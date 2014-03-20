Some Words About ‘Eternal Sunshine,’ Which Turns 10 Years Old This Week

My “Favorite Movie,” A 10-Year Introspective
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, an impossible-to-replicate combination of Charlie Kaufman, Michel Gondry, and Jim Carrey, turns 10 this week. It’s a film that I’ve often called my favorite, but not entirely by choice. I’d just as soon say nothing, but when you tell someone you write about movies for a living, “what’s your favorite movie?” is inevitably the first question out of their mouth. As a result, I’ve developed complicated feelings about the concept (another way to say this is that I’ve given it altogether too much thought). Do people really have one favorite movie? What does that even mean?
Is your “favorite movie” one you watch over and over, developing a greater affection for every time? Or is it one you watched once, and it was such a special, singular experience that you worry about cheapening that by watching it again? And if you have a definitive answer, what does yours say about you? (Let’s not pretend we don’t use movies to say something about ourselves).
For me, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was that second kind. I certainly haven’t seen it as often as I have, say, The Big Lebowski, or Goodfellas, or Zoolander, or even 8 Mile (God help me, I watch 8 Mile every time it’s on cable). But Sunshine had that intense spark, like a first love. A vacation romance. Was it real, or was it just a fling untroubled by commitment, seeming pure because it was so temporary? With Eternal Sunshine turning ten, I had to go back, and try to see if I could remember what I thought was so great about it.
Meet me in Montauk
Firing up Eternal Sunshine, my first thought is that it feels surprisingly dated. Usually when we do these anniversary posts, it plays on the simple, Upworthy-style You’ll Never Believe How Old Blazing Saddles Is Today! reaction. But Eternal Sunshine somehow feels older than it is. Every actor seems like he or she has gone through three or four separate career iterations between then and now. Jim Carrey spent years trying to find that same sweet spot as a dramatic actor but never quite found it, and now he’s back doing a Dumb and Dumber sequel. Kirsten Dunst became a gossip blog whipping girl in the intervening years, derided for her weird teeth and paleness, but watch 2004 Kirsten Dunst dance on a bed in her underwear and a tiny tank top and tell me she doesn’t look incredible. Elijah Wood… well, Elijah Wood is still Elijah Wood, at his best playing the creepy elfin pervert, as he is here, but he had a goatee and sideburns back then. He’s completely believable as a guy who steals Kate Winslet’s panties. The whole film feels like a rare example of stunt casting gone right.
I don’t need ‘nice!’
The opening scenes are jarring. A grey Valentine’s Day on a train platform. Shaggy Jim Carrey in a beanie freaks out and heads to the beach. I groan inside every time I see a mopey, awkward male lead now. Would I have had that initial reaction to slouchy Jim Carrey 10 years ago? I’m almost positive that watching the mopey guy in the beanie have a meet-cute with the pixie with multi-colored hair on the train would make me embarrassed if I’d made someone watch this today (sort of like Tig Notaro’s Rolling Stones story).
But they start talking, and it quickly evolves beyond the sensitive guy/bubbly pixie dynamic, the wannabe artist and his muse. She’s oversharing, compensating with false informality; him with his guard up, withholding. It’s a basic set up, but it gives them room to evolve. They’re unique enough not to be “types,” but still hit home for every guy who’s dated a sprightly girl he initially thought was just the right kind of crazy, who later became grating and intrusive. And for every girl who’s dated a guy she initially thought was sweet and kindhearted, who turned out to have the same mundane immaturity and jealousies hidden behind a veneer of shyness. The too talkative girl and the too reserved guy, destined to attract each other over and over, to their own detriment.
I’m not sure any of this would work without Kate Winslet. She’s constantly taking the character right up to the edge of irredeemable obnoxiousness, yet still irresistible. It’s definitely easier to just think she’s crazy when you’re 30-something than when you’re 20-something, but she’s still endearing enough that she’s perfectly infuriating.
This is it, Joel. It’s gonna be gone soon. What do we do?
Enjoy it.
This might be the line that clinched it for me. Love is mortality? It’s perfect. Like that scene in Toy Story 3 where the toys are holding hands on their way into the furnace, 10 years later it still hits me right in the mushy center. The one surrounded by worms and dead birds and 12 layers of compressed shale and cynicism.
