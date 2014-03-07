Ranking Wes Anderson’s Movies: A Definitive, Quantitative, Scientific Analysis

Wes Anderson’s Grand Budapest Hotel (review here) hits theaters in limited release today, and thus, what better time to take the multi-faceted art works of the Anderson oeuvre and boil them down into a single unit so that they may be incorporated into a crude ranking system? I can think of few better ways to start fights among friends. Bottle Rocket over Rushmore? Put up your dukes, you philistine! (*throws carnation to the floor*)
In any case, as we like to say, KNIVES OUT, PANSIES! IT’S TIME TO QUANTIFY INTANGIBLES! Just remember that these rankings are all in good fun, I wouldn’t want anyone to spill a soy chai.
1. Royal Tenenbaums
It’s a tough choice between this and Rushmore, but those are the two standouts, the only real possibilities for one and two. It’s easy to be annoyed with Royal Tenenbaums 13 years after the fact because of the easy Halloween costume possibilities (somehow the same phenomenon doesn’t detract as much from The Big Lebowski, I’m not sure why), but the first time I saw it, that scene with Eli Cash’s paintings made me laugh probably harder than I have at anything else in a Wes Anderson movie. By the way, my personal theory is that Eli Cash was intended as a dopey knockoff of Cormac McCarthy. The whole bit about the obsolete vernacular, and the reading – tell me this doesn’t sound like a Cormac McCarthy parody:
Vaya con dios, muchachos.
Royal Tenenbaums established most of the tendencies we now know as Wes Andersonisms – slow motion, yellow text, young love, people in uniform, the master/protege relationship, tracking shots, visual staging humor – but it also has the most overlap between the visual staging he’s become known for, and the naughtiness of his earlier work. The rebelliousness is muted compared to Rushmore, but all of the Gene Hackman scenes are still pretty amazing. I know the rumor is Gene Hackman was supposedly a pain in the ass on the set, but it was so, so worth it.
2. Rushmore
This is a great scene to put on any time I want to be in a good mood.
As visually masterful as Wes Anderson is in later movies, like Moonrise Kingdom and Grand Budapest Hotel, I watch Rushmore and miss the days when the visuals were second to the content. The best thing about it was that it was a movie about two shitheads. It was legitimately rebellious, Wes Anderson’s later movies seem so mannered by comparison. Rushmore has easily my favorite Bill Murray performance in any Wes Anderson film, and it actually made me like Jason Schwartzman.
Anderson is so pretty and precious now – I think he still was back in the Rushmore days, but pretty and precious staging goes great with characters acting like total pricks. It’s that salty and sweet combo. Rushmore had that “f*ck you” edge to it, and I miss that.
And of course, no bad pun has ever been delivered so witheringly as in the dinner scene.
These are OR scrubs.
Oh, are they?
3. Fantastic Mr. Fox
Anderson’s lone foray into animation makes me wish he’d do it more. Maybe this makes me old, but the stop-motion, traditional animation with practical effects looks a thousand times cooler to me than any computer animation (and is undoubtedly much harder).
I love Fantastic Mr. Fox, but, judging by his post-Fantastic Mr. Fox output, part of me wonders if this was the movie that led Wes Anderson to start treating his flesh-and-blood actors like an animator treats figurines.
4. The Life Aquatic, With Steve Zissou
Probably Wes Anderson’s strangest film. Life Aquatic tends to be polarizing, because it’s almost entirely production design driven. I like it, but even for me, there are entire scenes that don’t work at all (the amphibious assault, for instance). The idea of an entirely production design-driven film doesn’t seem that odd after Moonrise Kingdom and especially Grand Budapest Hotel, but I put The Life Aquatic above those because it was so unexpected at the time. It still felt slightly subversive.
5. Grand Budapest Hotel
As a commenter in my review put it, you just want to live inside this movie. The sets, costumes, and choreography are about as good as any movie has ever been. It’s so rich in texture, it would probably amazing to watch on mushrooms. That said, it feels even more mannered than Moonrise Kingdom, and the only thing unexpected about it is how good it looks (even if you expected it to look amazingly good, it still looks better than that). And really? Another stupid little kid wedding? Puke. Part of me wishes there had been no dialog except F. Murray Abraham narrating the entire thing as a story book. I would download that guy reading a tampon box as an audiobook.
6. Moonrise Kingdom
Like Richie and Margot running away to a hotel, but expanded to a whole movie! Moonrise was strange for me, because I hated it throughout a bulk of the middle of the movie, especially that beach scene. That felt like a Stella Artois commercial. But the ending was so perfect that I almost came back around. Still, as amazing as it was to look at, it was still about little kids falling in love, and I hate watching little kids fall in love. At least in Royal Tenenbaums there was a quasi-incest angle.
