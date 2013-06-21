Five Good And Bad Reviews For 'World War Z'

Currently sitting with a 68% critics rating and an 86% approval from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to say that World War Z is proving a lot of us doubters and naysayers wrong. After all, those of us who have read and thoroughly enjoyed the book were a little quick to overreact about the bad news that production was way overbudget, the script was a mess and star Brad Pitt wasn’t speaking to the film’s director, Marc Forster.
Pitt recently told USA Today that none of those previous reports carried any truth and everything was sunshine and Kate Upton on a horse while this film was being made. With that in mind, I’ve tried very hard to change gears in my brain from doubting the potential of this film that takes nothing from the great book except for the title to walking into with a fresh mind and clean slate about the possibility of simply seeing a good zombie film.
So consider this an extension of the Weekend Movie Guide that just focuses on World War Z and what the “experts” and “critics” think of it. I’ve exhausted myself in my contempt for the idea that I won’t be watching what Max Brooks wrote, but it ultimately boils down to just wanting to like a movie. Hopefully this helps.
The Good
“The movie’s climax (part of the rewrite from the original film) is a cat-and-mouse sequence in a lab that pays homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s 50-year-old contagion thriller, The Birds, but the comparison isn’t flattering. In The Birds, the avian attacks are a manifestation of the seething tensions between the characters. In World War Z, it’s all about Gerry, with Pitt casting himself in a role consistent with his familiar superdad persona, saving the world while preserving his family. Perhaps if he showed a few wayward appetites of his own, the zombies’ onslaughts would get deeper under the skin, rather than looking like a call for a super-dose of Lysol.” – Liam Lacey, The Globe and Mail
The Bad
“WORLD WAR Z is also one of those movies that makes you want to scream at the characters for not being very smart; if they’d seen even one zombie movie, they’d know not to make the same old mistakes. There isn’t a scene in it that couldn’t have been done better. Not even the actors pass muster: Pitt is on autopilot, and character actors like David Morse are gone before they’ve had a chance to warm up. The title of this dud should have included more “Z”s.” – Jeffrey Anderson, Common Sense Media
The Good
“… be prepared for a relatively grown-up, modestly intelligent and refreshingly un-bombastic thriller that owes as much to medical tick-tocks such as “Outbreak” and “Contagion” as it does to “28 Days Later” and the seminal works of George Romero. Anchored by a solid lead performance by Brad Pitt, who plays a happy Philadelphia househusband pulled back into his old profession of U.N. investigator when a zombie apocalypse threatens to destroy the world, “World War Z” may not break new ground in either of the genres it straddles. But it deserves a certain amount of credit for refusing to buy into the current cinematic arms race in Biggest, Loudest and Dumbest.” – Anna Hornaday, Washington Post
The Bad
“With little more preamble than some archival footage suggesting climate change and other contemporary global issues, zombie hordes overrun Philadelphia, where Gerry lives with wife Karin (Mireille Enos of “The Killing”) and their daughters (Sterling Jerins and Abigail Hargrove). The Lanes get away by the skin of their skinny skin-skin in a camper and are soon transported to an aircraft carrier. Gerry is sent to South Korea with a young virologist and an elite military squad to find Patient Zero and, with luck, a cure for the outbreak. After delivering a speech as predictably prophetic as it is dopey about how “Mother Nature is a serial killer,” the young virologist promptly panics and shoots self in the head. Oops. Then, the movie shoots self in the foot.” – James Verniere, Boston Herald
The Good
“The action in “World War Z” is extremely intense and the zombies are truly terrifying. I haven’t been this squeamish at a movie in a very long time. It’s an edge-of-your-seat thriller that doesn’t let up. It’s not perfect — there are a few flaws, one involving the location of the WHO facility in Cardiff, Wales, but, hey — nothing is 100% unblemished.
“And, no matter what Pitt tries to do, he’ll always be criticized. People are just jealous. The man can act, and he’s totally believable. There isn’t much room for sentiment, because people are changing into the undead at an alarming rate, but Gerry manages a very sincere goodbye with Karen and the children. It’s brief but moving.” – Jeanne Kaplan, Kaplan vs. Kaplan
The Bad
“After some big-action set pieces (none of which are bad, but none of which are awesome), Pitt and his new platonic gal pal (an Israeli soldier with cropped hair and adoring eyes) come to the big finish at a World Health Organization in Wales. Rather video game-like, Pitt and his comrades have to get a thing out of a room that is surrounded by zombies. They scamp around on the floor, not unlike Gilligan trying to steal something from Thurston Howell III without waking him up.
“It’s fun, but it’s silly, and the lab doesn’t look anywhere near as cool as the ‘Resident Evil’ films.” – Jordan Hoffman, Screen Crush
The Good
“Director Marc Forster, whose botched foray into 007 territory in Quantum of Solace wasn’t much of a calling card when it comes to staging big-budget action, can’t be faulted for the way he choreographs chaos this time. He’s come through with a sharp, straightforward contagion epic that operates on an enormously grander scale than most. And he’s managed to keep it rooted firmly enough in the real world that when the word “zombie” is first uttered midway through the film, it’s almost jarring.” – Bob Mondello, NPR
The Bad
“It’s pointless to imagine what a smarter, better version of World War Z might have been, even if you could. The episode in Jerusalem holds the only hint of politics remaining. The city has enclosed itself in a wall to keep out the invaders, and those scenes add a thin layer of thought. Isolationism: good or bad, and will it really protect you from a zombie-bite? But those theme-driven scenes aren’t especially interesting either, so it’s not as if more politics would necessarily have helped things.” – Caryn James, Indiewire
The Good
“The zombies — computer-generated en masse and carefully made up for close-range viewing — are creepy and cool, though the movie doesn’t quite meet the challenge of making them seem truly new or scary. But if you want to be diverted and mildly disturbed, they, and “World War Z,” will at least temporarily satisfy your appetite. And of course they would feel the same about you.” – A.O. Scott, N.Y. Times
The Bad
“But here’s the thing about zombies: They’re only as interesting as the filmmaker imagines them to be. There’s nothing new in that regard with “World War Z.” Like the creatures in “28 Days Later” and “I Am Legend,” these living dead run like they’ve been zapped with electrical current. But when they’re standing still, they’re jaws clack together like elderly dogs, and they make screechy noises like the raptors in “Jurassic Park.”
