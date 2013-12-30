Church Teens Battle a Demon from a Porno Mag in Christian Found Footage Movie

I think my two favorite things in the world are North Korean propaganda and Church-produced movie synopses. On the latter note, The Lock In, a new found-footage style horror film from Holy Moly pictures, follows a group of church teens as they inadvertently release an evil demon when they bring a filthy porno mag into the house of God during a church “lock in.” I’ve never been to a church lock in, but I for one am happy that for once someone isn’t being facetious when they describe the holiness of moly.
Thank you, Jesus, for this press release, may I drink of your blood and consume your wafer flesh forever and ever amen.
Holy Moly Pictures has announced the release date for The Lock In, a Christian found footage horror film about pornography to be released January 9th, 2014.
Imagine your life being torn apart and the very wiring of your brain being changed by a seemingly innocent prank. This is what happens when three teenage boys are terrorized by demon activity after a “dirty magazine” is snuck into an overnight church event called a lock in. During the lock in, members of the youth group are “locked in” the church to have fun, play games, and get to know one another. In spite of the youth pastor’s attempt to intervene, the boys must come to terms with the pornographic images themselves in order to be truly freed from the demon.
Movies have always been a good medium to highlight social issues. Pornography is a growing epidemic in the church community for men, women, and children with most of the underage victims being exposed in a place thought to be safe. The producers of the film hope that not only will it be entertaining, it will also be used as a tool for conversations about the dangers of pornography and the importance of being aware.
Want to see the trailer? Of course you do.
The demon is a metaphor for the true damage pornography can have in the lives of youth. There are never graphic or pornographic images shown in the movie. The producers of the film felt that it was important to tell a Christian story about real issues but to keep the images family friendly so anyone could be entertained without fear of exposure to questionable pictures. [MMDNewswire]
Whoa whoa whoa, slow down there, padre, you’re telling me the demon is a “metaphor?” Look, bro, I didn’t start watching this church movie to live in a land nuance and subjectivity, NOW MAKE WITH THE FLAMING SWORDS AND BRIMSTONE!
They’re right about porn releasing the demons though. But wait, don’t people already know this? I thought that was the whole point of porno. OUT, FOUL SPIRITS! (*yelling at penis*) THE POWER OF CHRIST COMPELS YOU! THE POWER OF CHRIST COMPELS YOU! (*watches Faye Reagan video*) (*head spins 360 degrees, pukes on floor, ejaculates, cleans up with holy water*) Oh God, that was good, I need a cigarette.
Of all the video clips that are “not available in your area”, of course this one is.
A Faye Reagan video does sound good right about now.
Warts and all!
I seriously thought this was a joke movie… like the big problem would be that the guys would all disappear because they were all jerking off.
All they have to do to slay the demon is “come to terms” with Playboy?
Laziest horror movie ever.
I get that same kind of screaming and running away reaction when I take off my shirt around the ladies. Now I know I can blame it on demons.
So they took a failing, archaic, once-powerful institution and snuck it into a church?
Woah that’s a regular metaphor burrito right there…wait what is this now?
“It was supposed to be a joke” – I am offended. I take my porn very seriously.
I try to come to terms with pornographic images as often as possible. Can’t wait to see this!
There aren’t nasty pornographic images shown in the movie, but that stripey shirt kid eats someone’s face.
Holy Moly pictures? Billy Batson is not amused.
Not to be confused with Holly Molly Pictures, which produced the Miley Cyrus Christmas video.
Or Molly Holly Pictures which produced the 2003 WWE Women’s Festivus video.
Anyone who’s ever been to an actual church lock-in knows you don’t need to bring porn because people are probably just going to be having sex.
True. I digitally manipulated my first girl in 1993. I didn’t get Photoshop until 2007.
This is true. I went to several lock ins and they were pretty scandalous. I mean, it’s late, dark, places to easily disappear to, and around 3 a.m. you get bored and fidgity. Next thing you know you’re making out with the youth pastor’s son in the baptismal tub.
I like how they explain lock-ins, for everybody who’s been living on another planet for forever.
Not all of us are from North Carolinzione, you know.
Yeah, I wasn’t going to say anything…
Wait, are you saying that lock-ins a weird regional and/or churchy thing? I thought that they were pretty common.
I’ve never heard of a lock-in. Do they actually lock the doors?
WHERE THE HELL WERE YOU IN THE LAST POSTZIONE?
Yeah, never heard of that. But I’m from the Godless state of Canada, God help me.
Don’t go asking for help from God then, Canadian heathen.
I didn’t know anything like that existed.
When I was in High School we went to the Catholic Church across the street as part of a school emergency drill (like if there was a shooter or fire or s**t).
The fact that I didn’t burst into flames is proof that God is lazy.
