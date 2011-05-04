Fast Five Review: Truck Nutz, the Movie

Let’s get one thing out of the way before we start: if you like Fast/Furious movies (if you enjoy fastness and furiosity, say), you’re probably going to like this one. It’s “better” than the first one, from what I remember, insomuch as much as the stunts are “bigger”, the cars faster, the girls sluttier and more abundant, the muscle men shoutier and sweatier, the crass materialism more celebratory. The other key difference is that Fast Five is a blatant, bonehead ripoff of Ocean’s 11, whereas The Fast and the Furious was a blatant, bonehead ripoff of Point Break, for whatever that‘s worth. Rest assured that it’s exactly what it looks like, so if you think it looks awesome, it probably will be.
I don’t mean to insult the people who like Fastness and Furiosity. Really, I like lots of dumb, preposterous stuff. Commando, for instance. There’s nothing wrong with liking dumb stuff. Making a beast of oneself gets rid of the pain of being a man and all of that. It’s just that, as a non-fan, I feel compelled to attempt to articulate the non-fan argument.
It would be silly to criticize Fast/Furious on the grounds on unbelievability, because Fast/Furious never makes any pretense of believability. In fact, it wears its utter preposterousness like a badge on its chest, or elaborate ground effects on its car . The very first scene is a high-speed jailbreak conducted in the desert, where a prison bus is taking Dom (portrayed by SIR VIN TWIN CAMS TURBO-DIESEL) to prison. Could the gang stop this bus? Throw down some spike strips? Kidnap the driver? Well, they could, but that wouldn’t be the living-your-life-a-quarter-mile-at-a-time way, now would it. NEEDS MOAR XXXTREEME!
“Dude. I have a plan.”
“Uh, does it involve cars? And does it hinge on being really good at driving cars? Because otherwise, NOT INTERESTED.”
So, the way they spring Dom from his jail bus is, his sister Mia speeds in front of the bus in her little 3,000-pound Acura NSX or whatever, spins around to face the bus head on, and plays chicken with it. Naturally, seeing this, the bus driver veers off course to prevent a collision with this tiny sports car that the bus would tear through like a flaming spear through wet paper, only to FALL RIGHT INTO THEIR TRAP! That brilliant trap being, now the bus is on a collision course with the back of Dom’s magic Dodge Charger, which Paul Walker has parked directly in the bus’s path. The bus hits the back of this Dodge, and does what any bus rear-ending another car would do: fly off of it and shoot into the air as if it was a motorcross half-pipe and flip in sideways circles like a barrel roll A THOUSAND AND ONE TIMES! OOOOOH WHA-AH AH-AH! Vin Diesel (who was inside the flipping bus) and Paul Walker (who was driving the Dodge that got rear-ended by a full prison bus going 80 mph), obviously walk away unscathed.
Now, there are a thousand ridiculous aspects to this scene (why would the bus driver swerve out of control to miss a tiny sports car? how did they know the bus would then swerve towards their other car? how did they know Vin Diesel would survive the ridiculously violent bus crash they just caused?). To only scratch the surface, why couldn’t they just have had a ramp that dropped down from the back of the Dodge Charger? That would’ve taken five extra seconds of writing time, and made the scene a good thirty percent more believable. But as I said, believability is beside the point. Which is further confirmed in the very next scene, in which Professor Nos Turbo Diesel and Paul Drywall-ker M.D. BASE jump off a thousand foot cliff from a car going 100, with no parachutes, and land with a pillowy splash into a conveniently-located lake.
I could write 6,000 words on all the reasons the story doesn’t make any sense, but I doubt there’s much of a counter-argument. Fast/Furious is essentially pro wrestling with cars. I don’t like pro wrestling. But I doubt a significant percentage of the people who do truly believe it’s real. It’s less about whether you believe than it is about what you get out of it in exchange for accepting its total unbelievability. I accept Commando because the unbelievability is part of the charm. NOW HE’S FEEDING A DEER! NOW HE’S CHOPPING OFF ARMS! NOW HE’S SAYING SOMETHING COOL! I’m not inside the story, feeling what the characters feel, I just think it would be cool to be a huge buff guy who chops off peoples’ arms then tells a finely-crafted joke about it only seconds later.
