Cat Ladies Ruin Everything: Snow White & the Huntsman Made $56m

Illustrating yet again the American public’s endless appetite for overwrought, psuedo-goth nonsense, Snow White and the Huntsman earned a whopping $56 million over the weekend. My sources tell me the project was initially spearheaded by Jeff Goldblum’s character in Independence Day doing some free-word association. “Twilight… apples… poisoned apples… Snow White… Snow White eating poisoned apples… heartburn… Kristen Stewart.”
Snow White and the Huntsman opened at 3,773 locations and grossed a strong estimated $56.26 million. That’s the fourth-highest debut this year behind The Avengers, The Hunger Games and The Lorax, and above last weekend’s MIB 3. It’s also more than Universal’s Battleship has made through 17 days ($55.1 million), and is close to previous Snow White movie Mirror Mirror’s entire run ($62.5 million).
Perhaps more surprising, though, is that the audience skewed older (52 percent were 30 years of age and up), meaning Snow White had true four-quadrant appeal. It does remain unclear if Snow White will hold up well in coming weeks, though: it received a middling “B” CinemaScore, and there are some very competitive titles (Prometheus, Rock of Ages, among others) on the way. [BoxOfficeMojo]
So it had “four-quadrant appeal,” but no one really liked it. And there you have the perfect film from a commercial standpoint. “Shrugs for the whole family! Shiny enough to briefly attract attention! As pretty as a fashion magazine with half the depth!”
Anyway, the site’s been off and on, so I haven’t had a chance to finish my review, but I think my favorite part of the film was when Kristen Stewart gave a big speech to rally all her troops, saying “Iron will melt! But it will ride inside itself! I am the hope that grows inside of you! I will be your weapon!” So basically, I can’t wait for the sequel to explain what the f*ck any of that means.
In semi-related news, “do you want to go see Snow White?” has now become the preferred euphemism for cocaine.
FANTASY SUMMER BOX OFFICE STANDINGS:
VINCE:
Dark Knight Rises
Total Recall
Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter
BOMB PICK: The Raven: $26 million budget – $7 million opening = 19 million
TOTAL: 19
BEN:
The Avengers: $207 million opening
Men in Black 3: 55 million
Ice Age
BOMB PICK: Men in Black 3: 215 million budget – 55 million = 160
TOTAL: 422
BRET:
Brave
Snow White & The Huntsman: 56
Bourne Legacy
BOMB PICK: Dark Shadows: $150 million – 28 million
TOTAL: 178
LAREMY:
Prometheus
GI Joe: Retaliation. The Watch
Madagascar
BOMB PICK: Rock of Ages
BRENDAN:
Amazing Spider-Man
Battleship: $25 million
Expendables 2
BOMB PICK: Battleship: 209m – 25m = 184
TOTAL: 209
OPENING THIS WEEKEND: Prometheus, Madagascar 3
Gonna be real tough catching Ben. He’s closer to the clubhouse than anyone but that bomb pick plus Avengers is a ruthless left-right combo.
Yeh, is that the only metric on the “bomb pick”… difference between budget and opening weekend? Because if that’s the case then you could pick nearly ANY film with a high budget and do better than The Raven. Avengers would have been the only exception. Seems to me the Bomb Pick should be difference between Budget and how much it made in X months.
Ebert gave this sumbitch 3.5 out of 4 stars.
What. The. Frig.
????????????
Remember in my Men in Black review when I said Ebert had gone fucking insane? It’s because Ebert has gone fucking insane.
I’ve always hated Ebert this just confirms my feelings.
Joe Morgenstern gave it a similarly positive review in the WSJ…
Morganstern must’ve been high. This movie was a piece of shit. It was almost as boring as it was dumb.
“I’m a Man. I’m 40!” Anyway…
Yes I saw it and liked it –despite Kristen Stewart’s flat performance in the lead. I took my teenaged daughter and we both enjoyed seeing the elements of the the old Snow White story reimagined. Not great, but so what?
I am that cat lady! (Metaphorically speaking)
My mom wanted to see it. She’s pushing 70. If she wants to see something an no one wants to go with her, I go with her.
Now that I’ve made my excuses, I’d say B- is about right. Here’s why…
Nice imagery.
Uncannily, at one point I thought “This is going to hardcore medieval. It needs more fairy tale.” and suddenly POOF, the dark forest happened. Which was nice.
Charlize. Sure she’s overacting, but it’s that kind of part. No way you could play that character understated.
The downside for me was simply that Kristen Stewart can’t emote. As much as I hear this from people I could never before confirm it first hand since I have NEVER seen a film she starred in. It’s fortunate that frankly, she doesn’t have many lines! Thinks happen to her, but most of the time she’s running, falling, riding… doing anything but talking and acting. I tip my hat to the film makers, because the girl seems to have one gear.
Gary Cooper’s corpse but less fuckable.
Nobody’s catching that ear raping piece of fuck. He already had a leg up on everybody when he got The Avengers, but then he also scooped up the best bomb pick with MIB 3. There’s just no overcoming that one two punch.
My favorite part of the movie was when Charlize Theron dies because you no longer have to put up with her bad acting. Unfortunately it happened at the end of the movie.
Also, if you haven’t ready Armond’s review, it is totally worth it. He spends more time talking about Kanye West than he does the movie (SWATH … real smart).
“Kanye West’s current artistic project uses imagination to create new myths; his innovations constantly provoke (though not always successfully as in the visually striking yet metabolically abrasive Niggas in Paris music video), But No Church in the Wild pinpoints the loveless circumstances of modern living that SWATH placates with meaningless.”
My “Kristen Stewart” Theory… I thought I came up with this myself but as I’m typing this it occurs to me that maybe I’m regurgitating something I’d heard. Anyway…
Kristen Stewart is popular among young girls BECAUSE she’s a blank slate. Her lack of personality and slightly above average looks creates a canvas upon which teens can more easily project themselves as the heroine.
Similar to this: [theoatmeal.com]
She is the ultimate cat-lady proxy. Not BALLA SWAN, I mean Kristen Stewart.
Am I the only one who has to double check because I can never remember if it’s Kristen or Kirsten?