mate. An you kin tew oy ain’t been wearin’ a woire, cause oy lost moy shir’ free weeks ago, ‘asn’t Oy.