Because the film is taking place mostly inside Jim Carrey’s slowly-being-erased memory reality, as you watch it in real time, their relationship going south causes the very crumbling of reality. Which is so perfectly dramatic, isn’t it? Cars falling from the sky, the ground cracking, people without a face (this is where Michel Gondry’s technical virtuosity and oddball sensibilities really come into play). You know any relationship problems you have are completely mundane and unimportant to everyone on the planet but you, but you can’t help but be you, and so they’re the most important thing in the universe. They’re your universe. A mini black hole.
Technically speaking, the procedure IS brain damage. But it’s on a par with a night of heavy drinking. Nothing you’ll miss.
Spike Jonze managed to capture so much of Charlie Kaufman’s wit and inventiveness in Her, but re-watching the genuine Charlie Kaufman-script article, you notice not just the wit, but also the constant twists, the layers, the subtle foreshadowing. Skills I imagine you develop as a veteran fiction writer. I imagine Spike Jonze’s Eternal Sunshine as much more linear. Eternal Sunshine is basically the story of two separate love triangles, but on a repeat viewing you see just how subtly telegraphed each of them are. The way Kirsten Dunst stays in Tom Wilkinson’s office just a beat too long. The way Ruffalo looks almost like he has to wrestle Kirsten Dunst into his arms when they share a casual kiss. It’s suffused with that old idea that in every relationship, there’s someone who’s kissing and someone who’s being kissed.
Of course, the wit and the sense of “play” are still what makes it. There’s a scene where Jim Carrey is sitting in the Lacuna Inc. waiting room, holding a bag full of stuff that reminds him of Clementine so that they can use it to track his memories to erase. Meanwhile, the camera slowly passes over two other people in the waiting room: a guy with a cardboard box with a bowling trophy sticking out, and a crying woman with big rawhide bone and a dog bowl. Just a brief, passing shot. This feels like a very European joke to me, so dry and absurd at the same time. And Gondry shoots it perfectly, so that you get the punchline but have to create your own setup.
Ugh. She’s gonna be drunk and stupid now.
This is Jim Carrey’s line at a dinner where he wonders if they’ve become an old, boring couple, said to himself as he watches Kate Winslet gulp down three fourths of her beer. They never pull punches when they’re angry at each other. No one can hate you as well as someone who really loves you.
There’s so much salty in with the sweet in Eternal Sunshine that the inevitable bitterness and bickering of relationships is practically a leitmotif. There are two love triangles in Eternal Sunshine – Jim Carrey/Kate Winslet/Elijah Wood and Kirsten Dunst/Mark Ruffalo/Tom Wilkinson (Tom Wilkinson’s wife). Meanwhile, there’s one couple in the entire film, a couple that seems to have managed to stay together without cheating throughout the course of the entire movie. Played by David Cross and Jane Adams, they do nothing but bicker and belittle each other. And yet, unlike so many other relationship movies, their relationship isn’t used as a cautionary tale. Or as an aspirational one, really. Eternal Sunshine doesn’t give you the reductive answer. Should they stay together? Have they been together too long? Or have they just become so accustomed to the vacillating cycle of affection and frustration that characterizes a long-term relationship that they just sort of ride the wave? The answer doesn’t matter so much as the beautifully absurd triviality of the things they fight over. There’s nothing quite like watching David Cross say something passive-aggressive to his wife while he walks off with his model plane and leaves her struggling with an ice chest full of corn.
I can’t see anything I don’t like about you.
The rub, of course, is that after all the apocalyptic shit they’ve been through, Joel trying to smuggle Clem through his repressed masturbation memories so that he can retain some piece of her, the mutual recriminations… Even knowing all the hateful things they’re eventually going to say and think about each other, they still can’t avoid wanting to do it all over again. It’s the tritest statement of the film (“glib,” as the Kaufman detractors love to say). But it’s just the right kind of trite. It’s a movie about love. If you leave out the cheese, you miss the entire point.
And to extend a totally cheesy metaphor, the movie itself feels like having been through a whole relationship. That’s why it’s so hard to relive. But I tried, and it was totally worth it. I had to fight back tears multiple times and full on bawled during the scene with the title poem, a weird, one-off digression where Kirsten Dunst quotes Alexander Pope as elephants walk down Broadway. A poem! Read by Kirsten Dunst! Causing me legit tears! And I f*cking hate poetry.
