Did you know: Charlie Sheen once made a movie with Bret Michaels

03.03.11 34 Comments

Charlie Sheen had his kids taken away yesterday, the other night he told 20/20 that he was born with an umbilical cord wrapped around his neck and when they got it untangled, he sputtered back to life and his first words were “Bring it,” (not making this up), and God knows what else.  But none of that is really movie related, per se.  Which is why I owe a debt of gratitude to reader Dan for reminding me of No Code of Conduct, a movie that starred Charlie and Martin Sheen and was directed by Bret Michaels.  Yes, Bret Michaels the Poison guy.  Charlie Sheen produced a movie directed by the guy from Poison.  Have you ever been so surprised by something, then rolled it around in your brain for a second and then retroactively been totally unsurprised in equal measure? This is like that.

No Code of Conduct is a 1998 action film directed by Bret Michaels. The film stars Charlie Sheen, and Martin Sheen as father-and-son vice unit detectives, along with Mark Dacascos who portrays Charlie Sheen’s partner. The film was released as a direct-to-video feature in some countries, including: Australia, Sweden, Japan, The Czech Republic, Argentina, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey. Bret Michaels is credited as Director, Screenwriter, Composer (Music Score), Actor and Executive Producer. Charlie Sheen’s credits in this release include Actor, Screenwriter and Executive Producer.”

Huh, I wonder if there was any cocaine on that set.

