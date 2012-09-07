E.L. James’ Husband Says Ryan Gosling Will Star In ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

Ever since Fifty Shades of Grey became the biggest thing in the world, from being a best-selling book series to jacking up the prices of rope at hardware stores (thanks, pervs), fans have been wondering who will play Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the big screen version. And despite the fact that this series spawned from message board Twilight fan fiction by a woman who called herself Snowqueen Icedragon, those same fans are quite certain that the movies have A-list written all over them.

The latest rumor – joining those that had Angelina Jolie directing or Matt Bomer playing Christian or Channing Tatum starring with his wife, Jenna – is that Ryan Gosling is going to play Christian, and we should totally believe it because it comes straight from John Q. Icedragon.

The husband of Fifty Shades Of Grey author EL James has dropped a strong hint that Ryan Gosling will take the lead role of Christian Grey in the film adaptation of the erotic novel. Niall Leonard says that ‘last he heard’ Ryan, 31, was in the frame to play the manipulative billionaire – but denies that the character is based on himself. ‘I’m glad I’m not him because he’s actually damaged,’ says Niall. ‘I wouldn’t have liked to go through what he went through.’ (Via Now Daily)

Leonard then set his diamond-encrusted goblet down and put his cigarette out on the tongue of a Namibian baby, wiping his brow with the large bills of each nation in the G8, before adding, “Now if you’ll excuse me, my wife is starting a new adventure about an intergalactic racecar driver with penis fingers on a NASCAR fan site.”

As for Gosling, this would be a stretch for the Baby Goose we know and love, but I can just imagine him holding a whip and handcuffs as he whispers, “Hey girl, the only bonds I believe in don’t mature until you’re 18.”