What an asshole this movie makes of me. I love this movie so much.
—
I get what you mean about the difference in your “favorite movie” My favorite movie is Terry Gilliam’s Brazil and it definitely fits into the second category. I’ve only watched it maybe 5 times total and its been many many years but it left more of an impression on me than any other movie has.
Also somehow I’ve still never watched all of Eternal Sunshine, just bits and pieces on TV or around friends when everyone was talking over it. I may need to give it a shot but I tend to hate movies about relationships/starring Mark Ruffalo.
@kazoshay I get the tendency to want to avoid Ruffalo in romantic-type movies, but he’s mostly peripheral here. Give it a shot, you won’t regret it.
I keep hearing about this movie Brazil. I’ve heard nothing but good things about it, so I think it’s high time I saw that one, too.
I FUCKING LOVE THAT MOVIE!!
Yup, two thumbs up for Brazil.
Haha, Brazil is that movie for me as well. I kept calling it my “favorite movie” after seeing it once, and then I saw it a second time and was like “well maybe not.” But now it’s been years again since I’ve seen it, so I feel like maybe it is my favorite movie.
I hate adding to an off-topic thread, but seeing Brazil when I was young blew my mind.
Glad I’m not alone! When I first rented Brazil probably 17 years ago I thought it was just a monty python type movie but it’s a lot more than that. Definitely threw me for a loop in a very good way.
And to get back on topic, I will definitely check out Eternal Sunshine now in its entirety. I’m kind of embarrassed I’ve never watched it, Being John Malkovich and Adaptation are two of my faves.
it’s why i don’t have a “favorite movie,” but press me and I will fight about how i believe apocalypse now is the most well made movie ever.
Brazil is a hard watch even now because it’s so out there.
Brazil always comes up on these conversations, and for good reason. Outstanding. I saw that by random accident in college just a few months before I saw Eternal Sunshine in theaters, so that was quite a one-two punch. They’re both up there.
WTF? This is insane because they’re very similar movies in the ways they treat the weird, shabby workplace ethos. Very much on topic
for a Marxist.
I just rewatched this movie recently as well. I avoided doing so for many of the same reasons Vince did; I didn’t want to spoil my original reaction to it. That said, I felt like the movie hadn’t dated at all. Like it stood the test of time (though only ten years) to tell a story about relationships that is mercilessly consistent.
I read somewhere (might have even been something Vince wrote) that ESotSM is one of the few (maybe only) movies that gets relationships “right.” That relationships fall into monotony, jealousy, boredom, and resentment, but that people continue to get into them and hope for the best because of the little bits of enjoyment they experience between all the bullshit. I think that’s what holds up here–the movie’s accuracy in describing and predicting the trajectory of most relationships.
Also, Kate Winslet’s panties under a hot 1960s-era dress. That’s not so bad, either.
It’s also one of the only movies to get dreams “right”. Compared to this, almost every other movie’s dream sequences just make me think of Peter Dinklage ranting about how even he doesn’t dream about dwarfs in Living in Oblivion.
@Mike Keesey Completely agree. I think this is the only movie that captures that non-linear, quasi-story characteristic of most dreams.
Those scenes are all so great, just brilliant direction, without overdoing it, and just enough oddness in set and shooting angle to make you slightly off-balance, knowing it’s not right, but not taking you out of what’s happening.
Also, I loved the places he goes to hide her when he goes “deeper” into his memories, the child under the table, the kids with the dead bird – it’s all so true. Everyone has odd memories like that which don’t come to mind often, but are always somewhere deep down there.
The Science of Sleep does a good job of capturing dream-logic, too, although I can’t say I’ve ever had dreams that “crafty”.
Right on Vince. I feel very similar about this film, and have never re-watched it since I first saw it 7-8 years ago. I, to am afraid that re-watching will cheapen it, but you’ve inspired me to give it another shot.
I watched it in the theater twice, because, like you said, the movie feels like a complete relationship. I haven’t seen another movie that feels as complete as this yet leaves you at the beginning of the story again.
I remember the local news station here on Long Island doing “man on the street” interviews with bewildered people coming out of the theater after seeing it. Average suburbanites who were expecting the typical Jim Carrey fare of the time. One middle aged woman in particular saying simply “It was weird, and I didn’t like it” in a stereotypically thick LI accent made me crack up for like 10 minutes.
