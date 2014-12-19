Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Johnny Dangerously’ With Its Best Lines, You Lousy Cork-Soakers

But none of Keaton’s movies matter, not even Birdman, when it comes to a movie that some of us think is the best and most absurdly underrated film of his great career. On December 21, 1984, Keaton hit the big screen with Joe Piscopo, Marilu Henner and a cast of character actors in Johnny Dangerously, the story of Johnny Kelly, a sweet nightclub owner who loves his mama by day and one of the city’s most notorious criminals by night. Much like Top Secret, which was released earlier that same year, Johnny Dangerously received a mild reception from critics and earned limited spoils at the box office, because at that point in time, the spoof genre was simply dried up. Johnny was the second feature effort of director Amy Heckerling, but back then her name carried little value, because her first film, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, was initially hated by critics. Little did they know these films would help her become a God of the Cult Classics.
Longtime readers of FilmDrunk might remember when quoting this movie was like a religion to us, especially since one of the site’s oldest commenters, Pauly Dangerously, dedicated his handle to the film. While we may have slipped on those references over the years, it doesn’t mean we don’t still love this movie like no other. So for the film’s 30th anniversary, I’d like to pay tribute to a wonderful comedy script, written by Harry Colomby, Jeff Harris, Bernie Kukoff and Norman Steinberg, by celebrating the best lines that you can still use in so many situations, mostly because they’re cleverly clean. That Roman Moronie sure knew how to leave his mark. Even if he wasn’t from Sweden.
“You lousy cork-soakers.”
Thanks to this film’s great lines, a young Burnsy was reprimanded many times in school for calling classmates “fargin’ iceholes.” But I also blame these lines for making me think that the word bastard was actually “bass turd,” which was hilarious to me because it was poop, man. That mistake led to me being grounded for a weekend. Still, the best thing that Moronie ever did for us was offer us these creative alternative curse words, not only because they’re technically clean, but also because your stupid friends who have never watched this movie won’t get them. It’s a great way to determine who doesn’t belong in your life.
“… Once.”
While I have no statistics to back this up, I am confident that more people still quote this line in their daily dialogue than any other line in movie history. It goes so well with anything, from being interrupted in conversation to someone borrowing your copy of Johnny Dangerously and then NEVER RETURNING IT. Fargin’ iceholes, my friends are. Danny Vermin was full of great quotes, including another fun one that my friends and I used to think was great until everyone became overly sensitive to every word in the English language.
“I am handicapped. I’m psychotic.”
A fun thing about Vermin that means absolutely nothing, because it’s simply a really vague coincidence, is that he tells Johnny, “I’ll be late for target practice, there’s an opera letting out.” It makes me laugh because Keaton would go on to star in Batman, a movie in which his character’s parents were shot outside of an opera. Again, this is simply a coincidence, unless… JOE PISCOPO CAN SEE THE FUTURE. Haha, just kidding. If that were the case, people would still know who he is.
Fun Anecdote: At my high school reunion, I talked to a guy I hadn’t seen in 10 years and wasn’t even really that close with in the first place. He asked what I’d been up to and I replied, “I’ve become a real scumbag.” If it weren’t for Johnny Dangerously, I might have had to be dishonest.
Your last name is an Adverb
Also the newspaper article about Maroni killing people while slaughtering the english language always got me. I need to watch this movie like right now, is it on any of the streaming services?
NO. At least not the legal sites. I can’t answer for the illegal streaming sites because I don’t trust that noise.
Watching on those things is like defusing a fargin’ bomb [viewfromthepine.com]
“We both scrub floors, we’re both swell lookers, and neither one of us is Chinese”
It’s in that Danny Vermin clip, so it counts. I love the whole running gun gag. It could only be better if the gun got bigger every time.
Glad I wasn’t the only one who got in trouble for calling someone an “icehole” in school. Also, the lack of whitefish available at the concession stand is still a disappointment when I go to the movies.
Now knowing this move is 30 years old makes me feel ancient
Like how the Dick Butkus character seems offended by Maronie with, “what a mouth on that guy!”
“We missed the bus. They missed the bus. When’s the next bus?” The whole time Johnny is on death row is fantastic.
Summa cum laude. Magna cum laude. The radio’s too loudy.
Anyone remember all the holiday crimes Maronie was accused? Groundhog’s day beheadings seems familiar
“Had enough milk-fed veal, Tommy?”
Girl Who Ain’t Wearing a Bra was a character we needed to know more about.
Man, for years afterwards my dad & I would call each other fargin’ iceholes, or fargin’ corksuckers. Love that movie…
And, to head back to a time when Hollywood made gems like this movie, and the hottest piece of redhead tail was Marilu Henner….
I’d forgotten about Moroni. Now I want to see all of Al Swearengen’s lines in Deadwood dubbed by Moroni.
Remember when “it shoots through schools” was funny because it seemed really unlikely?
I saw this movie once! Just once!
“…because it was the role that started a bizarre and inexplicable decline into one forgettable title after another.”
Ahem. Multiplicity is pure gold, Steve.
Jeebus Burns! The line is “The Lower East Side. IT really sucks.” It. IT! Jumpin’ Christ on the Cross, it’s not that difficult of a piece of dialogue.
In other news, the rest of this list is spot on.
This underappreciated classic needs a good Blu-Ray release. My sister, Dad & I rented this on VHS back in the 80’s. The screenplay is very quotable.
We talked about this movie on Filmdrunk once. Once.
“It shoots through schools”. Best line. period.
“Sure, and I’m the Pope…”
And not to mention the opening song by none other than his Weirdness, Weird Al.
You mentioned Pauly Dangerously, but this article fails simply because there is no mention of the film being so influential it gave the stage name to one of the greatest managers, promoters and talkers in the wrestling business.
His name just happens to be… PAUL! E! DANGEROUSLY!!!
That scene where the brother just wants to get married so he can get some… “That’s it? You little #@$@.”
I got to find this gem somewhere…
Absolute Classic…
“All right, here it is. Johnny Dangerously is going legit.”
“Le-what?”
“Legit.”
“Le-why?”
Another great thing about the movie: Weird Al did a song for it. Weird to consider that his career is still going strong thirty years later when so many other performers from that era have tanked.
[www.youtube.com]
“Shoots through schools” is just one check list item in 2014.