7. Bottle Rocket
I know, I know, I didn’t have the foresight to recognize Wes Anderson as a genius auteur back when he was fresh out of film school. It’s just that Bottle Rocket kind of nails every film school trope – two regular guys having witty conversations about nothing, someone’s in a psych ward because everyone’s got issues, a half-baked heist, an unconventional romance, and someone has a gun for some reason. There’s good stuff in it, but on the whole it’s sort of an aimless ramble.
8. The Darjeeling Limited
Seriously, does anyone remember anything about this movie? They were in India and there was a train and Owen Wilson had a bandage on his face for some reason? I think the moral of the story was, “Wes Anderson really likes India.”
As a general rule, I tend to hate Wes Anderson films. I just don’t have the stomach for that much whimsy. The Life Aquatic and the Darjeeling Limited made me want to murder everyone.
That said, I fully agree with your #1. As much as I dislike most of his movies, I really liked the Royal Tenenbaums. I’ve never seen Rushmore, though. Maybe I should give it a shot.
I haven’t seen the Royal Tenenbaums (it’s been on my list, literally forever), but Rushmore is by far my favorite film of Wes Anderson. Vince nailed it when he described how it possess the typical Anderson whimsical aspects, but yet the characters were complete assholes. That contrast made for a terrific combination. His films since then have missed that edge, and I think you would love Rushmore because it has that edge. Also, I think you would love Fantastic Mr. Fox if you haven’t already seen it, for the same reasons.
No sense Magoo.
Darjeeling is definitely the worst, like you said I can’t remember a single thing about it and I’m pretty sure I was sober when I saw it. Life Aquatic might be my favorite but the first time I watched it I didn’t like it. It seems to have grown on me, whereas Royal Tenenbaums has gotten worse with repeated viewings although that may be because I’ve seen it 1,000 times.
“Royal Tenenbaums has gotten BETTER with repeated viewings”
I fixed it for you.
Nope, WORSE. I’d rather masturbate with sandpaper than sit through it again.
I always masturbate to this movie. Gwyneth Paltrow’s character is the hottest girl in the history of movies
@Mancy wooden finger fetish?
Fantastic Mr. Fox and Grand Budapest Hotel are the only two I haven’t seen. Gotta get on that. I like Zissou better than Rushmore, call me polarized if you must, I’ve been running my blades over a wet stone and shining them with a damp oil cloth.
Rushmore is Scarface for the art school set.
Rushmore is Gen X’s Catcher in the Rye.
Life Aquatic is two movies: First half sucks the second half is awesome
Moonrise Kingdom should be higher for nothing else than Ed Norton
Darjeeling blows
Then by the Transitive Property one could say Catcher in the Rye is Scarface for Baby Boomers. I’m digging this theory.
I gotta put Life Aquatic on top personally. I love every second of that movie every time I watch it.
Yep, by far, Life Aquatic was the best film, and honestly Vince, I loved the shit out of the Lightning Strike rescue op on the Ping islands. It was fucking brilliant in so many ways, not the least of which were Goldblum’s reaction and getting shot, the leaches bit, and Wilem Defoe “You might be on “B” Squad, But you’re the “B” Squad leader.”
The soundtrack was dope. The comedy was dry. The whimsy was subdued. And the interns got glocks…
A+
No, they all share one.
I’d put Rushmore at #1 if for no reason other than the letter written with the kid voiceover that said:
“Dear Max, I am sorry to say that I have secretly found out that Mr. Blume is having an affair with Miss Cross. My first suspicions came when I saw them Frenching in front of our house. And then I knew for sure when they went skinny dipping in Mr. Blume’s swimming pool, giving each other handjobs while you were taking a nap on the front porch.”
small children talking matter-of-factly about hand jobs is like 10,000x more endearing to me than pretending to get married.
Other than that, I’m pretty surprised how much I agree with this list.
Well said I agree.
handjobs were predominant in that film, which I found oddly compelling for the truly juvenile characters. Moonrise kingdom would have been better if there had been more kids talking about handjobs.
“One morning, over at Elizabeth’s beach house, she asked me if I’d rather go water-skiing or lay out. And I realized that not only did I not want to answer THAT question, but I never wanted to answer another water-sports question, or see any of these people again for the rest of my life.”
Yes, straight out of film school, but i love Bottle Rocket… and all the rest.
