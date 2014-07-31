Celebrate National Orgasm Day With The Best And Worst Of Hollywood’s O-Faces

Of course, no one knows a good orgasm better than the fine folks in show business, because actors and actresses getting their rocks off has become a time-honored tradition in luring John Q. Moviegoer to the theaters each week. Hollywood has been bringing us up close and personal orgasms since at least 1933, when Hedy Lamarr sat back and enjoyed the ride in Ecstasy. Disclaimer: I’m not sure if this clip qualifies as NSFW today, but I believe in 1933 it was grounds for public execution.
No screaming? No violent convulsions and ridiculous faces that really let us know that the actress is enjoying that sex? What a lousy orgasm. Obviously, when we think of the entertainment industry’s orgasmic standard-bearers, though, the conversation always begins with Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally, as her delicatessen O-no-she-didn’t has long been considered her greatest acting achievement (short of being in Innerspace, which is one of the greatest movies ever made).
Did you know that Ryan was nervous when it came time to film that scene? It’s true, the actress was rather bashful about letting loose in front of the cast and crew, so director Rob Reiner, of all people, took it upon himself to coach her. So the next time that you’re trying to bring that special someone to orgasm and the process is proving to be somewhat difficult, ask yourself, “What would Rob Reiner do?” Also, try not to vomit on your partner.
No ordinary man, specifically one who looks like Billy Crystal, should ever believe that he’s capable of making a woman lose her mind like that in bed, which is why we also always turn to Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Seinfeld for an explanation of why a woman would go to such lengths to fool her sexual partner into thinking he’s better than he actually is. After all, a fake orgasm not only tells a lie to the man, but also to all of the women he has sex with after that.
Something that is often lost in the conversation about Hollywood’s great orgasms is that just like in reality, there is sometimes a male partner involved in the pork party. Granted, some sex scenes might have only one person or they could have plenty of people, but with apologies to fans of Caligula, it’s just impossible to keep track of so many orgasms in one film. When it comes to the art of the orgasm, some of the world’s greatest thespians and their directors prefer to have the sex be authentic. Former lovers Sienna Miller and Hayden Christensen reportedly sealed the deal during their sex scenes for Factory Girl, while people even believe that two legends like Jack Nicholson and Jessica Lange danced the forbidden dance in their iconic kitchen table scene in The Postman Always Rings Twice, despite the fact that they have always denied it.
While working on the 2008 film Little Ashes, sparkly vampire Robert Pattinson was so dedicated to making sure that his orgasms seemed real that before filming his sex scene with Javier Beltrán, he pleasured himself in front of the cast and crew so he’d actually climax while Salvador Dalí was getting it on with Federico García Lorca. That’s the kind of loyalty to the craft that you just don’t see from TV and movie stars these days. But that’s not to say that the industry isn’t filled with people who try, because Hollywood has faked more orgasms than all of Tom Cruise’s girlfriends and wives combined.
So to celebrate this honorable holiday of National Orgasm Day, I thought I’d take some time to dig through the best, worst and most bizarre of Hollywood’s most talked about orgasms, while shining the light on some that have simply never gotten the respect (and disrespect) that they deserve. If you’re the type of person who is short on time both on the web and in the bedroom, then perhaps you can celebrate the quick take with this Orgasm Scene Dubstep that isn’t nearly as obnoxious as I expected it to be.
But I’m a man who really likes to get elbow deep for a good orgasm, so let’s get on with the moaning, groaning and all-around boning in this festival of Hollywood orgasms.
(Note: I’m not including Adam Campbell in Date Movie, because that so-called parody was hot Seltzer/Friedberg garbage, but I also didn’t include Shirley MacLaine’s performance in Being There because I couldn’t find video, and because it might be the absolute best scene of its kind, I didn’t want to do it an injustice by merely describing it. Of course, there are also plenty of other movies that I skipped over, so feel free to mention them accordingly.)
What about this guy?
So good that that’s the only thing he’ll ever be remembered for…. for the rest of his life and all of eternity.
2nd one that came to my mind after Harry/Sally.