So why don’t I feel the same way about 5 Fast 5 Furious? Mostly because the characters seem stupid. They’re obsessed with money and shiny things above all else and they think lines like, “This just went from Mission Impossible, to Mission In-Freakin’-Sanity!” are über clever. “Impossible” and “Insane” don’t differ enough from each other, and that’s an idiotic line. Keep in mind, by the way, that Tyrese Gibson, who delivers said line, plays a character who’s supposed to be the guy with the gift of gab, the one “who can talk his way in and out of anywhere.” Let’s be clear: “mission in-freaking-sanity” truly was intended to be a super-witty line by whoever wrote it. Intention is everything here, and all signs point to it being intended as something to be celebrated for its folksy aptness, not ridiculed as bro-y, nonsensical gibberish for dipsh*ts.
Likewise, the hardened, military weapons expert who just so happens to look like a 20-year-old supermodel holds her pistol sideways during a stick up. It may seem arbitrary, but I’ll accept that the military weapons expert looks like a 20-year-old supermodel, but not that a South American military weapons expert would hold her pistol sideways a lá Larenz Tate in Menace II Society (YOU TALKIN’ BOUT MY MOMMA? BLAM! BLAM!). Why? Because while they’re both ridiculous, I can understand that supermodels are nice to look at, whereas holding your gun sideways is a weird-dumb, wannabe gangster fantasy. Ditto the part where Vin Diesel risks his life to break into a cop’s house (a cartoonishly attractive lady cop, I might add) in order to retrieve his shiny necklace. She doesn’t arrest him, however, because it turns out “they’ve both lost someone close to them.” Puke.
My favorite part of this movie was Vin Diesel and The Rock going nose to nose (with The Rock literally dripping sweat and Vin Diesel bone dry) trading gruff threats, the subtext of which seemed to be “I DARE YOU TO KISS ME!” “YEAH? WELL I DARE YOU TO KISS ME!”
Even if you hate wrestling as much as I do, it’s hard to deny The Rock’s charisma. The rest of the movie? Feh. I accept that Fast Five is wish-fulfillment. I just think it’s idiot wish-fulfillment. Still, probably more ridiculous than its predecessors, so that’s something.
First women, now community college students. When will you learn Mancini? Don’t poke the bear.
I was worried you were going to like it and then I would have to go back to getting my movie advice for Ebert and Roeper.
First scene: clearly ripped from Van Damme’s “Nowhere to Run”…
*from not for
You know you could make the exact same argument substituting ‘scat porn’ for Commando.
Yo dude, you left off the grade at the end. The suspense is killing me!
They make tiny baby truck nuts for mopeds you hipsters
This is a great movie to take a chick who lives in a trailer park out to a date. To make sure you get laid, squeal your tires when you two leave the parking lot.
I think (once again) you’ve missed the greater underlying subtext of the film. Had you been paying attention you would have realized that the Vin Diesel character actually DID go to prison and the rest of the film was just an elaborate fantasy projection he concocted for himself to escape his harsh reality–i.e. the near constant and brutal anal rape that accompanies prison life. So while Diesel might appear to exist in a larger than life, WWF, style version of reality, the astute viewer would realize that every time another absurd action set piece begins, this is really just a fantastical cue to the audience that Diesel is, once again, being anally violated–and the more outlandish the set piece, the worse the violation. Personally, I think “Fast Five” is possibly the best filmic representation of the psyche of the abuse victim since “Transformers.” And (dare I say?) I think it might even belong in the same echelon with what I consider to be the single best treatment of the topic, 1991’s visceral and fearless “Mannequin 2: On the Move.”
