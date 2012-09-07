E.L. James’ Husband Says Ryan Gosling Will Star In ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

Ever since Fifty Shades of Grey became the biggest thing in the world, from being a best-selling book series to jacking up the prices of rope at hardware stores (thanks, pervs), fans have been wondering who will play Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the big screen version. And despite the fact that this series spawned from message board Twilight fan fiction by a woman who called herself Snowqueen Icedragon, those same fans are quite certain that the movies have A-list written all over them.
The latest rumor – joining those that had Angelina Jolie directing or Matt Bomer playing Christian or Channing Tatum starring with his wife, Jenna – is that Ryan Gosling is going to play Christian, and we should totally believe it because it comes straight from John Q. Icedragon.
The husband of Fifty Shades Of Grey author EL James has dropped a strong hint that Ryan Gosling will take the lead role of Christian Grey in the film adaptation of the erotic novel.
Niall Leonard says that ‘last he heard’ Ryan, 31, was in the frame to play the manipulative billionaire – but denies that the character is based on himself.
‘I’m glad I’m not him because he’s actually damaged,’ says Niall.
‘I wouldn’t have liked to go through what he went through.’ (Via Now Daily)
Leonard then set his diamond-encrusted goblet down and put his cigarette out on the tongue of a Namibian baby, wiping his brow with the large bills of each nation in the G8, before adding, “Now if you’ll excuse me, my wife is starting a new adventure about an intergalactic racecar driver with penis fingers on a NASCAR fan site.”
As for Gosling, this would be a stretch for the Baby Goose we know and love, but I can just imagine him holding a whip and handcuffs as he whispers, “Hey girl, the only bonds I believe in don’t mature until you’re 18.”
Wait just a fucking minute. Anastasia Steele? That is the actual name of the female lead in this garbage? Fucking christ that is almost as bad as Bella Swan.
Also Baby Goose should run very far away from this as fast as his well muscled body can take him.
Up until today, I’d seen the name Anastasia Steele several times on the internet, and assumed it was a pornstar. In fact, I was pretty certain I’d seen a couple of her movies.
I still cannot believe how something so awful can be so popular and then have something even worse plop out from it like this. I blame the schools.
Hey girl, my S&M stands for snuggles and a movie.
and BDSM stands for Birthday Snuggle Me
Hey girl, the only whip I have is my Prius. Ice cream?
If there isn’t a vodka marketing tie-in for this movie, somebody needs to be fired.
Hey girl, this hurts me more than it does you.
Hey girl, the only pair of handcuffs I have are Tobey Gerhart and Ben Tate.
HEEHEE!
Hey Girl, the safety word for tonight is “Patches.”
Hey girl, I’m the one that’s whipped.
Hey girl, I’m going choke you out cause you deserve to sleep in once in a while. I’ll have a breakfast of herbed frittata, blueberry scones, and freshly squeezed kiwi juice for when you wake up.
I get the sense the only reason Niall James would want to tie up his wife would be to keep her from interrupting him while he’s trying to watch “Drag Race”.
Hey girl, the only strings you’ll be tugging at are my heartstrings.
Hey girl, the safety word is puppy
Hey girl, close the door I don’t want Patches to see this
I think for the Anastassia Steele part, they should seriously consider Lena Dunham.I know I’d pay $12 to watch some guy beat the everliving shit out of her for two hours.
If that’s the criteria, the only logical actor for that role is King Joffrey in a wig.
Hey girl, I appreciate your enthusiasm but I was actually referring to some Computer Based Training.
Hey girl, I know you’re frustrated now but those no-drip candles were a heck a deal at Ikea.
Experience speaks loudest
Hey girl, the only whip I have is Cool Whip
Hey girl, the only pegging I do is on the cribbage board.
Hey girl, I was going to give you a golden shower but stainless steel is so much easier to get soap scum out of.
Hey girl, do you want to be the dominant one in our tickle play tonight or should I take the reins?
Hey girl, the only submission I’m interested in is to this New Yorker cartoon caption contest.
Hey girl, the only kind of doggy-style I know involves bacon treats and a rub on the tummy.
This is the greatest mental image ever.
Hey girl, the only stuffing I do is on Thanksgiving
Hey girl, I’m going to give you are in for a rough ride, because these horses are a little riled up.
Stupid sleepy brain
Hey girl, the only Dom I know is Captain Chaos
Oh, and Dom DeLuise.
Hey girl, I would have you sign a sex contract but I used all my ink writing you these poems.
Hey girl, I’d much rather put beads in your hair than in your tush.
Hey girl, I’d much rather give you a brand new trombone, but what my special lady wants, my special lady gets!
Hey girl, the only thing that might outlive our love is this meme.
Meme’s never say die
Hey girl, the only hardwood I’m trying to insert in your backdoor is this new end table we bought while antiquing. Come help me bring it inside!
Hey girl, instead of an Alabama Hot Pocket, why don’t we go out for some sushi?
EL James is what that amazon tribesmen called Cameron.
I am more ready to believe that Ryan Gosling is all set to play Christian Grey than that Snowqueen Icedragon is married. What do they call him? Mr. Icedragon? Your Fagjesty?
In a href=”[www.mirror.co.uk] related story, the early-nineties-alluring banner image plus the finishing quote from Showpeen Viceflagon’s agent just about slayed me.
Also, I suck at html. Let’s try that one again.