Documentary subject stopped by TSA because of his huge penis

A man was questioned by TSA agents at San Francisco International Airport recently, over a suspicious bulge in his pants that turned out to be his enormous penis, and I swear this isn’t the beginning of an adult film.
Jonah Falcon, 41, who has been featured in several documentaries about the world’s biggest penises…
Go ahead, I’m listening.
…was returning from a trip in San Francisco last week when he was stopped at security by TSA agents who spotted something out of the ordinary hanging to the left in his pants, he said.
“They wanted to know if I had something in my pockets, and when I said no, they asked if I had some sort of growth,” he said.
When he replied that it was just his penis, they “checked the area around it” but didn’t frisk him too severely, he said. They also wiped his hands to check for explosive powder.
Thank God they didn’t frisk him too severely, the guy’s liable to pass out.
“I”ve gone through the (airport scanner) before, and I wasn’t worried,” he said. “What was the worst that was going to happen — I was going to have to whip it out for them? I’m used to that. Sometimes when people ask me about it, if I’m feeling up to it, I’ll just show them.”
Falcon’s penis has been reported as 9.5 inches when flaccid and 13.5 inches when erect, according to Rolling Stone. He has been featured in documentaries on HBO and overseas and has appeared on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He works as a video game journalist and as an actor with small roles in movies and television shows, according to his Internet Movie Database profile. [SFGate]
Ooh, nice journalism there, Rolling Stone. I wonder if they sent Peter Travers to measure. “It sneaks up and floors you,” he’d probably say. Actually, speaking of Falcon’s profile in Rolling Stone, here’s an excerpt:
His balls are proportionately huge, each the size of a grade-A jumbo egg. When erect, Falcon’s penis generates enough heat to warm hands — campfire style — from a distance of six inches.
Hmm, I’m going to have to see the science on that.
His balls, especially when he pushes them up as he does today, look like the wide, oval eyes ascribed to Martians in popular drawings. Never does the sight of Falcon’s equipment suggest a kielbasa or any such inert object. In clothes, with every step, Falcon’s penis is alive. [Source]
Nice. Hey, don’t be afraid to wax poetic there, Rolling Stone guy. By the way, tat’s always how I’ve described my perfect man. “Caring eyes, a gentle touch, and balls like a Martian’s eyes.”
I think we know who’s going to play this guy in his biopic.
My ears are burning.
Not surprising at all, TSA agents are notoriously impatient with passengers who seem too cocky.
+1
When this guy does that porn star move where the actor slaps his dick against the pussy, it’s known as the FALCON PUNCH.
How big of a loser is this guy to have one of the largest dorks in the world and you still get teased unmercifully.
Hung well enough to garner Sarah Jessica Parker’s undivided attention.
I remember reading about this guy 10 years ago in a Rolling Stone article. Apparently, the heat that this guy’s fully erect dong puts off, is enough to warm hands in the winter cold. So, yeah…
Yeah I remember reading that too, about ten minutes ago in this post.
Yeah, I signed in to comment before reading on, got a little excited about being reminded of monster dong.
That certainly looks like it’s going to be a special episode of Kate Plus 8.
More like “Kate Plus a Turgid 13.5”, amirite?
Wow, just imagine: Kate, overtaken by the BTU’s radiating from The Meated One, surrenders to a lustful night or romance. The next morning she is all smiles and sweetness, a paragon of patience, never once raising her voice. Total psychological reversal. All she needed was a near-lethal hot beef injection.
More like Kate Divided in 2? Amiright!?
He’s still only the second-biggest dick to appear in Rolling Stone, behind P. J. O’Rourke.
The lesson here is that even with a gargantuan dong, you can’t do porn if you look like Chubby from Teen Wolf.
Because we all know Ron Jeremy is the perfect male specimen.
Of course it’s San Francisco where he gets stopped. I’m sure the wanted a closer inspection of that baby arm.
What the hell is with all these penis posts on FilmDrunk this week? There’s this guy, Fred Willard, the new DVDs post from a few days ago…
So this is the new super hero in the next Captain America Movie?
“Listen here, Stark. It’s imperative we keep our edge against the Japanese in Dong Technology!”
Holy shit! That guy’s hung like a fuckin’ ginger!
But what of the girth!? Also, with a dick that size and a name like Jonah Falcon, I think the universe was trying to tell him to be a pornstar. Also, is that him in the banner pic? ‘Cuz it’s weird that he’s white.
No wonder TSA stopped him….HE’S A MULE!
**Drops Microphone — Stamps feet**
SEXUAL CHOCOLATE!!!
Robot Chicken, here’s a free idea for you: reenact the classic light-saber duel from “Stars Wars,” but with this guy and Michael Fassbender. (hint: they aren’t using light-sabers)
^from “Star Wars,” even. “Stars Wars” was that reality-TV show nobody ever made.
World’s biggest penis? I thought Joe C died a while ago.
That RS writer was WAY too happy to be writing about a giant penis. What’s the big deal, usually he writes about whole bands of giant penises.
That Daily Show clip is outstanding.
Talk about “picture unrelated”
What exactly does a guy describing Kate Gosselin’s vagina have to do with this article??
How come I never get stopped then?
…..oh.
Yeah. I think about being afflicted with the Irish Curse and then look at this guy, and I want to kill myself.
So he was… Cockblocked from boarding?
*pulls muscle patting self on the back*
Vince. This is a link to the full Rolling Stone profile of this guy. You HAVE to read the last three paragraphs. Trust me.
[www.maryellenmark.com]
It appears Mark McKinney ate his career. And grew a huge cock.
How LONG did this RS guy STARE at the penis and Jesus Christ, did he put his hands six inches away from it?!
“Upon closer inspection, I could not feel the heat generated by his enormous penis at eight, or even seven inches. Indeed, the good stuff began at the six inch mark”.
His last name is Falcon AND he has a huge cock? Life is unfair.