OMFG BRO I SAY THIS MOVIE AND IT WAS SO AWESOME. AFTERWARDS I DID A BURNOUT OUTSIDE THE MOVIE PLACE AND THEN WENT TO A KEG PARTY AND TAKING ABOUT IT ALL NIGHT. IT WAS SOO AWESOME..
MOVIE OF THE YEAR HANDS DOWNN!NN
HI FIVE BRO
As probably the most educated person at the matinee showing I saw I will admit that I quite literally squealed with glee and started uncontrollably laughing when those motherfuckers launched that car into the river.
Also, if you don’t like The Rock’s performance I’m not sure you know anything about film.
*adjusts non-prescription monocle*
“You know I like my dessert first.” “Now gimme the veggies”
I like preposterous things too. Like chesty blonde Asians.
When The Rock and his crew were getting off the plane and he tells them not to let Diesel and Walker into cars I couldn’t help but think “Jesus Christ, they are, at best, stunt drivers, not Power Rangers looking to create a giant, city destroying robot by crashing their cars.” And then I thought “you know what would make a great movie?”
Although, at one point during the movie I did experience the world’s first case of testosterone induced giddiness. I giggled like an idiot then stood up and screamed “you ain’t no weeble wobble!” at the rock.
You know, Adam Carolla made a great point about the idiocy of the dialogue shown in the commercials for the first one of these abominations; that it’s things uncool people think cool people would say.
It’s hilarious to think some ascot-wearing shut-in with an MFA and no social skills like Vince pooped out this nonsense. And while I think he’s a great comedian, then someone like Patton f-ing Oswalt has to come in and fix it. Of course, the problem is similar to when Chuck Zito was bitching about Sons of Anarchy being his idea. People with knowledge often can’t write, and most writers don’t know crap.
I genuinely didn’t think this movie could suck as monumentally as it did. I mean, it had the Rock in it, in a blatantly funny/actiony role (Oh “The Rundown”, you will always entertain me with your monkey rape and such).
How could one go wrong? Other than including Stone Cold Wooden Performance Walker and 6X Diesel (which gives you twice the mpg that XXX Diesel does).
Sadly though even what the Rock was cooking, fueled, one would assume, by what the Diesel was um…fueling…wasn’t enough. This thing was f’ing terrible, and I mean that in the most sincere, and according to Pete Hammond, literal senses.
@juan carlo: I think you just ruined the ending to Zack Snyder’s next movie: DONKEY PUNCH.
i give it 3.5 fistbumps
Right, how do you distinguish the intention behind “Mission freakin insanity” from that of very similar lines in that Aliens video you put up the other day? Asking out of curiosity, not criticism.
Sorry if it’s a stupid question, I’m on some medication.
The idea that anyone could hate Commando is far more preposterous than everything in the entire fast and furious series put together.
I distinguish because Bill Paxton was a goofy motormouth, and I don’t remember him delivering anything as lame as “Mission in freakin-sanity.” Tyrese seemed clearly intended to be cool on some level, whereas Paxton wasn’t. And Paxton was just constantly babbling, whereas it seemed like Tyrese walked into the saloon, the band stopped playing, he said “mission in freakin sanity”, and then dropped the microphone and walked out. There seemed to be more reverence and more build up in Tyrese’s case.
“Quit your grinnin and drop your linen” is cheesy, but at least it makes sense.
I went to this movie to mock/revel in its absurdity and was actually shushed. I didn’t understand the idea that people went to this movie expecting quality cinema.
This movie sounds so Bro-tastic. I think it just date raped me and gave me the clap.
Like I say “I can’t see your goddamn grinnin behind the ducktape and I promise the linen will be drycleaned before your funeral you dumb bitch”
“Its” predecessors, not it’s, Professor MFA.
its Sergeant not Seargent, Seargent grammar nazi