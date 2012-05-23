Relativity’s Mirror Mirror, directed by Tarsem and starring Julia Roberts, cost approximately $85 million to make and has grossed nearly twice that thanks to a strong international showing. But here in the States, where Mirror Mirror only made $61 million, it’s considered a dud. So the pressure of this classic tale’s success now rests on the shoulders of Snow White and The Huntsman, which hits theaters on June 1.
However, Disney doesn’t really seem to care about Universal’s pending success or demise, because the House of Mouse is calling it quits on its own Snow White update, The Order of the Seven, which re-imagines Snow and the dwarves as samurais. Damn, I was hoping for unicorn cyborgs.
This film had Soairse Ronan aboard to play the lead female in a film that took place in Asia, with a samurai theme and an international cast. The project has been gestating at the studio for a decade… the picture imploded over a budget in the $150 million range or higher… (Via Deadline)
I don’t understand why this had to be a Snow White film. Why couldn’t it just be a story about a Japanese girl who is cast from her kingdom by an evil emperor, only to join up with a band of shamed or ronin samurai who train her to fight and arm her as they impossibly take on a massive army to overcome and save the kingdom and free the enslaved people?
Hold on, someone in a limousine just threw a brick with a note tied to it through my window.
Meanwhile, Universal is so hellbent on making us want to see Snow White and the Huntsman that the studio just released a new, unique interactive trailer for the film. I assume so you can watch Kristen Stewart bite her bottom lip from various angles.
Charlize: Mirror Mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?
Mirror: Kristen Stewart.
Charlize: Really?
Mirror: No, I’m just fucking with you.
Wait, wasn’t this the one Michael Chabon was working on? This is because of John Carter, isn’t it?
Heirro, heirro, it’s off to work as dedicated, and loyal individuals who care about our job so much we go to great lengths to improve the company, to help society and honour our families we go.
/ *shrugs shoulders* Yeah, yeah an old stereotype but just you watch; someone’s going to mention tentacle porn in a minute
Stewart’s lip bite is Vinnie Chase’s head tilt that Verner was talking about. Yeah, Entourage reference, bros.
Ms Theron should have checked her warranty on the mirror when it spat out Stewart as fairest one of all. Clearly a defective product that needs a quick RMA.
The mirror said Ms. Theron was fairest of them all. Pay attention.
I’d much rather watch Snow White and the Forty-Seven Ronin than anything else related to this corpse of a story.
I will see Charlize.
And the reason they don’t do the samurai story without Snow White attached is because Hollywood pitchmen have no backbones.* They can’t pitch anything without having an associated “brand” with it.
*True fact. Invertebrates make up 82% of studio execs.
Say what you will about Kristen Stewart vs. Charlize Theron, but I think she looks damn good in that suit of armor.
Height is nothing but only a number.♥♥SeekTall. ℃OM♥♥ –Great_place where you can Seek and date Tall_Big-men_and_Big-beautiful-women..It’s the nice community for Taller women who want Bigger men, or Taller men who want bigger women. Have a try. You will find your special one there…BTW… Choose the most popular tall man and tall woman of this year