“He didn’t even talk out of his ass!”
Agree so incredibly much. I always loved this moving, have seen it probably 5 times, but not once in the last 5 years. Hands down my favorite thing of most of the folks involved (except for Kaufman, because I really don’t think I can pick a favorite).
I even went down the rabbit hole of negative reviews, just to piss myself off:
This was one of my favorites:
Personal issues much, bro?
I also enjoyed this one:
“I don’t know about you, but even before I was operated on for a subdural hematoma a few years ago, I have never been comfortable with the idea of anyone poking around in my skull, or anyone else’s for that matter-onscreen or off. It’s hard enough to remember one’s life experiences as it is, and so I can’t imagine anyone so foolish as to seek scientific (or sci-fi) assistance in paying to forget.”
I feel like those guys make a case for not being able to hate on this movie without sounding like an asshole.
I never get why I seem to find and read negative reviews of films/literature/games I love, since as Vince points out all it ends up doing is making me mad.
The only thing I can think of is a person’s natural self-criticism/hatred manifesting in the things you choose to love. After all, everyone is there own worst critic (unless you’re an asshole).
eh, Vince, I can’t believe you posted them, and I read them – now I’m ready to spit venom. God I hate people. (but I love gatherings).
That second guy clearly just got dumped/turned down by a hot girl who found him to be a stuffy, boring twit, so this hit too close to home.
I absolutely get what you say about watching this movie once or twice and not revisiting it often, but if ever there was a movie that rewards repeat viewings, it’s this one. The circuitous nature of the narrative is so impressive the second or third time through, as you start to piece the chronology together and realize it ISN’T linear even though it often feels like a logical sequence of events. It’s the kind of thing every aspiring screenwriter should strive to imitate at least once, just to realize how close to impossible something like this film is to recreate.
I don’t have a favorite movie, I have favorite movies. A gaggle of flicks that I could not hope to rank because my feelings about them undulate depending on where my mood, life, and ass currently resides. My personal Criterion Collection.
This is my favorite movie. Add me to the list of people not wanting to watch it again because I didn’t want to ruin the feeling I had when I saw it for the first time. I begrudgingly watched it twice more because I wanted to share it, and it held up each time. I haven’t felt as satisfied with a film since.
I only vaguely remember watching this and it was shortly after a hard break-up, so I was probably faced. Have to give it another crack.
I’m with you, Crappy. I remember nothing about this movie and attribute that to my rampant alcoholism. Guess I know what I’m doing after work.
Drinking.
*rampant alcoholic secret handshake*
I drink a lot! Can you teach me the handshake?
This is definitely the stronger film where Jim Carrey spends the second act in a dream.
I remember the raining dream montage being oddly affecting.
“They’re unique enough not to be “types,” but still hit home for every guy who’s dated a sprightly girl he initially thought was just the right kind of crazy, who later became grating and intrusive. And for every girl who’s dated a guy she initially thought was sweet and kindhearted, who turned out to have the same mundane immaturity and jealousies hidden behind a veneer of shyness. The too talkative girl and the too reserved guy, destined to attract each other over and over, to their own detriment.”
True insight. So true.
THANK YOU! This was so refreshingly different. I came thinking this was going to be another “10 things you didn’t know about this topic because you’re too lazy to check the trivia section” article like most of what has been popping up around. But instead got a gem. Thanks again.
agreed on everything you wrote, especially the last part. That´s what explains the whole movie to me.
And the way he says it, with the “wait… ” “why joel?” “I don´t know… just wait” that kills me.
Joel: I can’t see anything that I don’t like about you.
Clementine: But you will! But you will. You know, you will think of things. And I’ll get bored with you and feel trapped because that’s what happens with me.
Joel: Okay.
Clementine: [pauses] Okay
Those are the last lines of the movie. And with that I have always defended the movie as one of optimism rather than pessism or depressing. With just “okay” Joel reassures clementine that she doesn’t need to always be on or entertaining or even interesting. That through it all and for each other foibles and missteps that she’s still the person he wants. Their entire relationship no matter how rocky and selfish always has the underlying hope that it could and maybe does work out. Through everything they admit their subconscious fears and feelings and realize how much that doesn’t matter and are finally honest about it. I had the opportunity to meet Gondry not long after this came out at an apple store in Manhattan and even though the presentation was more on the effects and less about the story you could sense the love he had for this film. When my wife left me one of the last days we were together was her going to Montauk alone. Maybe I should have met her. Maybe I shouldn’t have. But thoughout our breakup I never lost the sense of hope. It’s something we all need to keep on to it the darkest hours.