The thing I like about it is that it had all the art film tropes but still managed to be good.
i agree with the ranking, but that line slayed me, and the “I bet your complicated” line. It had some great moments
Mr. Fox was cute. Tenenbaums felt original and unlike anything else, so it had that. I know that’s the favorite of 90% of fans, but I lean toward Rushmore. And even that I don’t love whole-heartedly.
I don’t have the whimsy gag-reflex of most people, but I still can’t pinpoint why I’m resistant to this type of film making, and yet open to watching them when they come on cable.
Everyone knows Grand Budapest Hotel will be Wes Andersons best movie. What this list presupposes is, maybe it isn’t.
Take out Grand Budapest Hotel, which I obviously haven’t seen yet, and I’m 100% down with this ranking.
I still really like Moonrise Kingdom, though. It has a kitty.
He only eats kitten food.
@Patty Boots ….Moonrise is my favorite too. OMG, first I only wanted to knock boots with you but now I think I’m falling in love. Is your cat a male? If so, I hope he is neutered…
I haven’t seen Budapest Hotel yet. But barring that causing some significant change I have no problems with your rankings. Though I might have put Mr Fox one step down and lifted Life Aquatic up one. But I like both films.
You forgot “Scream.”
There is no child wedding in Grand Budapest Hotel, Vince. It was a real wedding and it wasn’t even a big part of the movie.
Yeah, the culmination of a precocious romance. A child wedding for all intents and purposes.
I’m just saying that it was a lot different than the one in Moonrise Kingdom.
I will grant you that.
Hooray!
I agree with this list 100%, except for all the ways in which I would change it.
Does anyone else suspect Wes Anderson is also Paul W.S. Anderson? I mean, two middle initials, if that isn’t twee enough, they’re “W” and “S”–wake up, sheeple!
Not to mention the many similarities between the “Resident Evil” movies and “Wes” Anderson’s films.
Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson steeples his fingers next to a blazing hearth fire as we fail to identify his TWO alter-egos.
I actually think Darjeeling Limited is his best film. Or at least my personal favorite.
It’s music isn’t showboaty, the characters are assholes that have good arcs and just the overall pallette of colours and scenes is amazing.
Same here. I like the more melancholy Wes Anderson which is why I think Fantastic Mr Fox and Moonrise Kingdom didn’t affect me as much.
Agreed.
Its music isn’t showboaty?
The only part of that film I liked was the showboaty slo-mo walk set to the Kinks’ “Strangers”
Over-use of slo-mo and the heavy-handed symbolism of them shedding baggage. It was like a Zach Braff movie.
I really liked Moonrise Kingdom.. I thought it was actually the least obnoxious.
There are some truly beautiful visuals in it as well.
I think Moonrise Kingdom is my favorite of his…either that or Life Aquatic…It has been quite some time since I have seen Rushmore or Royal Tenenbaums so maybe if my XBox breaks I will watch them again sometime.
Plus Bob Balaban.
The list is perfect, Vince. Don’t change a thing.
Actually, I do remember one thing in Darjeeling: Natalie Portman’s ass.
That’s in Hotel Chevalier, an accompanying, but separate, short film.
The line in Darjeeling where Owen Wilson says “Look at these assholes” to the kids crossing the river just destroyed me the first time I saw it.
My favorite is Life Aquatic, while my least favorite is Mr. Fox. I just found that one to be dull.
Kenneth the Page was in the Fantastic Mr. Fox?
Just now after reading this list I realized that a lot of the visual look of Wes’s movies now are basically Max Fischer’s plays from Rushmore.
BRRAHHMMM
Holy tits, you’re right.
I’m with Vince in that if you are going to shower me with whimsy give me some asshole characters to round it out. The mix of Schwartz and Murray was absolute genius and it’s disappointing in a way that Wes hasn’t built more on the success of those characters in his other films (not the actors per se, but the interplay between two morally obtuse individuals). Tennenbaums and Rushmore are the only two on the list that have characters that interest me as much as the sets and choreography. I thought Moonrise came the closest but watching a kid love story just gets creepy after a while to me. The Sam character in Moonrise was close to having that edge but not that close.
Zissou was an asshole. Hennessey was a huge asshole. There was a topless intern. Several people died and got shot and got chopped with machetes. Life Aquatic had it all, and was brilliant.
