Did you know: Charlie Sheen once made a movie with Bret Michaels

Charlie Sheen had his kids taken away yesterday, the other night he told 20/20 that he was born with an umbilical cord wrapped around his neck and when they got it untangled, he sputtered back to life and his first words were “Bring it,” (not making this up), and God knows what else. But none of that is really movie related, per se. Which is why I owe a debt of gratitude to reader Dan for reminding me of No Code of Conduct, a movie that starred Charlie and Martin Sheen and was directed by Bret Michaels. Yes, Bret Michaels the Poison guy. Charlie Sheen produced a movie directed by the guy from Poison. Have you ever been so surprised by something, then rolled it around in your brain for a second and then retroactively been totally unsurprised in equal measure? This is like that.
“No Code of Conduct is a 1998 action film directed by Bret Michaels. The film stars Charlie Sheen, and Martin Sheen as father-and-son vice unit detectives, along with Mark Dacascos who portrays Charlie Sheen’s partner. The film was released as a direct-to-video feature in some countries, including: Australia, Sweden, Japan, The Czech Republic, Argentina, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey. Bret Michaels is credited as Director, Screenwriter, Composer (Music Score), Actor and Executive Producer. Charlie Sheen’s credits in this release include Actor, Screenwriter and Executive Producer.”
Huh, I wonder if there was any cocaine on that set.
I’m amazed the one wearing leather pants isn’t Bret Michaels. Who knew he even owned jeans?
Sheen was lured into the project by the goddesses on the cover of Look What the Cat Dragged in.
Sheen turned down Poison’s drummer’s movie as his F-18 ain’t gonna be directed by a Rikki Rocket, bro.
Any word on whether Decascos forces the protagonist and antagonist to cook him an exorbitantly lavish meal in the climactic battle sequence?
Also, was Bobby Flay a bitch?
“Dad – it’s me. Look, you need to get down to the set quick. I accidentally killed the guy who was playing my father, and we only rented the cameras for 2 days. You gotta do this for me!”
Every Rose Has It’s Battle Tested Bayonet
This looks awesome! When does it come out? I hope Dacascos throws down some of those sweet Iron Chef moves!
Did not know, am not surprised.
Chaim’s tin cans are the only thing separating Charlie from Judd Nelson
in my erotic fanficsin my mind.
I’m surprised this wasn’t directed by the guy from WIN
NGER.
Power trip much Vinky?
This is the most relevent Bret Michaels has been in 10 years.
Jerk.
-ant, whatevs.
One of the first people lieShe (that *will* catch on) followed on Twitter was Fred fucking Durst. So his lack of musical taste was already official.
I’ve been hearing this Sheen guy’s name a lot lately.
Who is he?
That tie maps Charlie’s Adonis DNA.
Sheen wants to be a part of Sinead O’Connor’s movie as she, too, is a Vatican assassin.
Wow…Matt Sorum’s shirt really ties the room together…
Bret: “I bet I’ve banged more skanks than you.”
Charlie: “Whoreboard don’t lie. Never has.”
Cocaine is Charlie’s Rock of Love.
Fact: Charlie Sheen only smokes cigarettes so he can nonchalantly throw up gang signs in photographs.
After that night, all those months in the North Korean prison were a cake-walk for 007.
Camera Brosnan, CAMERA! Worst Valtrex ad ever.
The only thing missing is the total bitchin’ rock star Mick Mars.
If you wanna see a totally bitchin’ rock star, discuss Napster around Lars Ulrich.
Open Up and Say…Duh!
If Charlie’s from Mars, Bret is from Venus.
Charlie loves coke; Bret’s more of a Hepsi guy.
If Charlie Sheen’s life is like a highway, then this film is the Mercedes lying at the bottom of a ravine. SCOREBOARD!
Seeing you guys mention Mark Dacostco as the Iron Chef host makes me feel old. Doesn’t anyone else think of him first as the ninja injun that does a little parkour in that Brotherhood of the Wolf movie? You know, the one with the French David Lee Roth impersonator as the lead who gets to have a highly stylized sex scene with Monica Bellucci, who works for the Vatican? The one where the werewolf is really just a lion wearing armor?
Am I the only one with a nearly worn out VHS copy of this movie?
LHM: I recently bought the French Blu-ray release. I intend to wear it out ASAP.
Duh. Open up and say…awesome!
Actually, Charlie Sheen was the lion dressed up as a wolf in that movie. BEFORE IT WAS MADE.
Do you think his autobiography could have a chapter about his sobriety, titled “No Coke for Carlos?”
He actually made some test scenes for Star Wars..might have won an oscar
[www.youtube.com]
Me thinks our boy Carlos has spent the last decade living the DVD commentary for No Code Of Conduct. He’s allllllllmost done.