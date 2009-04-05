‘FURIOUS’: $72 MIL., ARE YOU EFFING KIDDING ME?

Despite my repeated assertions that even for a piece of sh-t it’s a piece of sh-t, 4 Fast 4 Furious grossed $72.5 million this weekend. It was the biggest opening of ’09, destroying the previous biggest, Monsters vs. Aliens ($58.2m) and Watchmen ($55.7), and broke the record for biggest April opening ever (though I’ve heard your aunt April is also rather loose). Now, I’ve said many times that only idiots could love Fast and Furious, and, as evidence, I’d like to share with you a comment a 4 Fast 4 Furious fan left on my weekend preview post:
barrel_racing2345 says: i think to make the next movie of the fast and furious more exciting is too make vin disels character start dating anther girl but (her knowing that actually lenny is alive) and the one who got shot is the one hitting on vin’s character…but more driving action and drama and a race to keep lenny alive but the race to death for the chick that lost her husband when lenny was actually was suppost to be shot….that way lenny can come back i miss her she needs to come back!!!!
*kisses fingertips* Mmm, now that’s some tasty stupid. It tells you all you really need to know about these movies that someone who’s a big enough fan to speculate on the plot of the next one could still think Michelle Rodriguez’s character (Letty) is named “Lenny.” Though I think I actually prefer “Lenny.” Maybe Vin Diesel could win her over by promising to live off the fat of the land.
That’s right, just kneel here in front of me on this river bank, barrel_racing2345, and I’ll tell you aaaall about 5 Fast 5 Furious. It’s just like you’ve always wanted – Vin and Letty are finally gonna get together! It’ll be the most beautiful wedding you ever saw. *aims pistol at back of skull* They’ll be standing together up there on the altar, looking gorgeous and tough and street… Then Paul Walker will pull up in a huuuuge, shiny limousine – with NoS, and ground effects, and chrome rims, and decals, and a huuuuge spoiler – covered in metallic flake paint…
Anyway, here’s the full top ten based on Friday-Sunday estimates:
- Fast and Furious, $72.5 million
- Monsters vs. Aliens, $33.5 million
- The Haunting in Connecticut, $9.6 million
- Knowing, $8.1 million
- I Love You, Man, $7.9 million
- Adventureland, $6 million
- Duplicity, $4.3 million
- Race to Witch Mountain, $3.4 million
- 12 Rounds, $2.3 million
- Sunshine Cleaning, $1.9 million
It would’ve been nice to see Adventureland do a little better than sixth, but keep in mind the budget was less than $10 million. Meanwhile, Monsters Vs. Aliens still has ground to cover to earn back its $175 million (cumulative take so far is $105.7 mil), and it’s looking like Watchmen ($105 mil) won’t make back its $120 – 150 million dollar budget. But on the plus side, I’m doing great, thanks for asking!
Don’t worry, Vinnie. It’ll all work out when 17 Again pulls in $100 million.
Sorry to steal Stone Soup’s thunder on this one but . . .
I FUCKING LOVE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS!!!!
I imagine it is difficult to write a review of this movie without spoilers.
STOP CALLING ME LENNY!!
I think I used to date barrel_racing2345. Is it any wonder why I’m now gay? *
* isn’t really gay. But may as well be.
whats with these middle of the day sunday posts?
I thought her name was Lemmy. I assumed it was because she’s a good mechanic, or a “motorhead”.
I believe this qualifies as “community service”, Bex. Vince only has ~150 hours to go.
Dammit, Bex, didn’t your momma ever tell you not to fuck a grift horse in the mouth?
I thought her name was Lemmy. I assumed it was because she’s a good mechanic, or a “motorhead”.
she sure is an Ace of Spades *not sure what that means*
$72 million? Wow. “Nobody knows anything”. Some dark magic at work here.
barrel_racing2345 sounds enthusiastic. How’d he find FilmDrunk? Are you advertising in the back of Hot Rod magazine, Vance?
An Of Mice and Men Reference in a post about 4 Fast 4 Furious? Yes, An Of Mice and Men Reference in a post about 4 Fast 4 Furious.
Fuck putting barrel_racing2345 out of his misery with a shot to the back of his head. Let the unruly pitchfork wielding mob exact their revenge for him snapping the neck of syntax and grammar.
5AST and 5URIOUS 5
He just squeezed them too hard, TBG. He misses Lenny so much!
Man, I can’t believe that you fuckers aren’t sleeping off hangovers today.
Well, all I can say is that the other 2344 barrel_racings certainly don’t post much.
Nobody caught the refrence to ‘Of Mice and Men’?
We caught it, but commenting on it would be akin to announcing that you’re using a keyboard to enter text on the internet.
True Stone Soup… Very true… Sorry, just trying to appreciate the literary allusions.
Then you should appreciate Token Black Guy’s “snapping the neck” allusion, if you replace ‘barrel_racing2345’ with ‘Lennie’, and ‘syntax and grammar’ with ‘Curley’s wife’.
See?
No need to apologize, Nate. Welcome to the internet – where appreciation for literary allusions and unfounded hostility coexist peacefully.
I would totally watch the movie based on this remade book though. We can call it ‘Of Mice and Men and Zombies.’ I can smell the millions already. Also, instead of Candy being a one-handed farm worker, he should be a fun-loving but cynical cocker spaniel voiced by Justin Timberlake.
I like that idea, but I prefer my cocker spaniels glib. Come to think of it, can it be a springer spaniel? I fuckin love me some snout polka dots.
Michelle: I FUCKING LOVE PUSSY!!!
Hyenas: WE KNOW WHERE TO FIND A LION NAMED SCAR!!!
Michelle: THAT’S NOT WHAT I MEANT, BUT YOU GUYS SEEM PRETTY CHILL!!!
*then they go on adventures*
“No one ever went broke under-estimating the stupidity of the American Public.”
— H.L. Mencken
“That Mencken guy is pretty sharp, maybe we can get an option on his bio as a vehicle for Chris Klein.”
— Unnamed Universal executive
I would rather plop my nutsack on a rat trap than see this tripe. Fast and Furious indeed *makes wanking motion*.
I would rather plop my nutsack on a rat trap than see this tripe.
When you’re plopping nutsacks, choose…
hobonutsack
There is no substitute.
i think ill wait for the book to come out
Great. Time to renew that suicide pact I had.
We’re in the middle of a recession people, stop wasting money on useless shit and go a buy a Ford.