Read the article specifically for what I assumed to be an obligatory Office Space reference, left disappointed.
That MacGruber scene killed me the first time I saw it and it still kills me now.
Shameless self promotion but I did a supercut of O-faces awhile ago… [youtu.be]
Phew, I thought I was the only one who had a thing for Jenna Elfman.
Come on, man, I love me some Scientologists.
She’s white hot in that particular movie.
Nope, she has something. Shit I even watched an episode of that horrid re-tread show she did back in the day just solely to watch her do Yoga.
Why? Did no one watch Dharma and Greg?
Jesus Christ, I forgot how bad the acting was in Porky’s.
Nice work as always Burnsy!!
Though, in assembling this masterpiece, how many times did you have to check in with Mrs. Palmer and her 5 slut daughters…
Wow, this turned creepy really quickly.
Things my first wife said.
Very crass of me, I know. Though this article hit all his vices (Saved By The Bell, hot equestrian babes, and James Spader) so my sick mind just went there.
But hey, we all got triggers. Mine are 90s slow jams, emotionally unavailable women, and Marge Simpson cosplay. Hell, we even know a guy who gets turned on by quicksand!
Does looking up a bunch of “sex” related stuff mean you should just crank down? No. …But we also have jobs where you put on pants to go to work.
Fortunately, Burnsy is a gentleman and a gentleman never tells.
No Schwarzenegger every kill in Commando, Burnsy I am disappoint. Check those fatigues, you’ll see I’m right.
Maggie Gyllenhall is so awful, it ruined this otherwise fapworthy piece.
Die in a fire. She committed and was legit.
She’s a sad turtle faced fuggo, and she can’t act her way out of a wet paper bag.
And yet I have a picture of her breastfeeding that travels from computer to computer. Funny old world.
Seriously that is on fucking ugly broad.
You are wrong! She sometimes looks ugly but in Secretary she and James Spader are electric!!
What about Jason Biggs’ career-making moment with the pie?
Crap, I loved Keeping the Faith and the VHS of it is in storage with all the thousands of others in my collection but I have zero memory of that scene.
+1 for the Secretary call out. I know what I’m watching tonight.
@Downton Gabby
I forgot what thread it was, but I really enjoyed you and SIll sharing cat photos on KSK.
@Martin, it was the Peter King thread! I’m glad to hear that, I figured people were pissed :) He was a doll for embedding the PB&J Downton Tabby that is a ringer for Mr. Pesky. And since you didn’t ask….
Best cat .gif ever and I can’t get enough excuses to use it:
Did you have a boilermaker for me? (And is that people mean when they gripe that I top from the bottom? Ha ha. But really, you should have had one *smile.*)
@Martin, you should go see them, they don’t tour much out on the East Coast. Definitely my favorite Pacific Northwest-adjacent band :)
@Downton Gabby
I pretty much am that cat gif.
I haven’t gotten around to it, but I will.
Stepbrothers scene was money. Stay Golden Ponyboy.
Me, Myself & Irene deleted scene is still the funniest one that I’ve seen:
Great read!!
I’d put some color into Joan Allen. I’d even shout “I’m Castor Troy” for old times sake.
What about that one movie where Sasha Grey is in a dungeon with one of those fuck machine thingies? Backdoor Sluts 9?
National Orgasm Day comes only once a year.
Oh Chyler Leigh….so hot for that 20 minutes you were in everyone’s lives before dropping off the face of the earth…
Female orgasms…??
I thought that was a BuzzFeed myth?
I like that Hedy Lamarr’s pearl necklace would up hitting the floor.
Chicks hate that.
Wound…….GFDI…….WOUND
Nope, not execution worthy. It’s surprising the number of so called racy/risque things that were in films before the Hays Code was adopted in 1934. In 1933? It was all go!
Regarding 40 Days and 40 Nights:
Regardless of how absurd every last detail of this movie is
You mean like how at the end JOSH HARTNETT GETS RAPED.
Seriously that movie is so fucked.
A history of violence sex scene on the stairs. How was that not in here
Nobody was or will be hotter than Hedy Lamarr