“As a result, the law of diminishing returns kicks in early in “World War Z.” The zombie threat always seems to be roughly of the same urgency and immediacy; it always seems to go from zero to 60 very quickly but doesn’t always track logically (consider a sequence in Israel, in which the lone barrier separating the healthy from the undead has no one standing lookout on top).” – Marshall Fine, Hollywood and Fine
The conclusion that I’ve come to here is that even some of the good reviews that I’ve read have been quite similar to the bad reviews. Open mind and fingers crossed, I guess.
Review #2 is hilariously back-handed.
Uh, boy. Hornaday, NPR and A.O are onside.
I can feel my pinky delightfully rising but that spells DOOM.
Yeah I admit I expected a backpack full of “meh” from that crew. Intriguing.
The fact that I actually agree with A.O. Scott, a man who I think I’m legally obligated to get into a knife fight with I’ve violently disagreed with him so many times, really takes me off guard.
He’s right, though. There are some structural flaws in the script, but nobody’s ever made a big-budget zombie movie before, and it works.
Hornaday called Mireille Enos beautiful, so beautiful… I got so confused I bought a ticket online.
68% with Critics is like Ishtar, 2013. This movie isn’t proving anyone wrong. It’s awful, and only has an inflated viewer rating because this country is fully of gore junkies and juggalos.
It was a shaky cam, meandering snoozefest. And the only thing it has in common with the book is its title (which I still can’t figure out). It was basically the DiVinci Code with zombies.
“WORLD WAR Z is also one of those movies that makes you want to scream at the characters for not being very smart”
This. Also, no spoiler, but when Bradd Pitt solves the ‘mystery’, it’s literally impossible not to groan out loud.
Eh. Even if it’s not bad, it’s sort of like getting a McDonald’s burger when you thought you were getting filet mignon.
Or getting a McDonald’s burger when you were really hoping for Five Guys.
Or expecting never to set foot in an Indian restaurant only to go queer for the vindaloo. For some.
I’ve decided to just stop watching films where people have brought Damon Lindelof on board as a ‘script doctor’.
I’ll watch this when it comes on TV.
Script Dr. Kevorkian.
Probably still not going to watch it. I like the book too much, and I don’t want to spend twenty bucks to be that cunt in every adaptation that goes “well the book did it better hurr durr”.
As if the storytelling on “Lost” and “Prometheus” wasn’t warning enough, I’m not going to avoid going to any movies where Lindelof is one of the writers. Period. That’s a sure sign of disaster. I saw WWZ on Friday. The story had so many problems – I don’t even time to go into them. I actually think it would’ve worked better sticking closer to the structure of the book AND as a t.v. series. As a movie the whole thing feels slapped together. The story was a mess and there was virtually no character development for anyone – especially Gerry’s sidekick, Segen. On a positive note, I have a feeling that when Segen (Daniella Kertesz) has a full head of hair, she’s really easy on the eyes. Not that she wasn’t pretty in the movie, but with some hair – I’m just sayin’…
I meant I’m going to avoid going to any movie where Lindelof is a writer. I can’t even complete a coherent sentence, and I’m accusing him of being a bad writer. Maybe just spelling out his name is enough to make you incoherent?! I think he’s contagious…
Fuck Brad Pitt. I want a two hour story about the guy who hears the zombie apocalypse is here and rushes to a store to get two cases of Budweiser.
Wasn’t that Woody in Zombieland?
Shawn of the Dead kind of touched up on that.
I haven’t read the book, so I didn’t go in with anything to compare it to. I found the movie kinda “meh”. Like, if I was bored and it was on Netflix I would watch it, but spending money at the theater? Only because a friend insisted that OMG WE HAVE TO SEE IT BECAUSE ZOMBIES! I definitely have zombie fatigue and this movie, while a slightly different take on the “genre”, did nothing to really offset that fatigue.
Hey Mr. Burnsington, I believe you may want to remove the Reviews tag, because it lumps this post with the regular Filmdrunk reviews.
I finally got around to seeing the movie and it kind of turned me off with the Zionist porn and revisionist history that they give in Jerusalem.
Call me old fashion, but, justifying apartheid is pretty messed up.
I really should have read up on this movie. I didn’t know it was a book. Brad Pitt phoned it in, he is Brad Pitt, acted like Brad Pitt, very little acting going on. His wife and kids didn’t have much to do except run like hell. This is a zombie movie, period. If you don’t like zombie movies (because they are all the same), rent this one at the RedBox for a dollar twenty. The Resident Evil movies are WAY BETTER in regards to this genre, and a better premise. A big waste of CG money.
By the way, it’s time Brad got a haircut, instead of looking like a kitchen mop. He also looks like he smells, I want to give him some spare change.