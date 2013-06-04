Okay, seriously, what’s up with all the Rapture scripts?

Volcano, Dante’s Peak; Deep Impact, Armageddon; No Strings Attached, Friends with Benefits; The Prestige, The Illusionist – that ideas come in twos in Hollywood is nothing new, but seriously, this rapture thing has gotten out of hand. We’ve already seen Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, and this year brings the release of both This is the End, with Seth Rogen and James Franco, and Rapture-palooza, with Craig Robinson.
And now, today comes word of The Leftovers, a Damon Lindelof-produced HBO series about, you guessed it, life after the rapture. I’ll say this for it, it has a much better title than “Rapture-palooza.”
Justin Theroux has been cast in Damon Lindelof’s HBO pilot “The Leftovers.”
Drama, based on a novel of the same name written by Tom Perrotta, centers on life after the Rapture happens — and the people who didn’t make the cut, and are left behind in a suburban community.
Theroux will play Kevin Garvey, a chief of police and father of two who is trying to maintain some semblance of normalcy in this new world. The thesp recently appeared in feature film “Wanderlust,” and held a recurring role on NBC’s “Parks and Rec.”
Lindelof is exec producing and co-writing “The Leftovers” with Perrotta. Peter Berg, also an executive producer, is slated to helm the pilot. [Variety]
Okay, so this one’s a drama. Does that make it different enough? Does the idea of Peter “Join the Army, Motherf*cker” Berg directing intrigue you enough not to mind? I can’t decide, myself. All I know is that it seems like everyone had a similar idea right around the time Left Behind came out. It’s gonna suck when Kirk Cameron’s up in heaven eating Subway sandwiches, and all us sinners are down here with empty bellies like Belinda.
Yeah, would’ve figured a song with the shittiest white girl rap ’til Kreayshawn would prove such fertile ground.
If all you get in heaven is Subway and the company of Kirk Cameron then bring on hell, bitches. You can rapture deez nuts.
Well two things.
First, there are a lot of people who actually believe Revelation is true. Those people also happen to be sheeplike consumers.
Second, it’s like Bret said about this on a Frotcast and Patton Oswalt mentioned in his apocalypse bit. People want to believe that their lives matter because ultimately humanity ends and no one will care.
I believe Revelation is true, but I also believe that most people have it wrong because they don’t get a lot of the symbolism. Does that make me a sheep?
Isn’t being a sheep that’s part of the flock, considered a good thing to Christians and Catholics? Any time I go to a Christian wedding, or funeral, it’s all the guy up front talks about. There’s the whole Shepard thing too.
I personally think it’s because our lives are so comfortable and we don’t really have many life challenging problems as a culture (I mean we wait in lines for days for new cell phones, not for water) so it kind of lets us think how we’d handle things if it all went to shit.
The Zombie/Wasteland part of “Zombie, Spaceship, Wasteland.” That’s a good point.
I just know I’d die first in any of those scenarios but I guess it makes sense as much as the survivalists and endtimers. I haven’t kept up as much, but I’m certain that whole deal is just as strong as ever. Those folks scare me.
So I just asked jeeves who the fuck Justin Theroux was and I found out he wrote Tropic Thunder, Iron Man 2, and Rock of Ages. Uhhhh… what? Tropic Thunder was hilarious, I didn’t know Iron Man 2 even had a script and Rock of Ages is an abortion of a film that I won’t even watch and I’ve seen some terrible, horrible, no good, very bad movies.
Kirk Cameron’s version of The Aristocrats ends at “a family with two children go to a talent agency”. It’s funny because every agent is Jewish.
The devil likes his Subway sandwiches toasted.
PSA: That picture comes from a serious movie that has a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.
TIL that Face/Off has a 94% on RT. Got dayum did not see that coming.
That picture never isn’t funny.
Somebody will have to explain that title to Val Kilmer.
I bet all these end of the world movies started being written in the height of the Mayan calendar B.S., or at least green lit for production during it. All too late for the movies to come out in time for the apocalypse, to be topical. Like an expensive party thrown for Jesus’s second coming, he was a no show, the money has been spent, so now we are stuck with all these left overs. Rapture movies I mean.
In the land of actors, The thesp is king
I waiting on C-Tates’ apocalypse movie where he challenges Satan to a rap battle which will decide the fate of the world.
“Rapture Ass Off” is gonna be HOT!
I’m*, god dammit…
Don’t forget At World’s End, the British variant!
So fucking FIVE in total. Jiminy.
Oops. THE World’s End. “At World’s End” was like Pirates of the Caribbean 6 or something. Far Side of the World?
THREE CHEERS FOR LUCKY JACK