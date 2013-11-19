Library copies of 50 Shades of Grey tested positive for the herpes virus

Belgian researchers decided to do toxicology tests on books checked out from the Antwerp library recently, presumably in the hopes of finally driving some poor germophobe to suicide. Of the 10 books tested, they found that all 10 contained traces of cocaine, this being, after all, the country that gave us Van Damme. They said the amount of coke found wasn’t enough to get you high, but might’ve been enough to make you fail a drug test. So, the worst of both worlds.
Meanwhile, Fifty Shades of Grey, EL James’ erotic Twilight fan-fiction best-seller, tested positive for the herpes virus. Aw, gross, you’re supposed to wash those fingers before you use them to turn the pages.
Two books, “Tango” by Pieter Aspe and “Fifty shades of Grey” by EL James showed traces of the herpes virus. Responsible for cold sores and is also transmitted through sexual contact.
However, Library Visitors are not at risk. The concentrations found are so low that they do not harm health. [DeRedactie, translated by Google]
Yeesh. Just imagine what they would’ve found on your mom’s Kindle. It just goes to show, borrowing a well-worn copy of mommy porn from the place where hobos go to masturbate might not be the most sanitary thing you’ve ever done.
Some things cannot be unresearched. If you need me, I’ll be having sex like this:
[banner pic via Getty]
Herpes? I would’ve guessed diabetus and cat hair.
FOR FUCK’S SAKE THAT IS NOT HOW YOU NOMINATE FOR COTW!!!!!?@!!@?
* calls pharmacy *
* refills prescription *
* books anger management seminar *
* turns self over to a higher power *
NOPE DIDN’T HELP STILL PISSED!!@!?@!
My initial reaction to the mention of STD’s is “gross” followed quickly by “everyone is getting laid but me :( ” and then finally masturbation.
Sorry Vince, but my mom doesn’t use a Kindle.
Well not since she got it lodged in her uterus.
First off, ewww… secondly, even if there was a concentrated amount of herpes… second ewwww, the chances of contracting the virus would be pretty minimal despite it being an enveloped virus? right? I need confirmation…. for a friend.
Sorta…there’s pretty good evidence that you can catch the Herp from inanimate objects (“fomites” in fancy doctor talk), it’s just not a very efficient means of transmission.
Sooo wash your library books and buttplugs really well, kids.
(The More You Know star)
OK, smart guy, can you think of something *other* than a vibrator I can use as a bookmark?
Anal beads
LIBTARDS KIN HAVE THAR SOSHALIZED SEX BERKS
I just tore apart my bookshelf and found a cold sore on my copy of “Where the Sidewalk Ends” :(
In other news, gynecologists are reporting an upsurge in paper cuts.
Next thing you’ll tell me is that they found traces of semen on the library computer’s keyboards. Oh wait…
[youtu.be]
This might explain why in Belgium, they refer to abortion as “paying your late fees”.
“Stamping the library card” is the local equivalent of a donkey punch.
Sounds like the card catalogs aren’t the only things in Belgian libraries with dewey decimals.
The dewey decimal contains a lot of sticky digits.
More like ewwwwwey decimals
True story: I once dated a guy (once, and then never again) who told me he had herpes but it was OK because it had “retreated into his spine”. I don’t care if it retreated into your neighbour’s parakeet, keep your dick the hell away from me. And your grimy copy of 50 Shades.
So…fingerbang then?
Excuse me miss, are you an overdue library book? Because you have herpes written all over you.
It’s like that scene in Red Dragon when Ralph Fiennes eats the painting of the Red Dragon except with a book and your mom’s vagina
The Harry Potter books tested positive for genital hogwarts.
The SpongeBob SquarePants books tested positive for krabs.
Filbert was right: [www.youtube.com]
Outbreaks only occur on pages 1-20, 112, 248, 407 and 513 though. Just avoid those and you’ll be fine.
This is how LeVar Burton got shingles.
Some people are hesitant to sign onto the e-book craze in fear that it will detract from the sensual experience of reading. They would miss the satisfying weight of a new hardcover in your bag; the crisp, dry feeling of the pages in your hands; the musty smell of a prior reader’s disease-ridden pussy fingers beckoning to your eager nostrils.
That’s exactly how I feel about the Torah.
True story: During a family celebration I asked my mom if I could take a look at her Kindle, as I hadn’t used one before. She fiddled with it for a sec and then gave it to me. I opened it up and inadvertently opened the last thing she had up and of course: Fifty Shades of Your Mom Rubbing One Out.
GOD mom why can’t you not have human urges, like Protestant America assures me is the godly way to live!
And if you DO catch your mom with porn, are you allowed to throw it in the trash just like she threw away your JC Penny’s catalog in 1992? Ah, 1992…the Golden Age of hot yet sensible undergarments.
For me it was a gaming magazine that had an advertisement of a girl in a bikini on a car. It was supposed to be an ad for some car game (Need for Speed maybe) but for me it was my hidden ticket to boner city.
True story: didn’t jerk off until I was 18. Before then I just let myself get hard and enjoyed the sensation while looking at nude pics online.
Yeah let’s dial it back a bit.
How far back?
And everybody else put their sleeping bag in their closet in an ill-informed attempt to create a “think tank”, hiding porn and Bud Ice behind a hole in the drywall inside.
removed a section of floorboard beside the bed, cut a hole in the drywall behind it – placed contraband there.
Banner pic is Adam Paley in drag, right?
I’m sorry. That was really mean to suggest AP is that fat.
I thought it was Selma Blair after she ate Charlie Sheen whole.
so does no one else find it wildly erotic when you take books out of the library and find unidentifiable stains
*reads “Fifty Shades of Grey, your weird aunt’s favorite mainstream erotic series, tested positive for traces of the herpes virus.” Immediately rushes to library to consult medical dictionary. Suffers an instantaneous reaction akin to being French-kissed by Poison Ivy and that foreign chick from The Wolverine.Gets hardon*
Coincidentially, there is a high correlation between having checked out a copy of Atlas Shrugged and having a severe fecal matter contamination in your brain.
This post makes me miss the Carl Monday era.
When you read that book, you’re reading it with everyone that book has ever been with.
Andy Richter looks terrible these days
I wonder if she dyes her hair.