Coen Bros may switch to digital after Inside Llewyn Davis

Bad news for bros who like celluloid out of the New York Film Festival this week. According to ThePlaylist, the Coens have intimated that they’ll be making the move from shooting on film to digital for their next film. And because they’re almost never apart and are often quoted collectively, I like to imagine the Coen Brothers giving all of their statements with Ethan standing on Joel’s shoulders inside a giant trench coat.
It looks like Joel and Ethan Coen are moving away from film and into digital. And if you ask the filmmakers, who saw their “Inside Llewyn Davis” screen for press at the New York Film Festival [last week], it’s something they’re half-heartedly embracing. “I have to say I’m not wildly enthusiastic about the idea,” Joel told press. “This movie was shot on film for a couple of reasons. We were working with a DP whom we had done one small thing with in the past. [DP] Bruno [Delbonnel] had also not shot anything with a digital camera before, and we discussed that would be one more complicated factor in our relationship with a DP. It’s all a hybrid thing now because it all goes into a box, it goes into a computer, and gets heavily manipulated. But it’s probable that the next one we shot will be done digitally.”
Hmm, I don’t know about drawing the conclusion that Inside Llewyn Davis will be their last movie on film based on the quote that it’s probable that their next one will be digital, like ThePlaylist has, but I wasn’t there, so maybe there’s something else they said that isn’t quoted.
It’s really hard to tell the difference these days when the DP is really good. I imagine the Coens will be just fine in the digital world.
Although, despite it being film I’m not a huge fan of the look of Inside Llewyn Davis. Even though O Brother had its color pulled in one direction for the whole movie there was still a bunch of detail in the image. This movie looks kinda like a hazy mess. Still excited to see it, obviously. I even like the Coen movies everyone else hates.
I really don’t think it’s a big deal anymore. The gap between film and digital is constantly shrinking. A good DP can still create a film look with the correct lenses, lighting, color correction, etc.
“Side By Side” is a good thing to watch for a primer of the current state of the digital vs film argument. Which is to say there are two people left in the industry that truly embrace film. Besides, at this point it’s less of a director’s decision than a financial decision, and before long there will be no film stock. So buck up and learn how to use a RED.
A DP is essentially capturing light, and the best of them will be able to use either technology. It’s not to say there are some shitty looking digitally shot movies out there, but there are hundreds of shitty looking filmed movies out there, too.