Things I remember about The Darjeeling Limited as written in a quaint little Wes Anderson list
1. Natalie Portman’s Ass in the prologue
2. A fake looking tiger for some reason.
3. Owen Wilson’s character’s attempted suicide coinciding with his actual attempted suicide
4. The 3 guys with big noses are brothers, and Angelica Huston is their mom who is a nun in India
5. Bill Murray is in it for about 10 seconds or so
6. A weird flashback story scene or something in a New Yorky garage
7. Some indian kid dies at some point
8. Trains and rattlesnakes
9. Natalie Portman’s Ass
Actually more than I thought I’d remember. Still better than Bottle Rocket or Moonrise Kingdom in this douche’s opinion.
I’d put fox above Rushmore, but then Jason Schwartzman always comes off as an indelible douche to me in films…
say what you want about Darjeeling (and it is eminently forgettable), but the flashback scene where the brothers intimidate the truck driver into getting back into his truck is pretty great.
See this list is just making me want to go back and watch these movies cause of all the underrated parts.
“There’s good stuff in it, but on the whole it’s sort of an aimless ramble.”
BLASPHEMER!
I think this film caught a whole generation of movie-lovers at just the right moment, offering something a little tweaky and weird. It may not hold up as well today, but damn it was the right film at the right time.
ranking Wes Anderson films is like ranking Radiohead albums, interchangeable greatness compared to most other artists’ bodies of works.
At least I don’t have to worry about him marrying his adopted Korean step-daughter.
I’m a sucker for Wes Anderson movies, just like I’m a sucker for David Lynch movies. I completely understand why some people don’t like them. But there is so much worth seeing that I watch every one, and get happy and angry both.
I can’t think of too many internet rankings I’ve agreed with as closely as this one. Personally, I’d bump Life Aquatic up to #2, but it’s a movie I really love without being able to explain WHY I really love it… Otherwise, agree with these rankings 100%.
I’m kind of surprised everyone likes Life Aquatic so much. It does have some great parts (and an underrated, atypical performance by Owen Wilson), but it doesn’t hang together that well. It’s just sort of silly without much point.
Apart from that, though, excellent ranking. Haven’t seen MK or GBH yet, but based on the trailers that is exactly where I expect them to fall.
Haven’t seen GBH as well, but I thought Moonrise Kingdom was fantastic. It’s worth a watch. Also, I agree with you on The Life Aquatic. It almost entirely relied on the visuals, and Bill Murray, to make it somewhat enjoyable.
“These are OR scrubs.” “Oh, are they?”
I seem to recall from the commentary that that was ad-libbed.
Holy shit…I’ve seen all of these movies ( except Bottle Rocket and Darjeeling ) and never had a fucking clue as to who Wes Anderson was ( I really need to learn more director’s names )
Anyway- I have loved all of the ones I’ve seen, especially Moonrise and Life Aquatic. If he is the one that writes these movies, he is an absolute genius !!
Wow Vince you missed out on Darjeeling! It’s definitely aimless for the first 40 mins, but after they rescue the kids in the river I thought the film was trying to bring the 3 brothers together spiritually as Owen had been trying to do for the first 40. The brothers couldn’t care less about the trip thus it made the viewer react the same, but then it sort of flips on you and you’re experiencing their connected-ness together.
Also life aquatic #1 or gfy
Though I’m flattered your referenced my comment in this post, you are unfortunately wrong. It goes:
1.) Rushmore
2.) The Royal Tenenbaums
3.) Bottle Rocket
4.) A Life Aquatic
5.) The Fantastic Mr. Fox
6.) The Grand Budapest Hotel
7.) Darjeeling Limited
8.) Moonrise Kingdom
Though with all honesty, 4 through 7 could be swapped around in any order as long as we’re clear that Rushmore and Tenenbaums are the best and Moonrise is the worst.
My one absolute, can’t argue with me on this is that Rushmore and Royal are one and two. I don’t even care what order, but those two are far superior than any of his other movies.
Vince, I… just can’t figure out your dismissal of Life Aquatic. Can you at least provide some basis other than “I didn’t like the 2 minute ‘let me show you my boat'” scene?
My brother and I used to watch Bottle Rocket a lot as teenagers and quote it back to one another. It holds a particularly special place in my heart.
Man, I loved The Darjeeling Limited. It’s entirely about the characters and not so much about the story. It’s really more about the journey than the destination. Seeing the similarities the brothers have and the traits they inherited from their mother made me really enjoy the film. They all had flaws, but were all able to redeem themselves.
I think “The Life Aquatic” had some of the highest highs but also some of the lowest lows in the Anderson canon. I attribute the odd shift in tone to the co-written script. The bits of navel-gazing I associate more with Noah Baumbach. Yes, yes, I will see “Frances Ha” at some point and come to my senses, but as far as “The Life Aquatic” goes, it has its drawbacks.