The one I went to, the cool thing was to stay up for 24 straight hours. I can’t imagine what it was like for the adults to deal with a bunch of 12 year olds who’d each had about 2.5 liters of cola and were still drinking it at 7:00 in the morning.
Locking your kids in the church at night? that’s some back woods evangilatin’
Seriously though, I say bravo to the hypocritical parents who invented the idea so they could host a swingers party without those brats interrupting again.
I grew up in the Pacific Northwest – which definitely has its share of weird religious branches and never heard of a lock-in. Sounds like something the fine folks at Mars Hill would do “voluntarily”.
Is the demon “female sexuality/the clitoris”? The Mighty Feklahr is pretty sure it is.
Because demons aren’t real?!
As the say in Japan, if the van is a lock in, don’t come a-knockin.
Guy’cha!
Ha!
So, there is no way this is actually real, right?
why do they lock the doors? if people came willingly, why isn’t it just a sleepover at church?
And is the demon released the newly released ghost of Al Goldstein? Cause…if so, I have a pretty juicy copyright lawsuit headed their way.
I think the point is no kid ever goes to church willingly.
At 1:00 in, the third guy running in the hallway…isn’t he carrying the camera? So confused.
A wizard did it.
This sounded like a pretty rad idea until I realized it was done by Kirk Cameron’s disciples.
I don’t like my demon porn too preachy… and ultimately I just wanna see some bible thumping little bitches get theirs and totally rock out their belief system to the sounds of Nine Inch Nails.
……people still read Porn mags?
This movie takes place three years ago. That’s like, two weeks before the xtubes got big.
I can’t wait till the porn knockoff is released.
Seriously.
Not sure they can find a porn word to rhyme with “Lock” though.
LOL @ the movie being parodied having lower production values.
Hehe, yeah, pornography is a ‘growing’ epidemic. Hehe, the boys will have to ‘come to terms’ with it. Hehe, hehe, hehehehehehehehehe…
And yet Kirk Cameron still won’t give Julie McCullough any work.
Strangely enough, half of Faye Reagan’s appeal is that you could imagine her sitting next to you in church. The rest is all freckles and red hair and unnnnnnt
That neckbeard look sorta ’70s bushlike and was kinda hot, especially with the hot moobs. This movie is subliminal as shit! Bet there’s some back cleavage as well.
this may be the most profane thing you have ever written. nice,
In my experience with lock-ins, you just wander around until you find an open office with a computer and internet instead of bothering with magazines
Ah, yes. The ancient battle against a biological imperative.
Rumor has it that in the sequel someone gets possessed by a ghost load.
This seriously looks like a joke.
Also i used to work for an entertainment company that brought like slides and rock walls to events and we had to work a lock-in and it was the creepiest thing ever. The fake smiles and odd false morals really made it quite terrible
Why do the super religious always do the fake smile thing? I had a lady on the LRT hand me an anti-abortion pamphlet while wearing a huge creepy grin on her face.
Seriously lady, do you finger yourself to pictures of aborted fetuses or are you basking in the sadistic pleasure of making people uncomfortable like Lars Von Trier?
The only direction for my erection is towards the path of salvation.
The tagline should be: This movie was supposed to be a joke, then Kirk Cameron bought it for realzies.
And the demon was forever vanquished until they all went home and remembered that the internet is, like, everywhere.
Is it strange that I like Ashlyn Rae more then Faye Reagan?
Dan Harmon is really slumming it.
I can’t believe Morton Salt hasn’t showed up on this thread. You’d think the Dove signal would’ve gone off over his house or something.
It’s impossible to read “porno mag” without imagining a hard New England accent
Someone smuggled in stills from the Farrah Abraham porn. I mean demon was mentioned.
I always here it in Mike D’s voice: Man, living at home is such a drag
Now your mom threw away your best porno mag.
You gotta fight… dun nuh for your right, to paaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarttttttttttaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyyyy
Same here.
So basically we got Pornomental Activity. Can’t be any worse than Suing the Devil, can it?
I hear they’re making a movie about a mutated form of HIV that turns homosexuals into hordes of zombies.
Handsy minister playing jingle balls: no problemo
Porno mag in a church: SHIT GON GET FUCKED.
So a kid sucking on black licorice and in need of a (hair) bangs cut is supposed to be ‘evil’? Keep trying, guys. Keep trying…
Seems to be a lot of confusion about “lock-ins’. In the MidWest – like Michigan- it’s not unheard of. We have high schools that do ‘lock-ins’ for multiple reasons. You want to know those reasons then you’ll have to contact those schools because I’m not your mother. The doors get locked at a certain time of night and everyone is obligated to stay in the building until at least 7am. Good times. uh huh
My church used to have Lock-Ins too. I remember having lots of fun at them.
I think this might be a great movie. If it is anything like the Lock Ins that I remember, there should be a lot of T & A.
I take it that creepy gurning porno guy – whose name escapes me and he’s often referenced on here – is playing the demon.