Bye Joel.
I love you.
Meet me in Montauk.
I’ve never seen ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’, which is how I thought this article was about ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ until the middle of the 5th paragraph.
Really good article, though. As usual.
There are a lot of movies I’m afraid to revisit, but none are ones I’d say I “loved” when I first saw them. For me, if I loved them I kept re-watching them. So to me a favorite movie is one that, like a fine wine only gets better with age.
This movie breaks my little black heart every time.
Why? I think it’s the perfect love story: no perfection! just two people who inexplicably need to be together. It’s inspiring to me.
The film’s title is a peculiar burst of mellifluousness from Alexander Pope in “Eloisa to Abelard.” And it trumps even the odd last couplet of the poem, which is the opposite, a lowbrow farewell. I mention it because it evokes the film for me as much as the title does: “The well-sung woes will sooth my pensive ghost; / He best can paint ’em, who shall feel ’em most.”
“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” is one of those perfect gems. “I’m just a fucked-up girl looking for her own peace of mind. Don’t assign me yours” is the oft-quoted (and Tumbl’d) line everyone revisits, but Joel’s follow-up gets me every time: “I remembered that speech really well.” Also, a special nod to Jon Brion for writing a score that captures nervy, wistful melancholy in a way that never sounds trite or overplayed or eerie for the sake of eerie.
There are a spate of other films from 2004 I love to launch myself into time and again — Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator” and Wong Kar-Wai’s “2046” — but Gondry’s is the one that resonates with me the most. And maybe the greatest praise I can offer it is that in the decade since its release, there has yet to be, for me, anyway, a “failed romance” story that’s gotten it right. Even the filmmakers’ own next projects after it — Gondry with “The Science of Sleep” (2006) and Kaufman’s “Synecdoche, New York” (2008) came across as treading water after “Eternal Sunshine.” It’s one of those litmus test flicks for yours truly. If you’re response to it lukewarm, my attitude toward you is lukewarm. And I suspect that may be the case for Mr. Mancini here and a lot of Filmdrunkards. I’m glad to be in such good company.
Question is, though, what did Armond White think of it?
Nice piece, Vince. As for the notion that “nobody in this has approached this level of awesomeness since”… that’s me with L.A. Confidential
That’s me with Top Gun and I don’t care what anyone thinks.
TC’s not my cup of weird, but I liked him in Magnolia. Otherwise, Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Tony Scott… I would concur.
In order to prevent an argument from getting too heated between my ex and I, I used to use the line “I’m building a birdhouse” in an attempt to subvert the situation.
We broke up shortly before the wedding.
I loved this. Congrats
This is very well said and is spot on with my appreciation for the movie
This is, hands down, one of my favorite movies. I have no “favorite.” I can’t pick and choose like that. But I swear to God I had the EXACT SAME CONVERSATION ALMOST TO THE WORD with an ex girlfriend a few years before this movie came out.
Toward the end when he’s in the house on the beach and it starts falling apart, that conversation. To this day I’m ticked off I didn’t write this movie and I can’t get through it without falling to pieces, and I’m a guy who doesn’t cry at the end of Old Yeller.
I never like when people ask me what my favorite movie is. I have, at times, answered “Eternal Sunshine of A Spotless Mind” but have just as many times said “Amelie” or “The Graduate” or “Die Hard”.
I do believe that this is the best classic movie review I’ve ever read. Bravo. Dead on.
I’ve read many opinions of Eternal Sunshine that weren’t that charitable and I have to assume those individuals have simply never been in a white hot relationship of that nature. Crazy love is amazing and I highly advise everyone to avoid it if they value their sanity.
“Crazy love is amazing and I highly advise everyone to avoid it if they value their sanity.”
THis.
One more thing..f’K you for making me think about 8 mile again.
Thanks Vince. This is a great read.
I’ve always known kind of vaguely what this movie was about and never really had any desire to see it. I didn’t think it sounded bad, just was nothing I was going to rush out to see. This write-up makes me want to find out what I’ve missed. Nice job, Vince.