Chief of which is its running time. Good fuckity David-Bowie’s-oeuvre-in-Portuguese, it drags. I dig the premise, but what unfolds over the next hour-and-a-half is so much more convoluted than it needs to be. A pregnant Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum has no sympathy for a dog, Owen Wilson is fatally wounded in a helicopter crash (whiplash from that tonal shift), and Anjelica Houston doing Etheline Tenenbaum again. It’s a mixed bag.
But, as Mr. Mancini notes, at least it broke the mold of twee for twee’s sake. I can admire it for what it isn’t more than for what it is, I guess. Parts of it have stuck with me, and I can’t say that about “Moonrise Kingdom” or “The Darjeeling Limited.” This list is good. This list is life.
Excellent analysis.
I agree with all of this. I really loved the topless assistant.
The tonal shifts were the best parts: perfect for the subject matter and part and parcel with Anderson’s juxtaposition of nostalgic fantasy with melancholy realism.
Anyways, Vince is wrong. There’s an objective metric for rating Wes Anderson movies: the greater the percentage of screen time allocated to Bill Murray, the better the film.
This list is correct. Rushmore is my favorite but I agree with the larger point about the top two being well above the rest. I would probably like Life Aquatic more, but I bought an Australian copy and can’t watch the DVD…true story.
Far, far above the rest.
But I actually liked Bottle Rocket a lot. Saw it in a shitty little theater, knowing nothing about it but James Caan was in it. Definitely not what I expected. But if you go back and see it after watching his other stuff, yeah, I can see it’d seem weak.
That sounded waaaay more hipsterish than I meant it.
You’re going to have to work awful hard to beat “I bought an unwatchable Australian format copy of ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou'” for hipsterism.
I actually have an unwatchable copy of “The Darjeeling Limited”. The disc plays fine and all, don’t get me wrong. It’s the movie that’s bloody unwatchable.
Wes Anderson is a visual storyteller who uses his exacting production design and formal compositions like a cartoonist, communicating through visual clarity rather than dialogue. this is why his movies get better and reveal more emotional depths as I watch them again and again, there’s a density of visual information, more than the blanket idea of “whimsy,” that rewards rewatching (when arrested development puts blue hand prints on the walls, it’s hilarious, but when Wes Anderson uses the same technique to inform character it somehow becomes fussy and overly precious to a lot of critics).
the toy box or doll house doesn’t inhibit him as a filmmaker, it allows him to communicate at a visual level beyond what most other filmmakers can achieve. If Anderson’s work comes off as emotionally unaffecting, I posit it’s because the economy of his work doesn’t redundantly sum up character thoughts or backgrounds or motivation through dialogue, but expresses it visually.
This was verbose yet correct. His films do reveal more layers and more detail with every re-watching. There’s always something new to pick up on when you see one again.
Emphatically have to disagree with you about Darjeeling. Some of the best dialogue of any of his films, IMO. Pay attention to how pharmaceutical drug vessels appear in practically every seen- funny stuff. Soundtrack is phenomenal. And as far as “Wes Andersonisms” go, the slow motion scene when the brothers are leaving the funeral and Schwartzman Lebron James-es those flower pedals is about as dope as they come. Lots of good character development in this one too. Also, you can’t write-off all the amazing footage of India (and the fact that it made everyone who watched it want to go there) as just a by product of the film, but rather part of the reason it makes the film so great. Through-in-through this is one of his best films and I put it right there behind Tenenbaums and Rushmore.
*scene
I like where your head’s at, Vince. I can’t argue with most of these. I was down on Life Aquatic at first but I can see now why people go for it. I didn’t even think Darjeeling was that bad, but it’s definitely last.
I think you touched on Royal Tennenbaums as far as why it worked. For me, it came out my freshman year of college and it really had an effect with its style; it put me in a place where I wanted more artsy/indie stuff.
Truth time: The Darjeeling Limited is my favorite Wes Anderson movie. The relationship between the brothers was real and moving, and it was shot gorgeously.
Royal Tenenbaums is most assuredly number one. Rushmore is indeed #2, but it’s a distant #2. To me.
Also, Bottle Rocket has a line that I love to death and have referenced it endlessly (and it was brought to my attention from a Scorsese interview the year it came out)….Owen Wilson says ““They’ll never catch me, man, ’cause I’m fuckin’ innocent!” AS he’s pulling off the heist. Such a great line. In such great context. He may be breaking the law, but he’s innocent. I love it.
Oh, and I’d say Moonrise Kingdom is worse than Darjeeling, based solely on that fucking beach scene. Wes Anderson should be banished to Switzerland for that scene.