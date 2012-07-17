The Nerdiest Controversy: Dark Knight Trolling Gets Critic Banned from RT

Strap in your retainers, folks, it’s about to insular. (*big puff on inhaler*) So, The Dark Knight Rises opens this Thursday, and reviews have been pouring in since the weekend. While the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, a few jerks couldn’t help dropping dooks in the punch bowl (and no one likes dook punch, except maybe your mom). While the average positive review garnered 15 comments or less, the negative ones shot into triple digits almost instantly. Marshall Fine’s early pan, comparing TDKR unfavorably to Transformers, earned 831 comments before commenting was closed and RottenTomatoes had to remove the link to keep from crashing his site. Death threats abounded, which seems like a perfectly reasonable response to a person who didn’t like a movie you haven’t seen yet.
Enter Eric Snider from Film.com, who thought it’d be funny to post a fake review snippet, saying “The Dark Knight Rises is easily the most disappointing Batman film so far – and I’m including Schumacher’s Batman & Robin in that statement.” It was a good prank and probably spiked his web traffic for the day. Downside is, Rotten Tomatoes didn’t think it was funny and subesequently banned him. But as a wise man once said, “You’ve got to pay the troll toll, to get into this boy’s hole.”
From a personal response by RT Editor in Chief Matt Atchity:
Which leads me to Eric D. Snider. He thought it would be funny to post a negative review link on Rotten Tomatoes that links to his own site. He misrepresented his review link. (In case you didn’t know, some critics post their own reviews, and my staff posts some — it’s about 50/50). By attributing the link to Film.com, he misrepresented that organization. This is not the first time he’s done this, nor is it the first time his journalistic ethics have been brought into question. In our opinion, by knowingly posting a link that isn’t a review (and he hadn’t seen the movie), Snider has abused our trust, and therefore, his reviews will no longer apply to the Tomatometer. [RT]
Aw, RottenTomatoes, WHY SO SERIOUS? (Does that joke still work, or do I have to make up something about this being Rotten’s reckoning now?). On a serious note, if anyone deserves a good trolling, it’s people freaking out over a negative review of a film they haven’t seen yet. Plus, it’s less a true trolling than it is a transparent prank – if they clicked the negative snippet, they’d be taken to an explanation that it was a joke. He wasn’t permanently misleading them (which I do think is lame, like when people post true-sounding fake articles on April Fool’s). Still, even if it was a good joke, he did still abuse RT’s system, so I can see why they banned him (though perhaps a permanent ban is a bit harsh). (And this is neither here nor there, but RT banning anyone is a joke when you consider the fact that they still allow reviews from Pete Hammond, who literally just writes collections of pull-quotes studios might want to use in their marketing. And not even good pull-quotes. If a copywriter had called Oliver Stone’s Savages “The perfect Stone-r movie” like Pete Hammond did, he’d be fired, and hopefully wedgied.)
Sorry. Look, I warned you that it was going to get insular, didn’t I? So what’s our takeaway in all this? Probably that we should be nicer to each other, especially when the discussion topic is a batman movie. Chill out, brosephs & brosephinas. Sometimes I think the only thing nerds hate more than sunlight is each other.
Well, taking RT seriously at all is pure foolishness (e.g. Indiana Jones 4’s 77% freshness rating)
THERE ARE TWO THINGS YOU DON’T FUCK WITH:
1. WU-TANG CLAN
2. THE FUCKING TOMATOMETER
And if you want tomatoes, then bring the ruckus
Matt Atchity ain’t nothing to fuck with
Straight from the tomatometer slums thats busted
Matt Atchity ain’t nothing to fuck with.
Three things, actually.
3. Ain’t nobody fucks with the Dowager Countess. Ain’t nobody.
a few jerks couldn’t help dropping dooks in the punch bowl
Although I can respect your alliteration, I prefer the phrase “blowing feeks in the punch bowl” instead. It implies more exertion and force. The internal pressure required to “drop a dook” is negligible.
but…there’s no alliteration in that phrase…
Wait, PEOPLE SMOKE WEED AT SUNDANCE?
Stop, stop, stop, stop. All right, uh … not bad. Good rhythm, love the enthusiasm. I feel like you’re saying “boy’s hole,” and it’s clearly “soul”…
ERIC D. SNIDERS PUNISHMENT MUST BE MORE SEVERE.
I don’t think that would be very ICE!!!
Oh wait, are we only doing ones from the good movies?
Last line is the best line I’ve read in quite sometime, but I don’t get out much.
Seriously, how do you expect me to take this story seriously without referring to it as “Tomatogate”?
Getting mad because somebody didn’t like a movie that you liked is crazy.
I prefer getting all indignant when something that I hate is popular.
Here Here! DEATH TO THE BIG BANG THEORY!
I go with the old, “Oh, you would(n’t) like that movie.”
Did you think you could get away without capitalizing “Batman” in your final paragraph, YOU FUCKING PIECE OF SHIT!
Stop hating on Batman, troll.
“From a personal response by RT Editor in Chief Matt Atchity…”
He should have responded anonymously, then he could have been a Tomato source.
…I am not Pete Hammond by the way.
Come on guys, let’s not bury Eric.
We’ve buried enough members of the Film.com family.
+100 for a great always sunny reference, Vince.
When something gets too cool the negative reviews have to happen. How else can you tell that you’re supposed to turn against something?
Looked like uproxx is at 99,989 likes. Just 11 likes away from us turning on you.
Batman and Robin was terrible, but it’s watchable. I don’t think they can screw up a Batman movie, especially not the Nolan brothers.
When I hear the Hanz Zimmer Batman theme, those 4 notes repeating over and over, I just say quietly to myself “Over-rated, over-rated, over-rated, over-rated” in time with the music. Also, my brother and I have been referring to the film as “Over-rated 3” all year.
so clever. I wanna be your friend.
*walks over to punchbowl, takes off sombrero, pulls down pantalones..
Only way to get this movie anymore overrated would be if Nolan added some stupid gimmick where half the movie is in chronological order and half in reverse.
#48fps #YOLO
Wow did he really use the phrases “journalistic ethics” and “Tomatometer” in the same paragraph?
So, what’s the backlash going to look like when Armond White publishes his review?
oh you know A Dub is at his penthouse headquarters cackling with maniacal laughter. “Dance puppets dance! It’s all coming into place vis a vis the capricious undertones of Battlefield Earth!”
I cant believe critics are still being treated like real people. Nothing ever good comes from that
and now I need to watch the Dayman episode…again…for the 14th time this year…
From having viewed all the trailers for TDKR i am disappointed that so much of the film was shot in the daylight. Batman thrives in the darkness. He’s a fucking bat!
eric d. snyder is not gonna take it, he´s not gonna take it anymooooooore
To quote from another article on this site that I think fits this one perfectly as well,
“The moral of the story? Everything’s awful and no one should have an opinion about anything.”
alright nazi, i will go down the same rough road when Antman comes out. get ready pansies, i f*cking love antman.