You should never be ashamed of 8 mile. We are all B Rabbit
On a serious note, I think 8 miles show the lonely life of a struggling artist very well especially the little triumphs that mean nothing to everyone else but keep you going
Since I’ve never had a relationship last longer than a baseball season, you may want to take this with a grain of salt. First, for all of the movie’s fantastical conceits, it contains the most realistic interaction between two people in a relationship that I’ve ever seen. It’s the only romantic comedy I’d call authentic. Second, regarding the movie’s central conceit, it always struck me as an interesting trick to give Joel and Clementine a literal blank slate with second hand knowledge of their previous failures. I view it as wish fulfillment for people who would like to go back and try again with someone but can’t because of very real and lasting emotional resentments. The memory wipe acts as a magic wand clearing a path for them to potentially get it right this time around. Third, on the matter of favorite movies, I don’t think anyone should be able to or honestly can definitively answer the question. A favorite movie is like a favorite album or a favorite painting. It is your favorite in a moment, but it is supplanted in another moment by some other work you love.
Classic, Ive seen this twice, gotta buy it some day so that I can force my eventual girlfriend to watch it with me compulsively
Charlie Kaufman is a FREAKING GENIUS….Enough said!
Terminator 2 should be everyone’s favourite movie.
“No one can hate you as well as someone who really loves you.” And now I’m crying again. (Recent break-up.)
I definitely understand the favorite movie idea. I absolutly loved breathless but I’ve only seen it once. I even went out of my way to buy the criterion edition after I saw it.
I love this movie too and probably haven’t seen it in it’s entirety in 5 years. For some reason, one of the biggest laughs I got out of it was during one of the Cross/Adams scenes. She’s yelling at him for making too much noise and it shows him with a joint in the corner of his mouth going “Honey I’m building…a birdhouse.”
Slayed me, dunno why. Good comic timing, maybe.
Fantastic post Vince.
Sorry, hit post accidentally. That’s an article about erasing memories. 8)
I’ve seen probably 3 or 4 times. I used to say it’s my favorite, but I agree, hard to say so I usually just put in my Top 5. “Children of Men” is a movie for me that falls in the 2nd category just because it’s so intense and I put that in my Top 5 as well. However, I need to watch that again- Cuaron is an effing genius.
I love this movie, it goes in the category of being way too emotional for me with Big Fish and The Fountain.
Man, The Fountain punches way above its weight for me too
This is my favorite movie of all time. It has caused me equal moments of extreme happiness and soul crushing depression. I have purchased no less than 20 copies of Eternal Sunshine, all of which have been confiscated from me and destroyed or discarded by various friends and family members, because no one ever knows how a single viewing will affect me. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS MOVIE! It affects me to the core of my soul. Thank you for sharing this. The more time that passes, the more I realize how beautiful everything about this movie is…
The casting was indeed randomly great. I had just discovered Mr. Show before I saw this and so a David Cross appearance was highly appreciated, no matter if it was small.
And then the main guy from Henry Fool was his neighbor, for any Hal Hartley fans out there.
Am in a rush so i’ll read this later but I can remember Kirsten Dunst looking kinda sexy in this.
Everything you love hard will eventually embarrass you. Give it time.
One more voice to the chorus, but yeah. This movie is amazing. And my wife doesn’t get it. She’ll sit there and watch 27 Dresses on TV (with commercials!) but won’t give this movie another chance. She doesn’t like films that challenge her in any way, which is fair enough, I guess, but it means I have to make an extra effort to carve out time to watch something like this in between all the lowest-common-denominator crap we can agree on together.
So, to sum up, I’m too cheap to afford counseling and I use message boards as therapy because they are free and you guys are great listeners. I feel so much better! Thanks!
It isn’t the same kind of film but I sat down last night to watch Chinatown and I was really surprised at how well that had aged.
You said Chinatown, I read Chinatown, but my brain visualized a strange mashup of Chinatown and Big Trouble in Little China. Must have been that Kurt Russell article from the other day. Now I want to see them both as I haven’t seen either of them in a few years.
@ The Promoter: Actually that has aged surprisingly well also.
This is one of those movies where you can watch it a bunch of times, but you can only experience it once. The non-linear timeline makes it so when you figure out what happens, the viewer is filled with a sense of awe and discovery, but when you re-watch it and you know what’s happening, you’re more inclined to look for flaws.